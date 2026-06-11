World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 1 captains

11 June 2026 86 comments
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If your captain fails in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, have no fear – you have the option to shift the armband multiple times!

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ when it comes to the captaincy, giving Fantasy managers unlimited opportunities to get it right each round.

As per the rules

With that in mind, it’s worth having a look at the best captaincy opportunities.

Below, we’ve put together an at-a-glance guide to Round 1, so you can see who the top armband options are for every match.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUND 1: AT-A-GLANCE CAPTAINCY GUIDE

Thu 11 JuneFri 12 JuneSat 13 JuneSun 14 June
FixturesMEXICO v South Africa (20:00)KOREA REP v Czechia (03:00)

CANADA v Bosnia (20:00)		USA v Paraguay (02:00)

Qatar v SWITZERLAND (20:00)

BRAZIL v Morocco (23:00)		Haiti v SCOTLAND (02:00)

Australia v TURKEY (05:00)

GERMANY v Curacao (18:00)

NETHERLANDS v Japan (21:00)
Captaincy suggestionRaul Jimenez ($7.0m, FWD)Son Heung-min ($7.4m, FWD)

Jonathan David ($7.0m, FWD)		Christian Pulisic ($7.0m, MID)

Breel Embolo ($7.5m, FWD)

Raphinha ($8.2m, MID)		Scott McTominay ($6.5m, MID)

Arda Guler ($7.0m, MID)

Florian Wirtz ($7.5m, MID)

Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m, DEF)

Mon 15 JuneTue 16 JuneWed 17 JuneThu 18 June
FixturesIvory Coast v ECUADOR (00:00)

SWEDEN v Tunisia (03:00)

SPAIN v Cape Verde (17:00)

BELGIUM v Egypt (20:00)

Saudi Arabia v URUGUAY (23:00)		IRAN v New Zealand (02:00)

FRANCE v Senegal (20:00)

Iraq v NORWAY (23:00)		ARGENTINA v Algeria (02:00)

AUSTRIA v Jordan (05:00)

PORTUGAL v DR Congo (18:00)

ENGLAND v Croatia (21:00)		GHANA v Panama (00:00)

Uzbekistan v COLOMBIA (03:00)
Captaincy suggestionEnner Valencia ($5.9m, FWD)

Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m, FWD)

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, FWD)

Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m, MID)

Federico Valverde ($7.5m, MID)		Mehdi Taremi ($6.1m, FWD)

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, FWD)

Erling Haaland ($10.5m, FWD)		Lionel Messi ($10.0m, FWD)

Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m, MID)

Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m, MID)

Harry Kane ($10.5m, FWD)		Antoine Semenyo ($7.2m, FWD)

James Rodriguez ($6.5m, MID)
*Times in British Summer Time (BST)

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUND 1: BEST CAPTAINS

Erling Haaland ($10.5m) leads our expected points (xPts) projections in Round 1, with a projected score of 6.97.

No team in Europe scored more goals than Norway’s 37 in qualification, with Haaland netting 16 times.

Iraq secured a creditable 1-1 draw with Spain last week, but have since lost 2-0 to Venezuela in their final warm-up friendly.

Our Stats Centre gives Norway an 84.0% chance of winning this match, which is only bettered by Germany (96.4%) and Spain (92.0%) in Round 1.

They face tournament minnows Curacao and Cape Verde respectively, with Florian Wirtz ($7.5m) and Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) among the standout captain picks from those nations.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m), Harry Kane ($10.5m), Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m), Lionel Messi ($10.0m), Raphinha ($8.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m) feature in the top 20 for xPts in Round 1.

If you want a captain for Thursday’s World Cup opener, Raul Jimenez ($7.0m) should lead the line for Mexico. Playing in front of a home crowd, he’s one of the most reliable penalty takers in this competition.  

Korea Republic’s Son Heung-min ($7.4m) and Canada’s Jonathan David ($7.0m) are favourable captaincy options for Day 2, against Czechia and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively.

Looking further ahead, Mehdi Taremi (£6.1m), Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) and Antoine Semenyo ($7.2m) are solid picks for the final few days, should you need them. All three of those players currently qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CONTENT

GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama

Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price

Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers

How to play World Cup 2026 Fantasy | What is ‘Scouting Bonus’? | How to order your starters + subs | Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man? | 150 of the best, worst and funniest team names

Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar

86 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TeaAndSageDirtbag
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thanks for this article. I've been out of FF for a few years now and this has helped bring me up to speed.

    Are there any other big changes from the old days that I need to be aware of?

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  2. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Anyone considered using the 12th man on Salah GW2 vs New Zealand?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      There are lots of options
      I will first check how everyone plays wk 1

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        This. I think 12th man is clearly best played in week 2. There are a lot of great options.

        France vs Iraq
        Brazil vs Haiti
        Spain vs Saudi Arabia

        Lots of pretty juicy options.

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yes this is what I'm inclined to as well

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nah, Salah's been terrible all season, and don't see his form picking up this World Cup. New Zealand narrowly lost to England as well, a team far better than Egypt.

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    3. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'm going maximum captain in R1

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    4. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      No

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  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    How many attackers does everyone have under scouting bonus? I have only one and I feel I should have another or two

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      3 as of now

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      1 mid, 1 fwd (7 total)

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Just two. The other attackers I have are all captainable premiums.

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    4. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Just Nusa.

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    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Zip

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  4. janowsc
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Just wanted to say whassup?! Been away from fantasy for a while but I’m back for the World Cup. Good luck to everyone’s teams! (Actual and digital) Thanks to the community for all the tips and info, cheers!

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Good luck to you too

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  5. Bonus magnet
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Someone please send me a team that is decent so I don’t just use auto pick

    I promise to look after your team well throughout the tournament

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      If you don't have time to draft a team properly you'll have no chance in this format imo.

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  6. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Anyone enough in the know to comment on the nailed-on ness for these players?

    A) Sané (Germany)

    B) Widmer (Switzerland)

    C) Olivera (Uruguay)

    D) Ordonez (Ecuador)

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      A and D should start. No idea about B and C.

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Not certain. Sane looks a good shout. Had Widmer in for a few days but some lineup predictions don't have him. Going with Elvedi now. Don't know about C and D but punting on Estupinan.

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      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Think he should be fine in the group stage since they'll probably play a back 4, as far as I understand it

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I ditched Swiss defense altogether. Ngoy for Belgium is 3.7m. Probably the steal of the tournament that no one knows about yet.

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Had him too but also in some predictions and not others. Got the much pricier Meunier.

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  7. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Time to enjoy the footy
    My team's tournie only starts on Saturday with Widmer(c)

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    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      How does your team look mate? Any chip strategies planned?

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        12th man wk 2
        WC wk 3

        No Mbappe for me wk 1(I own Olise)

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  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Hey. Just doing a WC team. It is worth stretching to get Olise over Raphina?

    Also, what are your chip strategies? Just reading up on the rules now

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Both would be better for GW2

      12th man MD2
      WC MD3

      Max Cap somewhere along the line

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      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thank you! How’s your team look?

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          pretty standard

          Triple Portugal, Germany and Spain. Haaland and Olise. 1 from Mexico, USA, Turkey and Colombia

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  9. Tomsk
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    How many chances created would we roughly expect from Fernandes in the game v CDR?
    Open play, corners, free kicks plus any assists would also be a chance created.
    Would 8 be about right?(4 extra points).

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  10. The Pep Revolution
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Is there anyone you would consider essential for the first round of matches?

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Bruno. He shouldn't be 8.5m. He should be 9.5m even 10m.

      Just have him in as a shield since over 50% of teams have him and you can sub him in for your lowest scoring player. He will get points just from creating chances even if he doesn't get attacking returns.

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  11. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    For avoidance of doubt is the 2pt differential bonus applied when a player less than 5% owned scores 4 points or five?

    The rules state ‘more than 4 points” which is rather ambiguous. Should it not read 5 points or more?

    Also, is the less than 5% threshold based on GW deadline or match time kick off within that GW?

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    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pretty sure it's 5+. Would assume at GW deadline rather than counting transfers for the following MD but it's a fifa game so who really knows

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      1. Charlie Price
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Hi TM

        Thanks for the reply. Think we had this confusion four years ago concerning 4/5 points interpretation and timing of 5% ownership threshold. Looks like FIFA may have just done a copy and paste job on those particular rules!

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      2. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        If it's not 5+, then they have royally screwed the pooch. According to FFS, the % is taken from kick-off https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/06/05/fantasy-fifa-world-cup-2026-what-is-scouting-bonus

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Would also like to know if the % is precise or based on the figure we can see (which is rounded to the nearest decimal point)

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    3. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      5

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  12. JBG
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Great... lost my team, can't log in. Just keep getting error, tried login with just my email and password and also through Google. Nope -_-.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Fixed it... just deleted cookies from FIFA website.

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  13. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    A Musiala and Embolo/Ndoye
    B Haverrz and Vargas ( swi)

    If B anyone better than Vargas?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      A Embolo

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      B with Xhaka?

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      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        If I'm going cheap I want the scouting bonus but thanks he's a great option

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    3. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Possibly James Rod

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  14. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    A Musiala and Embolo/Ndoye
    B Haverrz and Vargas ( Swiss)

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    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Sorry for the double post it's giving me error messages when I post saying try again but they are clearly going thru

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  15. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Logged into FIFA just now and my team has disappeared? Leagues I've entered are still showing but the team screen has gone to blank autopick nonsense.

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    1. Lenny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Same. just re-logged in and it came back again.

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    2. Charlie Price
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Had trouble also earlier today. Managed to log in again eventually. Get ready for the GW deadline website crash then?

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  16. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any doubts on Messi minutes?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Probably a 80min minimum, guy plays on half speed in that MLS league all year long, so doubt he's jaded or tired from it.

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  17. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    How do you like them apples?

    Cakir | Galindez
    Montes[1] Dest[2] Elvedi[3] Ordones[6] Cucurella[7]
    Raphina[4] Sane[5] DeKetelaere[8] (B.Fernandes[11] Diaz[13])
    Mbappe[9] Haaland[10] (Kane[12])

    0.0 ITB. WC3

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not bad

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Good sell Galindez due to his ownership creeping up (4.9%). Maybe get whichever Mexico keeper is in the lineup, or Nyland. Not sure about GKs

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    3. Bonus magnet
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      What do the square brackets mean

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Order of captaincy in MD1

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  18. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Another 5% milf hits the dust...
    Odegaard

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  19. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I'm going maximum captain, right away
    Anyone else banking on it as well?
    Or are you using any other chip in R1?

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I think it's a good time to use it if you are doubling or tripling on fixtures with multiple captaincy options.
      If you are spreading the captaincy options to maximise the captain-swapping mechanic, then I'd wait for the knockout stages

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    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      No, Max Cap is better in the latter stages when you have 5 from one team

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        If you've 5 from one team chances are reduced one will be the max captain from that team all getting slices of the pie fir that game. I think the more teams the better chance of a good captain score. Since we don't know how our captain options will do in GW1 under World Cup pressure and climate I think it reduces the risk of picking captain, maybe settling on one but another of your players does better.

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    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Saving max captain until the quarter finals at the very earliest. Most likely the semi's or final though, depending on how doing in my mini leagues

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  20. meule
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Crépeau / Rochet
    Sanchez Oreilly Inacio Ryerson Upamecano
    Wirtz Raphinha Sulc Olise Bruno
    Haaland Mbappe Oyarzabal

    Looking good ?

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Good one
      I switched to Munoz from Sanchez, but a little confused, what factors did you consider?
      Elsewhere, I think Morocco to give tough time to France, so limiting myself to Olise while getting Messi for Mbappe

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  21. meule
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Munoz is more expensive for me
    France is playing Senegal. As a french man i want both players 😀

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes Munoz is expensive
      My bad, it's Senegal so I expect Senegal giving though time to France

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  22. Weeb Kakashi
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Pulisic went from 5.3 to 5.0. If he gets to 4.9 would you take him?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      nah, he will inc by the time he plays I reckon
      USA fantasy players prob only waking up now...

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      1. Frip
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        can confirm, just woke up and made coffee.

        0 chance of me adding pulisic tho

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    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      No, too close to the cut off if it's the scouting bonus that is the reason you want to pick him

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  23. Batman1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Right, nearly time! After much tinkering, this is what I'm currently on - wanted a couple of punts in there just to make things interesting;

    Schlager, Vargas
    Kimmich, Cucurella, Vasquez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ryerson
    Olise, Wirtz, Sane, Bruno Fernandes, Sabitzer
    Oyarzebal, Kane, Ueda
    12th man: Haaland

    Probably Sane out for GW2 with Raphinha coming in.

    Thoughts?

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    1. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Love the Ueda pick, and I'm with you on Rodriguez. I'm starting with Raphinha over Olise personally but that's a situation where you probably just flip a coin and hope it goes your way. Same with Kane, could argue it's worth starting with Haaland or Mbappe, but it's Harry Kane, he's never going to be a bad pick.

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  24. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    If you guys could all stop buying Galindez, James and Laporte, I'd appreciate that

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    1. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      if it helps, i've taken James out (reluctantly)

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      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thank you for your service. He's probably going for me too, though I genuinely think he'll be a good pick regardless. Really fancy Colombia to go on a run.

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tentative draft look good though?

      Galindez, Vargas
      Cucu, Kimmich, Laporte, Davinson Sanchez, Ricardo Rodriguez
      Bruno, Raphinha, KDB, Wirtz, James
      Mbappe, Oyarzabal, Havertz // 12th man - Haaland

      If James, Galindez and Laporte go over 5% (all on 4.9 right now), will probably swap to Sabitzer, Nyland and Estupinan, respectively.

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Might be worth making the switches anyway since you won't know their final % before the deadline, and gives you something to solve in MD2 as well if you aren't WCing

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  25. deyell
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    the best GK under 5% ownership for matchday one? I have Nyland who else?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      not telling you because I dont want him to go above 5%

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Rangel, Cakir.

      Vasilj is punty enough

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  26. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    A - Max Captain and catch the monster score from one of the 6 Spain & German players and !2th man Vini GW 2
    B - 12th man Haaland and save max cap

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Save max cap as you have more than few decent captain options one after the other

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A. Hard to know what to expect before a ball is kicked. Should guarantee a decent captain return.

      Prob only 1st matchday not enough but could see a better option for 12th man after MD1 or MD2.

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