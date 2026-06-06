Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Mexico

Next up in our FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 team previews we profile Mexico.

Javier Aguirre’s side will be determined to demonstrate that they are more than just ceremonial co-hosts.

The Mexicans have good cause to feel confident about having a good tournament. For one, the sweltering conditions will be no problem. Secondly, they will have a febrile home crowd behind them. And thirdly, they have a kind group that they should easily progress from.

Mexico are also the CONCACAF Gold Cup winners, having beaten USA in last summer’s final. The bookies make them favourites to finish top of Group A.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

The big news was the omission of German Berterame, Inter Miami’s forward, who had made a strong case for inclusion. The Argentina-born 27-year-old scored in friendlies against Bolivia and Ecuador but failed to make the cut.

Midfielder Marcel Ruiz‘s dodgy knee ultimately cost him a place, too.

Santiago Gimenez ($6.8m), the AC Milan forward, who has been struggling for fitness since December, was included, as was Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m), the goalkeeper vying to become only the third player to feature in six World Cup squads.

As well as the third-oldest player at the World Cup, Aguirre also picked the youngest. Gilberto Mora ($4.5m) is just 17 but is already a veteran of a final with his national team, having started in the Gold Cup victory over United States.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Mexico qualified automatically for the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts…

SINCE QUALIFICATION

… but since their Gold Cup success they have played multiple friendly matches:

Date Opposition Result (Mexico first) Goalscorers 7 September 2025 v Japan 0-0 10 September 2025 v South Korea 2-2 Jimenez, Gimenez 12 October 2025 v Colombia 0-4 15 October 2025 v Ecuador 1-1 Berterame 16 November 2025 v Uruguay 0-0 19 November 2025 v Paraguay 1-2 Jimenez pen 23 January 2026 v Panama 1-0 own-goal 25 January 2026 v Bolivia 1-0 Berterame 26 February 2026 v Iceland 4-0 Ledezma, Gonzalez, Gallardo, Gutierrez 29 March 2026 v Portugal 0-0 1 April 2026 v Belgium 1-1 Sanchez 23 May 2026 v Ghana 2-0 Gutierrez. G Martinez 31 May 2026 v Australia 1-0 Vasquez 5 June 2026 v Serbia 5-1 Vasquez, Jimenez, Chavez, own-goals x2

Of the 14 friendlies El Tri have played since last summer, six have been draws, but their half-dozen wins have all come in the last eight matches, suggesting that they might be coming to the boil when it matters.

In 2026, Aguirre’s side have beaten Panama, Bolivia, Iceland, Ghana, Australia and Serbia, and they have had creditable draws with Belgium and Portugal.

In their last competitive matches, Mexico lifted the Gold Cup after overcoming Dominican Republic, Suriname, Saudi Arabia and Honduras, and finally the US, who they beat 2-1 in the final.

PRE-WORLD CUP WIN

Above image from BBC Sport

Mexico’s 5-1 win over Serbia in their most recent warm-up match stretched their unbeaten streak to eight matches.

While El Tri were helped along the way by two comical own-goals, it was pretty convincing stuff. Mexico carved out as many big chances as they did goals, racking up 17 shots and 66% possession. Serbia only mustered three shots all game, with the visitors’ opener owing to a mix-up in the Mexican defence.

Aguirre set up his side against Serbia in a 4-3-3/4-1-4-1. It’s a formation he seems to have settled on, despite talk of a move to a wing-back system.

The spots up for grabs appear to be the goalkeeper and in central midfield.

Defensive shield Erik Lira ($5.6m) started ahead of Edson Alvarez ($6.0m) against Serbia, although Aguirre swapped the two at half-time. The prodigious Mora was also among the substitutes, with the versatile Roberto Alvarado ($5.3m) moving infield from right wing to an 8/10 role.

Between the sticks, media talk is divided between whether Raul Rangel ($3.9m) or Ochoa will start in the World Cup.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Mexico couldn’t have wished for a much kinder group draw.

They kick off the tournament against South Africa, who are ranked 60th in the FIFA rankings, in the inaugural match on 11 June, before taking on South Korea (25th) eight days later and Czech Republic (39th) on 25 June.

For the record, Mexico are the 15th best team in the world, according to FIFA.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Raul Jimenez ($7.0m) looks set to be Mexico’s starting striker in the World Cup.

A waning force perhaps at 35 years old, he nevertheless was El Tri’s joint-top scorer at last summer’s Gold Cup. He started all six games, too.

He also has a 100 per cent record from the penalty spot, which makes him a reliable selection up top.

Julian Quinones ($5.6m) is a cheaper forward alternative. Nominally a left-winger for his nation, he is typically to be found moving infield.

Indeed, while playing mostly as a centre-forward for Saudi club Al-Qadsiah, he has plundered 33 goals in 31 league appearances this season.

Quinones has registered 11 shots in his last three starts for his country.

In midfield, there’s not a great deal worth considering as minutes risks abound. That goes for wonderkid Gilberto Mora ($4.5m), too.

Brian Gutierrez ($5.0m) was excellent on the right wing against Serbia, and has now started five of the last six Mexico matches.

Interestingly, in the 2025/26 friendlies, he’s the leading Mexican player for shots (12), big chances (five) and chances created (15):

READ MORE: Mexico’s team profile in our Members Area

Again, though, he’s not completely nailed.

Recent form suggests that any Mexican success will be built on their defence. They have been resolute for the best part of eight months, and with be even more well-drilled since Aguirre – himself a World Cup quarter-finalist the last time Mexico hosted the World Cup – ordered players to training camp at the start of May.

Mexico could pick up clean sheets on both Matchdays 1 and 3 as neither South Africa nor Czechia are especially strong in attack.

Johan Vasquez ($4.7m), the Genoa centre-back, is an aerial threat, as he demonstrated with his recent goals against Australia and Serbia. That’s three goals in as many matches for club and country!

Before that streak, centre-half partner, Cesar Montes ($4.7m), posed the bigger threat. He scored three goals at the Gold Cup last summer, and bagged four league goals for Lokomotiv Moscow this season.

There’s probably too much uncertainty to touch the goalkeepers at present.