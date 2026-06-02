World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Colombia

2 June 2026 8 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Colombia.

Colombia are about to embark on their seventh World Cup adventure, and their first since 2018.

Their best tournament was in Brazil in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals thanks largely to the brilliance of James Rodriguez, who has made the squad his time around, too. 

Los Cafeteros will be confident of reaching the last eight.

They convinced in qualification, coming third in the CONMEBOL table with a blend of exciting young players and experienced older heads.

They are priced at 33/1 by the bookies, making them 10th-favourites to clinch a first victory.

SQUAD

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Colombia got off to a strong start in qualifying, going unbeaten for their first eight matches, in a run that included 2-1 wins over both Brazil and Argentina. They then suffered a blip, in the form of four defeats in five matches, before rallying with three draws and two wins to ensure they finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying, behind Argentina and Ecuador.

Los Cafeteros finished level on 28 points with Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay after a hard-fought qualifying campaign. They ended up with the same goal difference as Uruguay but finished above them by virtue of goals scored.

Only Argentina, with 31, found the net more frequently than Colombia, whose 28 goals were supplemented by nine in their final two matches against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Nestor Lorenzo’s men topped the rankings in CONMEBOL qualifying non-penalty expected goals (xG) with 1.45 but their defence was less convincing. Their expected goals conceded (xGC) of 0.88 placed them sixth out of 10.

World Cup Colombia

Indeed, none of the other five South American teams that qualified conceded on more occasions (18).

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

World Cup Colombia

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Luis Diaz ($8.1m) enjoyed an exceptional first season at Bayern Munich, recording 18 goals and 14 assists, and his international campaign was equally influential. Diaz struck seven goals and had a total of 55 shots – nearly twice the number of goal attempts as his nearest team-mate, James Rodriguez ($6.5m), who scored thrice from 29 attempts – one of which was a penalty.

Colombia’s most clinical forward was Luis Suarez ($5.7m), who rattled off four goals from only five shots, but all of those goals came in that final-day demolition of Venezuela. The Sporting striker played only 124 minutes in the entire campaign. 

The two Jhons, Cordoba ($6.1m) and Duran, also contributed two goals apiece, the former recording an xG of 4.63 with an efficient xG per shot of 0.23, markedly better than the former Aston Villa forward’s 2.50 and 0.12. But Duran has since been left out of the squad amid rumours of a fall-out with Lorenzo.

Duran’s omission should boost Suarez’s prospects of making the team, and his four-goal salvo against Venezuela will have done his prospects no harm at all.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

World Cup Colombia

Rodriguez was Colombia’s creator-in-chief during qualifying, producing six assists. His expected assists (xG assisted) tally of 6.77 was a CONMEBOL high, as was his total of key passes (61).

Luis Diaz weighed in with three assists to add to his seven goals, while midfielder Jhon Arias and wing-back Daniel Munoz delivered 13 and 16 key passes, respectively.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

DateOppositionResult (Colombia first)Goalscorers
12 October 2025Mexico (n)4-0Lucumi, Diaz, Lerma, Carbonero
16 October 2025Canada (n)0-0
16 November 2025New Zealand (n)2-1Puerta, Carbonero
19 November 2025Australia (n)3-0Rodriguez (pen), Diaz, Lerma
26 March 2026Croatia (n)1-2J Arias
29 March 2026France (n)1-3Campaz
2 June 2026Costa Rica (h)3-1Sanchez, Diaz, Suarez


Colombia have played seven friendlies since qualifying, recording four wins and two losses.

The two defeats came in March but the opposition was considerably stronger than their previous adversaries and they will have learnt much from defeats to Croatia and France.

In both those matches, they deployed a 4-2-3-1 with Suarez leading the line, and they effectively had as many shots as their opponents on both occasions, but ultimately they were undone by more clinical finishing.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

You can see why Colombia players are appearing in many Round 1 drafts.

Their most favourable fixtures come first, against Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Those two opponents lie 50th and 46th in the world rankings. Unsurprisingly, Nestor Lorenzo’s side are odds-on favourites in both matches.

It’s abandon ship in Round 3. Not only are Portugal formidable foes but qualification could be assured by the final game, so rotation may ensue.

All in all, Colombia players are strong opening picks for those on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

World Cup Colombia

While James Rodriguez ($6.5m) may lack the legs of the J-Rod of 2014, he was the creative force of Colombia during qualifying. It’s worth noting that he seems to be first in line for spot-kicks, scoring a penalty in a recent friendly.

Rodriguez has been granted early leave from Minnesota United to prepare for these finals, so will be both fully prepared for the demands of the tournament and acclimatised to the weather in Mexico and Florida. 

He will look to link up with the exceptional Luis Diaz ($8.1m), whose form for club and country has been outstanding. Like Rodriguez, the Bayern winger can deliver assists, but he also has goalscoring in his repertoire. However, given the cheaper price tag of Rodriguez and the fact that Fantasy midfielders get rewards for key passes (and not shots), the veteran is probably the pick of the two.

The jury is still out on Luis Suarez ($5.7m), but he scored 38 goals in 53 appearances for Sporting in 2025/26 and four goals in Colombia’s last competitive game, so he could well catch fire at these finals. Given the budget price, he’s one to monitor.

At the rear, Colombia’s so-so defensive record in qualifying is a concern but they could achieve shutouts against DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) deserves a mention, therefore. Colombia are a front-footed team and so the Crystal Palace man could well prove a decent source of points at both ends of the pitch. 

His combined total of 22 shots and key passes was the highest of any Colombian defender in qualification:

Johan Mojica ($3.9m) seems to be first in line at left-back, for those who need a cheaper Colombia defender.

Camilo Vargas ($4.3m) is also picking up popularity between the sticks, although he’s hurtling towards the 5% ownership mark – and thus wouldn’t qualify for Scouting Bonus if he passes it.

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hey fam!

    I've a doubt regarding the FIFA WC Fantasy

    We can make subs before every match or every matchday?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      every match

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        dont have to make subs every match but you can atleast cap as many players as possible

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        1. Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Hey Holmes, can you explain it to me like I'm a 5 year old

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          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            22 mins ago

            There are 4 games per day, all at different times. So you can select a captain from 1st game, if it doesnt work, change again in 2nd game and so on till last match of the matchday arrives. Stick with captaincy when you are satisfied the score.

            Obviously it wont be possible to wait for every game's lineups unless you are in same timezone, so you can pick one captain per day instead of every game.

            As for subs, we have only 4 substitute on bench. So we cant change that every game/day. We can build our squad in such a way that few of these players play later than others. Use the bench if starting XI has any blank player.

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            1. Pep Roulette
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Cheers lad

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  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gunn-Rochet
    Oliveira-Robertson-Dumfries-Estupinian-Munoz
    Musiala-Yamal-Olise-McTominay-Bruno F
    Suarez-Oyarzabal-Mbappe (Haaland 12th man)

    Good to go?

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    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Current plan is to swap Robertson+McTominay second match for Raphina and Molina

      Open Controls

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