Introducing our ultimate World Cup 2026 Fantasy toolkit!

The 2026 World Cup gets underway in under two weeks, and we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to unveil our toolkit for FIFA’s official game.

It contains a bunch of essential information for free Scout members, with some brilliant tools for Chief Scout subscribers.

FOR EVERYONE

Not only are all our World Cup articles together in one place, but there are useful widgets showing things like player ownership, upcoming fixtures and the biggest goal threats from qualifying.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game

However, what’s even juicier is ‘Draft / AI Rating’, where you can select a 15-man squad within the $100.0m budget and get an AI-powered team rating, out of 100.

If the number is a bit low, fiddle around and try again, in the quest to perfect your Matchday 1 lineup.

CHIEF SCOUT MEMBERS

In addition, Chief Scouts will get extra benefits. The ‘Fixture Ticker’ tab allows you to rank the schedules of all nations for a particular timeframe – handy for those planning a Booster.

As well as deeper Statsbomb player and team data for both the qualifying stage and the tournament itself, some extra widgets use expected points (xPts) projections to help decide Matchday captaincy, differentials and the best bargains (based on xPts per million).

Furthermore, ‘Draft / AI Rating’ adds xPts, expected minutes and a section that recommends players to target. There’ll be the ability to save drafts and an unlimited number of ratings.

Top Fantasy managers will also drop by and post some exclusive team reveals.

All for just £50 (annual) or £10 (per month), our lowest prices for 2026. The annual price is the equivalent of just £4.17 per month – about half a pint in London these days!

Those opting for the year-long option also get to use our extensive Members Area when planning ahead for the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Expect some tantalising new features to become available.