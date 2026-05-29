World Cup Fantasy 2026

Introducing our ultimate World Cup 2026 Fantasy toolkit!

29 May 2026 8 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

The 2026 World Cup gets underway in under two weeks, and we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to unveil our toolkit for FIFA’s official game.

It contains a bunch of essential information for free Scout members, with some brilliant tools for Chief Scout subscribers.

FOR EVERYONE

Introducing our essential World Cup 2026 Fantasy landing page toolkit 3

Not only are all our World Cup articles together in one place, but there are useful widgets showing things like player ownership, upcoming fixtures and the biggest goal threats from qualifying.

Introducing our essential World Cup 2026 Fantasy landing page toolkit

However, what’s even juicier is ‘Draft / AI Rating’, where you can select a 15-man squad within the $100.0m budget and get an AI-powered team rating, out of 100.

If the number is a bit low, fiddle around and try again, in the quest to perfect your Matchday 1 lineup.

CHIEF SCOUT MEMBERS

Introducing our essential World Cup 2026 Fantasy landing page toolkit 2

In addition, Chief Scouts will get extra benefits. The ‘Fixture Ticker’ tab allows you to rank the schedules of all nations for a particular timeframe – handy for those planning a Booster.

As well as deeper Statsbomb player and team data for both the qualifying stage and the tournament itself, some extra widgets use expected points (xPts) projections to help decide Matchday captaincy, differentials and the best bargains (based on xPts per million).

Introducing our essential World Cup 2026 Fantasy landing page toolkit 1

Furthermore, ‘Draft / AI Rating’ adds xPts, expected minutes and a section that recommends players to target. There’ll be the ability to save drafts and an unlimited number of ratings.

Introducing our ultimate World Cup 2026 Fantasy toolkit

Top Fantasy managers will also drop by and post some exclusive team reveals.

All for just £50 (annual) or £10 (per month), our lowest prices for 2026. The annual price is the equivalent of just £4.17 per month – about half a pint in London these days!

Those opting for the year-long option also get to use our extensive Members Area when planning ahead for the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Expect some tantalising new features to become available.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bigo1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    New sub price is £50 for the 2026/27 season?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      looks like additional charge to me

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        The extra charge comes with a personalised greeting from TKT!

        Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      blame the Tariffs 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    WC 2026 league
    Dont Bogart that Pen My Friend
    league code is: T2VQYG6P
    link for league - https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/join-league/T2VQYG6P

    Open Controls
  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Several sources reporting Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug driving, after crashing Lamborghini into motorway barriers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      On the Bex is he?

      Open Controls
  4. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    When things go wrong and will not come right,
    Though you do the best you can,
    When life looks black as the hour of night,
    World Cup Transfermarkt, 'tis yer only man 😉

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/world-cup/startseite/pokalwettbewerb/FIWC

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.