Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Ecuador

Next, our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team preview focuses on Ecuador.

The Group E second-favourites arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the hardest teams to break down in the tournament.

Despite starting qualification on minus three points, La Tri still finished second in CONMEBOL and lost fewer games than almost anyone in South America.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

Under Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece, who released his final squad on June 1, Ecuador play an intense, Bielsa-inspired style, built around aggressive pressing and quick transitions.

The talent pipeline from Independiente del Valle continues to produce top-level players, and this young Ecuador side believes it can compete with the very best on the world stage.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Ecuador enjoyed a dramatic qualifying campaign. It was far from straightforward. Despite starting on minus three points and losing away to both Brazil and Argentina, La Tri still picked up huge results against Argentina at home, Colombia, and Uruguay.

They won just eight of their 18 qualifiers, but they also drew another eight matches – every single one finishing 0-0. As a result, Ecuador lost only twice throughout the entire campaign (1-0 on each occasion), underlining how difficult they were to break down.

As you can probably tell, Ecuador were outstanding defensively. They built their success from the back. In fact, La Tri conceded just five goals across their 18 qualifying matches – the best defensive record in the entire confederation.

Although Ecuador looked brilliant from a defensive standpoint, the same can’t be said for their attack. They scored just 14 goals across their 18 qualifying matches, averaging less than a goal per game.

In fact, six other nations outscored them, including both Bolivia and Venezuela, who didn’t qualify.

The underlying numbers highlight the chasm between their attacking and defensive output:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

Note: The above xG is non-penalty

When digging into the data, one player clearly stands above the rest. Penalty taker Enner Valencia ($5.9m) not only outscored his teammates, but also comfortably led the squad for xG and shots on target.

Fellow in-game forward Gonzalo Plata ($5.6m) and defender Felix Torres ($3.9m) both scored twice during qualifying. However, neither currently looks likely to start regularly at the upcoming tournament, with both more suited to making an impact from the bench.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo ($6.8m) ranked among Ecuador’s top two players for minutes played and registered 13 shots. He failed to convert any of them.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Set-pieces helped Moises Caicedo ($6.8m) shine creatively during qualifying. No Ecuador player produced more assists, highlighting just how important he is beyond his defensive responsibilities.

Fellow central midfielder Pedro Vite ($5.2m) was the only other to register at least two assists alongside double-digit key passes.

Although wing-back Pervis Estupinan (€4.8m) finished qualifying without an assist, he still produced a huge 20 key passes – more than any other Ecuador player. His advanced role, combined with left-sided corner duties and more than 1,000 minutes played, all contributed to those impressive underlying numbers.

It should be noted that he’s taken only one corner in five friendly appearances since, however.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result Goals Assists 11/10/25 USA (A) 1-1 Valencia Yeboah 15/10/25 Mexico (A) 1-1 Alcivar – 14/11/25 Canada (A) 0-0 – – 19/11/25 New Zealand (H) 2-0 Anngulo, Campana Plata x2 27/03/26 Morocco (A) 1-1 Yeboah Plata 31/03/26 Netherlands (A) 1-1 Valencia – 31/05/26 Saudi Arabia (H) 2-1 Porozo, Valencia Yeboah x2 07/06/26 Guatemala (H) 3-0 Caicedo, Angulo, Estupinan –

Ecuador head into the World Cup unbeaten since the end of qualifying, which should only boost confidence within the squad. Momentum matters.

Unlike many nations that schedule weaker opposition in friendlies, La Tri tested themselves against strong-ish sides such as Morocco, Mexico, the USA, Canada, and the Netherlands – taking at least a draw from every match.

They also failed to score in just one of those games. Ecuador showed some attacking concerns during qualifying, but their recent performances suggest they have started to improve in the final third.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Ecuador will fancy their chances in the first two group-stage fixtures. Ivory Coast could prove tricky but Curacao should be a comfortable win for La Tri.

Germany will likely provide their toughest test but Ecuador’s defensive record is excellent and they also have a habit of frustrating the bigger nations.

TOP PICKS

As we saw during qualifying, Ecuador were outstanding defensively. Conceding just five goals in 18 matches makes their backline very difficult to ignore in World Cup Fantasy.

With plenty of uncertainty around the other cheaper goalkeepers, Hernán Galíndez (€4.2m) could be an excellent option. The 39-year-old played a huge role in Ecuador’s defensive success and stands out among the top budget picks in the game.

Ecuador also have several excellent defensive options, which makes picking between them difficult. Willian Pacho ($4.4m) has not played a single minute for La Tri in the build-up to the World Cup, though, which makes him easier to avoid.

With both sitting in a similar price bracket, it makes sense to compare Piero Hincapie ($4.7m) and Pervis Estupinan (€4.8m). We have already highlighted Estupinan’s creativity, and there appears to be very little between the pair for goal threat. So, the former Brighton man’s assist potential gives him the edge.

If you’re after a cheaper Ecuador defender, Joel Ordonez ($3.9m) is your man. He also sits much further from the 5% Scouting Bonus threshold and has become just as important to the Ecuador defence as the more expensive options.

Don’t expect attacking returns, however: he had just one shot in qualifying, and only one in seven subsequent friendlies.

Although less convincing in attack, Ecuador still have the fixtures to score goals. They also have several interesting midfield options. However, penalty-taking duties, strong recent form, and his importance to the frontline make forward Enner Valencia ($5.9m) their standout attacking pick.

Valencia remains the focal point in attack, but Moises Caicedo ($6.8m) deserves plenty of attention too. He offers creativity, reliable minutes, tackle bonus potential, and a share of set-pieces.

We also can’t ignore midfielder John Yeboah ($5.1m). The winger did not feature as heavily as some teammates during qualifying, but his recent friendly performances – producing one goal and three assists – have massively boosted his chances of starting all three group-stage matches. No Ecuador player could better him for shots (13) or chances created (10) across the last eight friendlies.