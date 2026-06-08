Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Cote d’Ivoire

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy campaign, we’re taking a closer look at each nation competing at this summer’s tournament – highlighting their recent form, qualifying matches, key players and more.

Next up are Cote d’Ivoire, arguably Africa’s most dangerous side heading into the tournament.

The Elephants attack quickly, defend aggressively and carry athleticism all over the pitch.

After missing the previous two World Cups, Cote d’Ivoire now look like a nation rising again. Confidence has returned. Expectations have grown, and another exciting generation has started to emerge.

SQUAD

Cote d’Ivoire also arrive at the tournament with clarity around their squad.

Manager Emerse Fae officially announced his final World Cup squad early on May 15, naming a strong mix of experienced leaders, athletic defenders and exciting attacking talent.

There were very few major surprises in the selection, although the inclusion of several younger attacking players once again highlighted the direction this new-look Cote d’Ivoire side is heading in.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Cote d’Ivoire qualified comfortably for the 2026 World Cup after finishing top of their CAF qualification group. They were unbeaten, too.

The Elephants won eight of their 10 matches, scoring 25 goals along the way. Big victories over Seychelles helped boost their goal difference, while narrow wins against sides such as Burundi, Gambia and Gabon showed their ability to grind out results when needed.

The underlying attacking data is heartening, too. Among all African nations during qualifying, the Elephants ranked top for expected goals (xG).

Defensively, they were extremely strong throughout the campaign. Cote d’Ivoire kept a clean sheet in each and every one of their 10 qualifiers!

It wasn’t luck either…

Figures above are per 90 minutes

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

The above xG figure is non-penalty

Veteran forward Sebastien Haller scored twice during qualifying, while also producing more xG than any of his teammates. However, the 31-year-old failed to make the final squad after an underwhelming season in the Eredivisie.

Another player who impressed throughout qualifying but has since fallen slightly out of favour is Simon Adingra ($5.6m). The Sunderland winger – loaned to AS Monaco last season – registered more shots than any other Ivorian player during qualification.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

It was a similar story when it came to creativity. Players no longer in the starting XI – Haller and Adingra – played crucial roles during the qualifying campaign.

One player who featured prominently for both goal threat and creativity, however, was Franck Kessie ($5.9m). The midfielder remains a key figure in Fae’s side and continues to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

As well as scoring twice during qualification, Kessie also registered two assists, highlighting his ability to provide both attacking threat and creativity from midfield.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

AFCON 2025/26

Date Opposition Result Goalscorers Assists 24 December 2025 v Mozambique 1-0 (W) Diallo Kessie 28 December 2025 v Cameroon 1-1 (D) Diallo Konan 31 December 2025 v Gabon 3-2 (W) Krasso, Guessand, Toure Zaha, Operi (x2) 06 January 2026 v Burkina Faso 3-0 (W) Diallo, Diomande, Toure Diallo 10 January 2026 v Egypt 3-2 (L) Doue

After winning AFCON 2024 on home soil, expectations were extremely high for Cote d’Ivoire heading into the 2025 tournament. However, the Elephants failed to replicate those performances and ultimately endured a disappointing campaign.

Despite arriving with one of the strongest squads in Africa on paper, they struggled to consistently impose themselves in possession and lacked the same attacking edge shown during qualification.

Amad Diallo ($5.9m) had a superb tournament, finishing with three goals and an assist to his name.

FRIENDLIES

Date Opposition Result Goalscorer Assists 28 March 2026 v Korea Rep 4-0 (W) Guessand, Adingra, Godo, Singo Godo, Guiagon, Diallo 31 March 2026 v Scotland 1-0 (W) Pepe – 4 June 2026 v France 2-1 (W) Doue, Diallo Pepe, Doue

Things have picked up since then, however.

A superb win over Korea Republic on neutral territory was good enough, but victory over France – and a strong Les Bleus XI at that – topped that.

There was plenty of experimentation from Fae across these fixtures, with no one starting all three.

Diallo continued his strong output with two returns from just 97 minutes of action. Full-back Guela Doue ($3.9m) bagged a goal and an assist against France.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

In all likelihood, and despite the France win, Fantasy managers aren’t going to be interested in Ivorian assets until Round 3.

Ecuador had the best defensive record in CONMEBOL qualification, while Germany are Group E favourites.

Cote d’Ivoire will likely have to win and win big in Round 3, perhaps to secure qualification to the knockout rounds as one of the best third-place sides.

Minnows Curacao should provide obliging opposition, and anyone on a Round 3 Wildcard – which will essentially be a Free Hit – may be tempted into an Ivorian double-up/triple-up.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

The clash with Curacao, combined with Cote d’Ivoire’s excellent defensive form during qualification, will bring their defensive assets to the fore in Round 3.

The Round 1 clash with Ecuador isn’t a write-off, either – only two South American nations scored fewer goals than in qualification.

Guela Doue ($3.9m) also offers attacking upside. The right-back delivered two goals and six assists in 24 league appearances for Strasbourg this season.

He’s had a ‘big chance’ in all three of his recent friendly appearances for his country, too:

There is plenty of attacking potential for the Elephants in Round 3, too.

It will be difficult to look past Amad Diallo ($5.9m) after his excellent AFCON campaign, with returns continuing to arrive in the subsequent friendlies.

He had a big share of set-pieces in qualification and at AFCON, and has really established himself as a regular in the last year.

Talking of young attacking talent, Yan Diomande ($5.9m) also enjoyed a breakout year for both club and country.

The 19-year-old surprised many after starting four of his country’s five AFCON matches. Whilst he only scored once, it quickly became clear just how important he could become for the national side long-term.

His domestic form only strengthens that argument further. The RB Leipzig attacker produced 12 goals and eight assists across 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, meaning he heads into the World Cup in excellent form.

Unfortunately, both Diomande and Amad are listed as forwards – but at least they’re cheap ones.

If managers are keen on a midfielder, we can look towards captain Franck Kessie ($5.9m). At first glance, his central midfield role may not immediately stand out for World Cup Fantasy managers, but his recent qualifying data tells a different story.

Kessie offered both creativity and goal threat during qualification, producing two goals and two assists across the campaign. He hit double figures for both shots and key passes.

He may also be on penalties. Kessie has taken 10 spot-kicks for his nation over the last seven years or so, scoring eight of them. He wasn’t on the field for the last two penalties the Ivorians won.