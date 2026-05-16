World Cup 2026 pre-tournament friendlies: Full schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now just weeks away.

But before football’s biggest international tournament begins, there’s a chance for the competing nations to fine-tune their tactics and settle on starting XIs with some final friendies.

For Fantasy managers, the friendlies will be important, too.

Team selections, penalty takers, tactical setups and injury updates should all become clearer during the final weeks before the competition starts.

Below, we take a look at every confirmed pre-tournament friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

WORLD CUP 2026 PRE-TOURNAMENT FRIENDLIES

Below are the currently confirmed pre-tournament friendlies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Several nations could still announce additional warm-up matches in the coming weeks.

NATION OPPONENT DATE Mexico Ghana 23 May Egypt Russia 28 May Qatar Republic of Ireland 28 May Iraq Andorra 28 May Colombia Costa Rica 29 May Iran Gambia 29 May South Africa Nicaragua 29 May Bosnia and Herzegovina North Macedonia 29 May Scotland Curaçao 30 May Ecuador Saudi Arabia 31 May Mexico Australia 31 May Japan Iceland 31 May Switzerland Jordan 31 May Cape Verde Serbia 31 May Czech Republic Kosovo 31 May Germany Finland 31 May United States Senegal 31 May Brazil Panama 31 May Norway Sweden 1 June Türkiye North Macedonia 1 June Austria Tunisia 1 June Canada Uzbekistan 2 June Croatia Belgium 2 June Ghana Wales 2 June Denmark DR Congo 3 June Netherlands Algeria 3 June Haiti New Zealand 3 June South Korea El Salvador 4 June Spain Iraq 4 June Panama Dominican Republic 4 June Sweden Greece 4 June France Ivory Coast 4 June Czech Republic Guatemala 5 June Mexico Serbia 5 June Paraguay Nicaragua 5 June Canada Republic of Ireland 6 June Brazil Egypt 6 June Haiti Peru 6 June Belgium Tunisia 6 June Portugal Chile 6 June United States Germany 6 June Australia Switzerland 6 June Panama Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 June Scotland Bolivia 6 June England New Zealand 6 June Qatar El Salvador 6 June Türkiye Venezuela 7 June Argentina Honduras 7 June Croatia Slovenia 7 June Morocco Norway 7 June Ecuador Guatemala 7 June Colombia Jordan 8 June Netherlands Uzbekistan 8 June France Northern Ireland 8 June Argentina Iceland 9 June Spain Peru 9 June DR Congo Chile 9 June Saudi Arabia Senegal 10 June Portugal Nigeria 10 June England Costa Rica 10 June Austria Guatemala 11 June

OTHER KEY WORLD CUP 2026 DATES

11 MAY – PROVISIONAL SQUADS SUBMITTED

All 48 nations must submit provisional squad lists to FIFA by 11 May 2026. Each country can name between 35 and 55 players, including at least four goalkeepers.

25 MAY – PLAYER RELEASE PERIOD BEGINS

Players officially leave their clubs for international duty on 25 May 2026. National teams can then begin training camps and final preparations ahead of the tournament.

1 JUNE – FINAL SQUADS CONFIRMED

Nations must confirm their final World Cup squads by 1 June 2026. Teams can select between 23 and 26 players, including a minimum of three goalkeepers.

2 JUNE – FIFA OFFICIALLY PUBLISHES SQUADS

FIFA will officially publish all confirmed World Cup squads on 2 June 2026. Fantasy managers will then get full confirmation on player selections ahead of the tournament.

11 JUNE – WORLD CUP 2026 BEGINS

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on 11 June 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.