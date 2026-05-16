World Cup Fantasy 2026

World Cup 2026 pre-tournament friendlies: Full schedule

16 May 2026 0 comments
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now just weeks away.

But before football’s biggest international tournament begins, there’s a chance for the competing nations to fine-tune their tactics and settle on starting XIs with some final friendies.

For Fantasy managers, the friendlies will be important, too.

Team selections, penalty takers, tactical setups and injury updates should all become clearer during the final weeks before the competition starts.

Below, we take a look at every confirmed pre-tournament friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

WORLD CUP 2026 PRE-TOURNAMENT FRIENDLIES

Below are the currently confirmed pre-tournament friendlies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Several nations could still announce additional warm-up matches in the coming weeks.

NATIONOPPONENTDATE
MexicoGhana23 May
EgyptRussia28 May
QatarRepublic of Ireland28 May
IraqAndorra28 May
ColombiaCosta Rica29 May
IranGambia29 May
South AfricaNicaragua29 May
Bosnia and HerzegovinaNorth Macedonia29 May
ScotlandCuraçao30 May
EcuadorSaudi Arabia31 May
MexicoAustralia31 May
JapanIceland31 May
SwitzerlandJordan31 May
Cape VerdeSerbia31 May
Czech RepublicKosovo31 May
GermanyFinland31 May
United StatesSenegal31 May
BrazilPanama31 May
NorwaySweden1 June
TürkiyeNorth Macedonia1 June
AustriaTunisia1 June
CanadaUzbekistan2 June
CroatiaBelgium2 June
GhanaWales2 June
DenmarkDR Congo3 June
NetherlandsAlgeria3 June
HaitiNew Zealand3 June
South KoreaEl Salvador4 June
SpainIraq4 June
PanamaDominican Republic4 June
SwedenGreece4 June
FranceIvory Coast4 June
Czech RepublicGuatemala5 June
MexicoSerbia5 June
ParaguayNicaragua5 June
CanadaRepublic of Ireland6 June
BrazilEgypt6 June
HaitiPeru6 June
BelgiumTunisia6 June
PortugalChile6 June
United StatesGermany6 June
AustraliaSwitzerland6 June
PanamaBosnia and Herzegovina6 June
ScotlandBolivia6 June
EnglandNew Zealand6 June
QatarEl Salvador6 June
TürkiyeVenezuela7 June
ArgentinaHonduras7 June
CroatiaSlovenia7 June
MoroccoNorway7 June
EcuadorGuatemala7 June
ColombiaJordan8 June
NetherlandsUzbekistan8 June
FranceNorthern Ireland8 June
ArgentinaIceland9 June
SpainPeru9 June
DR CongoChile9 June
Saudi ArabiaSenegal10 June
PortugalNigeria10 June
EnglandCosta Rica10 June
AustriaGuatemala11 June

OTHER KEY WORLD CUP 2026 DATES

11 MAY – PROVISIONAL SQUADS SUBMITTED

All 48 nations must submit provisional squad lists to FIFA by 11 May 2026. Each country can name between 35 and 55 players, including at least four goalkeepers.

25 MAY – PLAYER RELEASE PERIOD BEGINS

Players officially leave their clubs for international duty on 25 May 2026. National teams can then begin training camps and final preparations ahead of the tournament.

1 JUNE – FINAL SQUADS CONFIRMED

Nations must confirm their final World Cup squads by 1 June 2026. Teams can select between 23 and 26 players, including a minimum of three goalkeepers.

2 JUNE – FIFA OFFICIALLY PUBLISHES SQUADS

FIFA will officially publish all confirmed World Cup squads on 2 June 2026. Fantasy managers will then get full confirmation on player selections ahead of the tournament.

11 JUNE – WORLD CUP 2026 BEGINS

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on 11 June 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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