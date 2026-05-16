World Cup 2026 pre-tournament friendlies: Full schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now just weeks away.
But before football’s biggest international tournament begins, there’s a chance for the competing nations to fine-tune their tactics and settle on starting XIs with some final friendies.
For Fantasy managers, the friendlies will be important, too.
Team selections, penalty takers, tactical setups and injury updates should all become clearer during the final weeks before the competition starts.
Below, we take a look at every confirmed pre-tournament friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
WORLD CUP 2026 PRE-TOURNAMENT FRIENDLIES
Below are the currently confirmed pre-tournament friendlies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Several nations could still announce additional warm-up matches in the coming weeks.
|NATION
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|Mexico
|Ghana
|23 May
|Egypt
|Russia
|28 May
|Qatar
|Republic of Ireland
|28 May
|Iraq
|Andorra
|28 May
|Colombia
|Costa Rica
|29 May
|Iran
|Gambia
|29 May
|South Africa
|Nicaragua
|29 May
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|North Macedonia
|29 May
|Scotland
|Curaçao
|30 May
|Ecuador
|Saudi Arabia
|31 May
|Mexico
|Australia
|31 May
|Japan
|Iceland
|31 May
|Switzerland
|Jordan
|31 May
|Cape Verde
|Serbia
|31 May
|Czech Republic
|Kosovo
|31 May
|Germany
|Finland
|31 May
|United States
|Senegal
|31 May
|Brazil
|Panama
|31 May
|Norway
|Sweden
|1 June
|Türkiye
|North Macedonia
|1 June
|Austria
|Tunisia
|1 June
|Canada
|Uzbekistan
|2 June
|Croatia
|Belgium
|2 June
|Ghana
|Wales
|2 June
|Denmark
|DR Congo
|3 June
|Netherlands
|Algeria
|3 June
|Haiti
|New Zealand
|3 June
|South Korea
|El Salvador
|4 June
|Spain
|Iraq
|4 June
|Panama
|Dominican Republic
|4 June
|Sweden
|Greece
|4 June
|France
|Ivory Coast
|4 June
|Czech Republic
|Guatemala
|5 June
|Mexico
|Serbia
|5 June
|Paraguay
|Nicaragua
|5 June
|Canada
|Republic of Ireland
|6 June
|Brazil
|Egypt
|6 June
|Haiti
|Peru
|6 June
|Belgium
|Tunisia
|6 June
|Portugal
|Chile
|6 June
|United States
|Germany
|6 June
|Australia
|Switzerland
|6 June
|Panama
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|6 June
|Scotland
|Bolivia
|6 June
|England
|New Zealand
|6 June
|Qatar
|El Salvador
|6 June
|Türkiye
|Venezuela
|7 June
|Argentina
|Honduras
|7 June
|Croatia
|Slovenia
|7 June
|Morocco
|Norway
|7 June
|Ecuador
|Guatemala
|7 June
|Colombia
|Jordan
|8 June
|Netherlands
|Uzbekistan
|8 June
|France
|Northern Ireland
|8 June
|Argentina
|Iceland
|9 June
|Spain
|Peru
|9 June
|DR Congo
|Chile
|9 June
|Saudi Arabia
|Senegal
|10 June
|Portugal
|Nigeria
|10 June
|England
|Costa Rica
|10 June
|Austria
|Guatemala
|11 June
OTHER KEY WORLD CUP 2026 DATES
11 MAY – PROVISIONAL SQUADS SUBMITTED
All 48 nations must submit provisional squad lists to FIFA by 11 May 2026. Each country can name between 35 and 55 players, including at least four goalkeepers.
25 MAY – PLAYER RELEASE PERIOD BEGINS
Players officially leave their clubs for international duty on 25 May 2026. National teams can then begin training camps and final preparations ahead of the tournament.
1 JUNE – FINAL SQUADS CONFIRMED
Nations must confirm their final World Cup squads by 1 June 2026. Teams can select between 23 and 26 players, including a minimum of three goalkeepers.
2 JUNE – FIFA OFFICIALLY PUBLISHES SQUADS
FIFA will officially publish all confirmed World Cup squads on 2 June 2026. Fantasy managers will then get full confirmation on player selections ahead of the tournament.
11 JUNE – WORLD CUP 2026 BEGINS
The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on 11 June 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.