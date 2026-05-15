FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up against Burnley

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 37.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions from Neale, Tom F, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final Scout Picks.

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

In Crystal Palace’s last three away matches, the Eagles have failed to score in two of them, with Europe very much the focus for Oliver Glasner’s men.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been in decent defensive form of late, with four clean sheets since the start of March, the joint-second most of any team.

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) duly gets the nod between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal are on home turf in Gameweek 37, which is good news based on their form at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have banked clean sheets in six of their last eight home matches across all competitions.

Consequently, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) will be confident of further defensive returns as relegated Burnley roll up to north London on Monday evening. The Brazilian is the most likely to trouble the opposition at set plays, too.

Michael Keane (£4.5m) is our chosen representative from the Everton defence in Gameweek 37.

The Toffees have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four home matches, but even if the shut-out fails, Keane can compensate with defensive contribution (DefCon) points, possibly even a goal.

With a 47.1% DefCon success rate at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Keane has also netted three times in 2025/26.

Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) gets into the Scout Picks with a chance of returns at both ends of the pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored just once in five Gameweeks. In that time, they’ve conceded six goals from set plays, by far the most of any team, which should interest Bassey.