Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up against Burnley

15 May 2026 114 comments
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Ahead of Friday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 37.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions from Neale, Tom F, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final Scout Picks.

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 SCOUT PICKS

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up against Burnley 4

GOALKEEPER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

In Crystal Palace’s last three away matches, the Eagles have failed to score in two of them, with Europe very much the focus for Oliver Glasner’s men.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been in decent defensive form of late, with four clean sheets since the start of March, the joint-second most of any team.

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) duly gets the nod between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

Arsenal are on home turf in Gameweek 37, which is good news based on their form at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have banked clean sheets in six of their last eight home matches across all competitions.

Consequently, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) will be confident of further defensive returns as relegated Burnley roll up to north London on Monday evening. The Brazilian is the most likely to trouble the opposition at set plays, too.

Michael Keane (£4.5m) is our chosen representative from the Everton defence in Gameweek 37.

The Toffees have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four home matches, but even if the shut-out fails, Keane can compensate with defensive contribution (DefCon) points, possibly even a goal.

With a 47.1% DefCon success rate at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Keane has also netted three times in 2025/26.

Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) gets into the Scout Picks with a chance of returns at both ends of the pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored just once in five Gameweeks. In that time, they’ve conceded six goals from set plays, by far the most of any team, which should interest Bassey.

 

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114 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Morning all. 2FT and 3.2m ITB. Worth doing Hill > Keane/Tarko and then bench Van Hecke?

    Darlow
    Gabriel - NOR - Van Hecke
    Saka - Cherki - Bruno - Hinslewood - KDH
    Haaland - Gyok

    (Dubravka) - Wellbeck - Senesi - Hill

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    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Or sort my GK?

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      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Keane is tempting

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        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          He is but feel like i need to sort GK out too - Pickford Double up?

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    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Team looks v good. I'd sort the keeper

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      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Who we thinking Pickford?

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  2. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Morning all. Which 2 to start

    A:
    1 - Senesi (MCI)
    2 - Van Hecke (lee)
    3 - Strujik (BHA)

    B:
    1 - Tavernier (MCI)
    2 - MGW - (mun)

    Ta!

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    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      2
      2

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  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Back to the mids, maybe after all, one should pick Hinshelwood over KDH and BrunoG? He's the only one with something to play for - Europe? But can he keep up his output, I would say he's rather overperforming without great attacking stats.

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    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      It's close and you get mad games/scorelines this time of the season. I can see KDH scoring at home v sun this gw. Worth a punt

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Is Bruno G being recommmended by FPL review or something? Seeing a lot of people talking about him

      Newcastle have been so bad for so long and West Ham are going to defend hard

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yeah I wouldn't go Bruno G

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      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        I don't use any tools. BrunoG looked better than KDH last two games, they are playing at home vs WH with very poor away form.

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  4. jthmt
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    leading my league by 40points

    play

    A) van hecke (I also play verbruggen)
    B) Justin (to avoid double brighton)

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  5. sminkypinky
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Aiming top 1k so risk it with triple Bri and Gyokeres (for dcl) or spread the risk and go for Saliba (for Struijk) as 2nd in ml has him? Currently 1,7k and a comfortable ml lead of 120ish points. Nearly 1k€ to the winner but surely that’s in the bag..

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke O’Reilly Gabriel
    Saka Bruno (c) Cherki Groß
    Jo Haaland Dcl

    Darlow Tavernier Hill Struijk

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    1. sminkypinky
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Only one ft

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