When are the 2026 World Cup squads announced?

The 2026 World Cup is less than a month away, and excitement is building ahead of football’s biggest international tournament.

For the first time ever, three nations will host the competition together. The United States, Canada and Mexico will stage matches across 16 host cities.

It’s also the biggest World Cup in history. The tournament will expand from 32 teams to 48, raising the total number of matches contested from 64 to a whopping 104.

The competition runs from June 11 to July 19.

Before the big kick-off, there’s the small matter of squad announcements. These will have huge implications for Fantasy managers. Injuries, surprise inclusions and tactical decisions could all reshape drafts before the opening deadline.

In this article, we look at the key dates over the coming weeks.

WHEN ARE THE WORLD CUP SQUADS ANNOUNCED?

National teams can announce their squads whenever they choose. However, FIFA will officially confirm and publish all final squad lists on Tuesday 2 June.

Many nations will reveal their squads gradually in the days leading up to FIFA’s announcement. Indeed, some are already out.

Here are some selected dates:

Some countries may release provisional squads publicly. Others could decide to keep them private. Canada, for example, reportedly plan to keep their preliminary list confidential.

KEY WORLD CUP SQUAD DATES

11 MAY – PROVISIONAL SQUADS SUBMITTED

All 48 nations must submit provisional squad lists to FIFA by 11 May 2026.

Each country can include between 35 and 55 players. At least four of those players must be goalkeepers. FIFA will not publish these provisional squads. Nations mainly use them for internal planning and injury cover.

Managers often use this stage to keep backup options available before finalising their squads later in the month.

25 MAY – PLAYER RELEASE PERIOD BEGINS

The official player release period starts on 25 May. This comes immediately after players complete their final club matches of the season.

National teams can then begin training camps, tactical preparation and friendly matches ahead of the tournament.

However, FIFA may delay player releases for those involved in continental club finals up to and including 30 May.

1 JUNE – FINAL SQUADS CONFIRMED

Nations must confirm their final World Cup squads by 1 June.

Each country can select between 23 and 26 players. Teams must include at least three goalkeepers. FIFA introduced the expanded 26-player rule during the 2022 World Cup and will keep it in place for 2026.

2 JUNE – FIFA OFFICIALLY PUBLISHES SQUADS

FIFA will publish all confirmed World Cup squads on 2 June.

Fantasy managers will then get full confirmation on player selections, injuries and omissions before the tournament begins later that month.

CAN PLAYERS BE REPLACED AFTER THE SQUADS ARE ANNOUNCED?

Teams can still make changes after announcing their final squads. However, FIFA only allows changes in limited situations.

Nations can replace outfield players only in cases of serious injury or illness. Replacements must come from the provisional squad list. Teams must also make those changes no later than 24 hours before their opening match.

Goalkeepers follow different rules. Teams can replace injured or ill goalkeepers at any point during the tournament, as long as the replacement also comes from the provisional list.