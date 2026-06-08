World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Japan

8 June 2026 29 comments
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Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy campaign, we’re taking a closer look at each nation competing at this summer’s tournament – highlighting their recent form, qualifying matches, key players and more.

Japan became the first nation outside of the host countries to officially qualify for the tournament and will now prepare for an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Stability has also played a major role in their success. Hajime Moriyasu has spent eight years in charge of the national side, helping build a well-drilled and tactically flexible squad capable of competing with some of the world’s strongest nations.

Recent years have shown exactly how dangerous Japan can be on the biggest stage. They famously came from 2-0 down to beat Brazil for the first time in their history and also secured an impressive victory over England at Wembley. During recent World Cups, they have beaten both Spain and Germany, while also reaching the round of 16 in three of the last four tournaments.

SQUAD

Hajime Moriyasu announced his final squad for the upcoming World Cup on May 15.

Star player Kaoru Mitoma picked up an injury ahead of the tournament and ultimately missed out on Japan’s final squad. The Brighton & Hove Albion winger has played a huge role in the Samurai Blue’s recent success, so his absence is a major blow to the side.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

As already highlighted, Japan became the first nation outside of the host countries to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after producing an excellent qualifying campaign.

The Samurai Blue won an outstanding 12 of their 15 matches while scoring a remarkable 54 goals along the way. They also kept 12 clean sheets, underlining just how strong they looked at both ends of the pitch throughout the qualifiers.

Their only defeat came against Australia, although Japan heavily rotated for that match and fielded what was effectively a third-string side.

An average of 3.4 goals per 90 minutes comfortably exceeded every other nation in the qualification campaign. And 0.2 goals conceded per match was also a confederation-low.

The underlying numbers back up those eye-catching figures:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

The above xG is non-penalty

The standout attacker when looking at Japan’s output during qualifying was forward Ayase Ueda ($7.0m). The Feyenoord striker scored eight goals during the campaign and converted an impressive third of his total attempts on target.

He led the way for xG, too, and scored a penalty.

Koki Ogawa ($4.9m) also produced excellent numbers despite far more limited minutes. He played less than half the gametime of Ueda but still managed to score six times. However, he may need to settle for a role off the bench during the tournament itself.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada ($5.8m) found the net five times during qualifying, which proved enough to secure his place in the final squad. The same can’t be said for Takumi Minamino though. Despite scoring four goals during the campaign, he ultimately failed to make the cut.

Defender Ritsu Doan‘s ($5.1m) figures also pop out: 22 shots, three goals and a squad-second-best 3.89 xG.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Takefusa Kubo ($7.0m) led the way creatively during qualifying. The Real Sociedad playmaker produced a huge 30 key passes, with set pieces and corners also contributing heavily to that total. From those chances created, he registered eight assists, although that surprisingly wasn’t the highest total in the squad.

That honour instead went to 33-year-old veteran Junya Ito ($5.0m), who produced an outstanding 10 assists in just 446 minutes of action. Despite such an impressive qualifying campaign, Ito could still find himself used mainly as an impact option from the bench during the tournament.

Doan is prominent in the above table, too, with 13 key passes.

SINCE QUALIFYING

DateOppositionResultGoalscorersAssists
07 September 2025v Mexico0-0 (D)
10 September 2025v USA0-2 (L)
10 October 2025v Paraguay2-2 (D)Ogawa, UedaSano, Iito
14 October 2025v Brazil3-2 (W)Minamino, Nakamura, UedaIto, Ito
14 November 2025v Ghana2-0 (W)Minamino, DoanSano, Kubo
18 November 2025v Bolivia3-0 (W)Kamada, Machino, NakamuraKubo x2, Nakamura
28 March 2026v Scotland1-0 (W)ItoShiogai
31 March 2026v England1-0 (W)MitomaNakamura
31 May 2026v Iceland1-0 (W)OgawaSugawara

Whilst their opening friendlies of 2025 produced mixed results, with Japan failing to beat Mexico, the United States, and Paraguay.

However, the Samurai Blue quickly rediscovered their rhythm. Victories over fellow World Cup nations Ghana and Scotland impressed, but it was the stunning 3-2 comeback win against Brazil and the 1-0 victory over England at Wembley Stadium that really grabbed attention.

Japan now head into the tournament full of confidence and carrying strong momentum. Unbeaten in eight, they’ve won their last five matches to nil.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

It’s a tricky start for Moriyasu’s troops, who face the group favourites. Given Japan’s form and the Netherlands’ capacity to implode, however, you wouldn’t be too surprised if the bookies’ odds were upset.

Thereafter, Japan become seriously good Fantasy targets.

A beleaguered Tunisia side and a Sweden outfit that concedes for fun follow.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

We saw just how strong Japan looked defensively during the qualification campaign, and in subsequent friendlies, so their backline could offer a good chance of clean sheets from Round 2 onwards – perhaps even before.

The Samurai Blue operate with a back-three system, which gives their wing-backs far more freedom to push forward and contribute in attack.

One of those is Ritsu Doan ($5.1m). More of a winger at club level, he registered 18 Bundesliga attacking returns for Freiburg in 2024/25, earning himself a move to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

No Japan player bettered his expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 5.29 in qualification, while his shot map shows the types of dangerous areas he’s capable of occupying:

Fellow wing-back Keito Nakamura ($5.6m) has been listed as a midfielder, which dents his appeal. He did deliver four attacking returns in his last six friendly appearances, however, so is still a valid pick even without the clean sheets.

Among Japan’s other midfield options, Takefusa Kubo ($7.0m) stands out as arguably the most appealing pick, especially with Mitoma ruled out.

Set pieces played a major role in Kubo producing a huge 30 key passes during qualifying, comfortably more than any of his teammates. The Real Sociedad star also delivered strong end product, scoring four goals and registering eight assists during the AFC campaign.

None of his teammates could get close to his combined shots and key passes tally:

Leading the line is striker Ayase Ueda ($7.0m), who scored eight goals during the qualification campaign and firmly established himself as Japan’s biggest attacking threat heading into the tournament.

Ueda also takes penalties for his country, which only increases his appeal even further from a World Cup Fantasy perspective.

He comes into the tournament off the back of a 25-goal season with Feyenoord, too.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Early Thoughts:
    Morocco will win group C - Sorry Scotland fans!
    Croatia will top Group L - Sorry England fans!

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    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Agree with Morocco, think England will top their group though.

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  2. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Kounde off injured, apparently. Probably just a precaution.

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  3. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    That Olise guy is pretty good

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  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Rochet
    Ordonez Ryerson Elvedi
    Olise Bruno Sabitzer Wirtz
    Mbappe Cristiano Oyarsabel

    Vargas Mendez Diaz Mojica

    Haaland 12th man

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tight Tight Tight

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  5. NCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Been making team names out of player names -

    Friedl Pickel
    Ajer Brikan Ito Oh
    Singh Hansen
    Mendy Trusty Chaire
    Danso Samba
    Gueye Dykes
    Goto Valencia
    Cubas Sigur
    2 Bouaddis 1 Posch
    Wanner Huerta Promise Payne
    Jamshid Roefs
    Müldür & Scally
    Fruk Apollis
    Zigi Starfelt Anas Saelemaekers
    Providence Valle
    Wolfe Wood
    Oh Just Old Stones
    Shopf Til Tillman
    Maeda Paqueta Muenier, Paez Pentz
    Grillitsch Pitta Til Ito Burn
    Plata Margaritha More Basil
    Cross Mandi, Baah
    Groϐ Messi Park
    Bonny Mabil
    Bell Endrick
    Crépeau Fortune
    Gaari Rogers Bobb
    Saad Experience
    Reyna Aouar Paredes
    Mané Sané & Kané
    Arce Holes
    Eiri Room
    De Winter Freese

    Favourite three =
    Leweling Upemecano
    Basic Beach
    Shmidt Onana Doku Depay

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Michu Ake DGea Ba

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  6. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Really close to being done here… three spots up for grabs, both keepers and the Heggem CB spot, with 12.3m to spend on the 3 spots… (0.6itb below)

    RANGEL, VARGAS
    Kimmich, Cucu, HEGGEM, Mojica, Ordonez
    Olise, Bruno, Wirtz, Musiala, James
    Mbappe, Haaland, Oyerzabal

    Plan to do 12th man Vini Jr in MW2 and do Musiala, Haaland > Raphinha, Kane. WC in MW3.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      No Yamal till GW 3 for you

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  7. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Everyone with Olise in 3...2...1

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  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Olise was 22.9% owned at the start of this match
    Needed a Yamal replacement anyway

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  9. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    So, Olise is going in lol

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      The boy is just too good! Lucky to have him at Bayern.

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    2. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Olise is just on another level, saw it when watching him play for us, and now for Bayern and France national. We supposed to get a massive sell on fee if Bayern sell him, question is if teams like Real Madrid can stump up that kind of offer (and Bayern accept)

      Either way has to be in the World Cup Fantasy team for sure

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  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Repost

    Maybe a completely random nation will lift the world cup trophy next month.

    I really think it will be a chaotic but fun filled world cup as usual. If FIFA won't be corrupt in matches like they are with tickets to games. Just as flawed as UEFA.

    WINNERS
    Brain says Brazil or France
    Heart says Germany
    Dark horses Austria, Colombia, South Korea, Algeria

    No Spain, Argentina, Portugal, England. What do I know?!

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  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Mbappe still in at 86 min

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  12. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Alright, lads, how would you improve this team with 0.7 itb?

    Crepeau
    Doue | Gabriel | Kimmich | Cucurella
    McGinn (vc) | Olise | Doku | Musiala
    Cunha (c) | Oyarzabal

    Rochet, Mbappe, Nuno Mendes, Bruno

    12th man Haaland

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      No Olise
      start over

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        kidding

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        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          Also, Olise is there 😀

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wouldnt pick Gabs - CS not there - not the same goal threat

      Cunha might not start - Tiago might

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      McGinn + Doku are nice sleeper picks. Cunha, however, is a tad too much.

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  13. Claudio555
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Who’s the most assure starter in Brazil’s defense; Danilo or Douglas Santos?

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  14. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    I saw a Cassowary in the wild the other day!

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      They love to be hugged and kissed

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        No they don’t. I also saw six salties on the Daintree river, if that helps?

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          The Daintree rainforest is the last living remnant of Gondwana, the oldest surviving rainforest on Earth. Amazon shmamazon!

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