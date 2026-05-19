World Cup 2026: Confirmed squads so far

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, nations have started announcing their squads for the tournament.

Some teams have already confirmed their player lists, while others will reveal their selections in the coming days and weeks.

This article tracks every confirmed World Cup squad named so far. We’ll keep this page updated as more nations officially reveal their squads.

GROUP A

SOUTH KOREA

SOUTH AFRICA

Expected May 21st

MEXICO

Expected June 1st

CZECHIA

Expected June 1st

GROUP B

BOSNIA

SWITZERLAND

Expected May 20th

CANADA

Expected May 29th

QATAR

Expected June 1st

GROUP C

HAITI

BRAZIL

SCOTLAND

MOROCCO

Expected May 26th

GROUP D

USA

Expected May 26th

PARAGUAY

Expected May 26th

AUSTRALIA

Expected June 1st

TURKIYE

Expected June 1st

GROUP E

IVORY COAST

CURACAO

GERMANY

Expected May 21st

ECUADOR

Expected June 1st

GROUP F

JAPAN

SWEDEN

TUNISIA

NETHERLANDS

Expected May 27

GROUP G

BELGIUM

NEW ZEALAND

EGYPT

Expected May 29th

IRAN

Expected June 1

GROUP H

CAPE VERDE

SPAIN

Expected May 25th

SAUDI ARABIA

Expected June 1

URUGUAY

Expected June 1

GROUP I

FRANCE

SENEGAL

Expected May 21

NORWAY

Expected May 21

IRAQ

Expected June 1

GROUP J

AUSTRIA

ALGERIA

Expected May 31

ARGENTINA

Expected June 1

JORDAN

Expected June 1

GROUP K

CONGO

PORTUGAL

COLOMBIA

Expected May 31

UZBEKISTAN

Expected June 2

GROUP L

CROATIA

ENGLAND

Expected May 22

PANAMA

Expected May 26

GHANA

Expected June 1

EXPECTED SCHEDULE