World Cup 2026: Confirmed squads so far

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, nations have started announcing their squads for the tournament.
Some teams have already confirmed their player lists, while others will reveal their selections in the coming days and weeks.
This article tracks every confirmed World Cup squad named so far. We’ll keep this page updated as more nations officially reveal their squads.
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GROUP A
SOUTH KOREA
SOUTH AFRICA
Expected May 21st
MEXICO
Expected June 1st
CZECHIA
Expected June 1st
GROUP B
BOSNIA
SWITZERLAND
Expected May 20th
CANADA
Expected May 29th
QATAR
Expected June 1st
GROUP C
HAITI
BRAZIL
SCOTLAND
MOROCCO
Expected May 26th
GROUP D
USA
Expected May 26th
PARAGUAY
Expected May 26th
AUSTRALIA
Expected June 1st
TURKIYE
Expected June 1st
GROUP E
IVORY COAST
CURACAO
GERMANY
Expected May 21st
ECUADOR
Expected June 1st
GROUP F
JAPAN
SWEDEN
TUNISIA
NETHERLANDS
Expected May 27
GROUP G
BELGIUM
NEW ZEALAND
EGYPT
Expected May 29th
IRAN
Expected June 1
GROUP H
CAPE VERDE
SPAIN
Expected May 25th
SAUDI ARABIA
Expected June 1
URUGUAY
Expected June 1
GROUP I
FRANCE
SENEGAL
Expected May 21
NORWAY
Expected May 21
IRAQ
Expected June 1
GROUP J
AUSTRIA
ALGERIA
Expected May 31
ARGENTINA
Expected June 1
JORDAN
Expected June 1
GROUP K
CONGO
PORTUGAL
COLOMBIA
Expected May 31
UZBEKISTAN
Expected June 2
GROUP L
CROATIA
ENGLAND
Expected May 22
PANAMA
Expected May 26
GHANA
Expected June 1