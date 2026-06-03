World Cup Fantasy 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: All 48 final squads

3 June 2026 3 comments
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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, nations have been gradually finalising their squads ahead of the tournament start.

June 1 was the cut-off point, with the squads published by FIFA the following day.

And here they all are…

GROUP A

SOUTH KOREA

* Cho Yu-min withdrew and was replaced by Cho Wi-je

SOUTH AFRICA

MEXICO

CZECHIA

GROUP B

BOSNIA

*Osman Hadžikić withdrew and was replaced by Mladen Jurkas

SWITZERLAND

QATAR

CANADA

*Marcelo Flores withdrew injured

GROUP C

HAITI

BRAZIL

SCOTLAND

 *Billy Gilmour withdrew injured and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher

MOROCCO

GROUP D

USA

PARAGUAY

AUSTRALIA

TURKIYE

GROUP E

IVORY COAST

*Clément Akpa withdrew and was replaced by Christopher Opéri 

CURACAO

GERMANY

ECUADOR

GROUP F

JAPAN

SWEDEN

TUNISIA

NETHERLANDS

GROUP G

BELGIUM

NEW ZEALAND

EGYPT

IRAN

GROUP H

CAPE VERDE

SPAIN

SAUDI ARABIA

URUGUAY

GROUP I

FRANCE

SENEGAL

NORWAY

IRAQ

GROUP J

AUSTRIA

* Christoph Baumgartner withdrew

ALGERIA

ARGENTINA

JORDAN

GROUP K

DR CONGO

 *Rocky Bushiri withdrew and was replaced by Aaron Tshibola

PORTUGAL

COLOMBIA

UZBEKISTAN

GROUP L

CROATIA

ENGLAND

PANAMA

GHANA

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bazza23456
    • 1 Year
    11 days, 7 hours ago

    Harry maguire not in England squad is madness always plays well for them. Bring spense what the f

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      11 days, 7 hours ago

      Maguire is not a full back.

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    2. Billy The Bunfighter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Possibly Spencer is cover for left and right back as I think he had played both positions this season .

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