FIFA World Cup 2026: All 48 final squads

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, nations have been gradually finalising their squads ahead of the tournament start.

June 1 was the cut-off point, with the squads published by FIFA the following day.

And here they all are…

GROUP A

SOUTH KOREA

* Cho Yu-min withdrew and was replaced by Cho Wi-je

SOUTH AFRICA

MEXICO

CZECHIA

GROUP B

BOSNIA

*Osman Hadžikić withdrew and was replaced by Mladen Jurkas

SWITZERLAND

QATAR

CANADA

*Marcelo Flores withdrew injured

GROUP C

HAITI

BRAZIL

SCOTLAND

*Billy Gilmour withdrew injured and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher

MOROCCO

GROUP D

USA

PARAGUAY

AUSTRALIA

TURKIYE

GROUP E

IVORY COAST

*Clément Akpa withdrew and was replaced by Christopher Opéri

CURACAO

GERMANY

ECUADOR

GROUP F

JAPAN

SWEDEN

TUNISIA

NETHERLANDS

GROUP G

BELGIUM

NEW ZEALAND

EGYPT

IRAN

GROUP H

CAPE VERDE

SPAIN

SAUDI ARABIA

URUGUAY

GROUP I

FRANCE

SENEGAL

NORWAY

IRAQ

GROUP J

AUSTRIA

* Christoph Baumgartner withdrew

ALGERIA

ARGENTINA

JORDAN

GROUP K

DR CONGO

*Rocky Bushiri withdrew and was replaced by Aaron Tshibola

PORTUGAL

COLOMBIA

UZBEKISTAN

GROUP L

CROATIA

ENGLAND

PANAMA

GHANA