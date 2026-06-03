FIFA World Cup 2026: All 48 final squads

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, nations have been gradually finalising their squads ahead of the tournament start.
June 1 was the cut-off point, with the squads published by FIFA the following day.
And here they all are…
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GROUP A
SOUTH KOREA
* Cho Yu-min withdrew and was replaced by Cho Wi-je
SOUTH AFRICA
MEXICO
CZECHIA
GROUP B
BOSNIA
*Osman Hadžikić withdrew and was replaced by Mladen Jurkas
SWITZERLAND
QATAR
CANADA
*Marcelo Flores withdrew injured
GROUP C
HAITI
BRAZIL
SCOTLAND
*Billy Gilmour withdrew injured and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher
MOROCCO
GROUP D
USA
PARAGUAY
AUSTRALIA
TURKIYE
GROUP E
IVORY COAST
*Clément Akpa withdrew and was replaced by Christopher Opéri
CURACAO
GERMANY
ECUADOR
GROUP F
JAPAN
SWEDEN
TUNISIA
NETHERLANDS
GROUP G
BELGIUM
NEW ZEALAND
EGYPT
IRAN
GROUP H
CAPE VERDE
SPAIN
SAUDI ARABIA
URUGUAY
GROUP I
FRANCE
SENEGAL
NORWAY
IRAQ
GROUP J
AUSTRIA
* Christoph Baumgartner withdrew
ALGERIA
ARGENTINA
JORDAN
GROUP K
DR CONGO
*Rocky Bushiri withdrew and was replaced by Aaron Tshibola