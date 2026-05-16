Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

In just under a month, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will get underway.

And as ever, there’s going to be a Fantasy game or two to accompany the summer tournament.

The official FIFA Fantasy game has been the main one that we have covered in the past. That should launch very soon.

In the meantime, we’ve started on some content for the summer tournament. This is housed in the complete guide in the top menu.

There’ll be plenty more articles published in the coming days and weeks, too. Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 48 nations.

While we’ll be spending the post-season brushing up on Curacao’s wing-back system, Haiti’s erratic displays in qualification and everything in between, we’d love to hear from any of our readers who are fans of the countries taking part, are based in any of these nations and/or have a smattering of knowledge about the teams involved.

This is something we did for the World Cup in 2022 and the European Championship in 2024, indeed.

If you’re keen, fill in the short form below and select your country of choice. All teams bar England and Scotland are available as an option.

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There is a good chance that we may be oversubscribed for some of the more well-known/best-supported nations, but we’ll endeavour to include as many responses as we receive.