World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

16 May 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

In just under a month, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will get underway.

And as ever, there’s going to be a Fantasy game or two to accompany the summer tournament.

The official FIFA Fantasy game has been the main one that we have covered in the past. That should launch very soon.

In the meantime, we’ve started on some content for the summer tournament. This is housed in the complete guide in the top menu.

There’ll be plenty more articles published in the coming days and weeks, too. Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 48 nations.

While we’ll be spending the post-season brushing up on Curacao’s wing-back system, Haiti’s erratic displays in qualification and everything in between, we’d love to hear from any of our readers who are fans of the countries taking part, are based in any of these nations and/or have a smattering of knowledge about the teams involved.

This is something we did for the World Cup in 2022 and the European Championship in 2024, indeed.

If you’re keen, fill in the short form below and select your country of choice. All teams bar England and Scotland are available as an option.

There is a good chance that we may be oversubscribed for some of the more well-known/best-supported nations, but we’ll endeavour to include as many responses as we receive.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    How many players you boys got the same right now that you had in GW1?
    Just looked and compared mine and it’s 9 which I feel is high:

    Semenyo
    Bruno
    Thiago
    Haaland
    Gabriel
    Mukiele
    Senesi
    Dubravka
    Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Watching Ring24hr race back tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Down to Haaland

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.