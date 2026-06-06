Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Sweden

Next, our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team preview focuses on Sweden.



Sweden are back in the World Cup after missing out in 2022. Their best finish was runners-up in 1958, when they hosted the tournament, while they’ve made it out of the group stage in each of their last four appearances.

They reached the quarter-finals at their last attempt six years ago, when they lost 2-0 to England.

The Swedes are not expected to fare as well this time around; the Nordic nation are 150-1 outsiders to be crowned world champions. The bookies are not convinced they’ll even make it out of Group F.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

*Emil Holm withdrew injured and was replaced by Herman Johansson

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Remarkably, Sweden did not win a single match in their World Cup qualifying group. Indeed, they lost four of their six matches, kept no clean sheets and finished bottom of Group B with a goal difference of -8. They lost 4-1 and 2-0 to Switzerland and were beaten twice even by Kosovo, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in October. Two draws against Slovenia was the best they could offer in a miserable campaign.

So you might well ask, how the hell did they qualify?

While 12 of the 16 World Cup play-off places went to the teams that finished second in their European qualifiers groups, the remaining four were given to the best-ranked 2024/25 Nations League group winners who had not already finished first or second in qualifying. Having won Nations League Group C1, Sweden were one of the teams handed a second chance.

Suddenly, they found themselves in the play-offs where, under new head coach Graham Potter, they achieved a 3-1 win over Ukraine, thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m) hat-trick. A week later, they edged a five-goal thriller against Poland. Gyokeres was again the hero with an 88th-minute winner.

The question is, which Sweden will show up in the United States: the Group B wooden spoon winners or Potter’s revitalised Skandi stars?

Sweden came 31st for average total goals scored, with 1.3 a match, and 35th for average goals conceded, with 1.9.

Their expected goals scored and expected goals conceded weren’t much better:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Gyokeres was Sweden’s leading scorer in qualifying, although four of his goals only actually came in the two play-off matches. Those strikes came from only nine shots at a non-penalty xG of 1.90.

For context, Alexander Isak ($8.0m) had 11 shots in less than half as many minutes played as his international team-mate. That said, Gyokeres’s xG per shot of 0.21 was only bettered by Anthony Elanga’s ($5.8m) 0.31. The Newcastle United winger scored from his only two shots.

In what is a very top-heavy team, Gjokeres can be expected to lead the line, supported by the classy Benjamin Nygren ($4.9m) and Isak, if fit. The Liverpool forward has just returned to fitness after missing most of last season, first with muscular injuries, then a broken leg, but having missed both of the playoff matches, will be vying with Elanga for one of the forward spots.

Sweden have reverted to a more pragmatic 3-4-2-1/3-4-1-2 under Potter as a reaction to the failed efforts of the more expansive-minded Dane, Tomasson. The Englishman’s is a system more befitting of the cautious Swedish traditions of soaking up pressure and hitting teams on the break.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Sweden’s most creative players in qualifying were Nygren and Yasin Ayari ($5.3m), who produced two assists apiece. Nygren had the highest xG assisted tally with 1.31, even though he made only four key passes – half as many as Elanga.

Ayari completed seven key passes.

Full-back/wing-back Daniel Svensson ($4.5m), not a guaranteed starter, was helped to six chances created by a role on set plays.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Sweden first) Goalscorers 27 March 2026 Norway (a) 1-3 Isak 31 March 2026 Greece (h) 2-2 Gyokeres, Nilson

Sweden’s play-off commitments meant that they didn’t play any friendlies until this month.

Facing a Haaland-less Norway and Greece, they conceded an alarming 35 shots, eight big chances and five goals across those two early-June kickabouts.

For context, the Swedes themselves registered 22 attempts and four big chances.

The Norway match in particular could have been a bloodbath, with the hosts spurning chance after chance despite winning 3-1.

The stronger of the two starting XIs did come against Greece, at least, with Isak joining Gyokeres up top.

Svensson filled in for the injured Victor Lindelof ($4.0m) at centre-back:

Above image from BBC Sport

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Sweden’s easiest-on-paper game is up first, at least.

It’s the only group game in which they’ll be favourites to win, so any Fantasy interest in Potter’s troops will likely peak early in Round 1:

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m) and Alexander Isak ($8.0m) would get in most Premier League teams when fit. The former scored over 20 goals in all competitions last season, helping Arsenal win the title for the first time in 22 years and reach their first Champions League final in two decades. His five play-off goals included a devastating hat-trick and one of his trademark unstoppable penalties.

Spot-kick duties, direct free-kick responsibilities (he scored a deflected set piece against Greece) and a cheaper price tag are in Gyokeres’ favour, not to mention the lack of fitness worries that plague Isak. The Arsenal man is the preferred option of the two.

Benjamin Nygren ($4.9m) is also an excellent puller of midfield strings.

The Celtic playmaker impressed in his limited minutes in qualifying, demonstrating his importance to the team with strong creative numbers. He came to the fore when his country needed him most, providing an assist in each of the play-off matches.

Alas, he’s listed as a forward in the FIFA game, but a very cheap one.

An injury scare against Greece seems to have amounted to nothing.

Sweden’s defence was a concern in qualifying. Despite Potter focusing his energies on off-the-ball work, they are still without a clean sheet under his stewardship. They’ve conceded 13 goals in his six matches in charge, indeed.

If you are keen on a Sweden defender, say for the Round 1 encounter with Tunisia, Gustaf Lagerbielke ($3.7m) is a low-cost differential.

The Braga centre-back is strong in the air, produced an assist in qualifying and dispatched a thumping header in the crucial decider against Poland.

He was behind only Gyokeres and Isak for xG in qualification.