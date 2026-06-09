Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $6.0m-to-$7.4m midfielders

The best $6.0m-$7.4m midfielders are profiled here, as we continue to survey the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 price list.

MARCEL SABITZER ($6.8m)

With three goals in as many matches for Austria since the turn of the year, Sabitzer is among the best options in this bracket.

Crucially, the midfielder offers multiple routes to points.

In qualifying, he recorded 23 shots and 13 key passes, both of which were the most of any Austrian player.

Above: Austria players sorted by combined shots and key passes in qualifying

On set-pieces, Sabitzer is included in only 3.3% of squads at present, so he could qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

The real appeal, however, lies in the fact that Austria’s juiciest fixture is up first, when they face group outsiders Jordan. Jamal Sellami’s side have conceded six goals across their two World Cup warm-up matches.

Ralf Rangnick’s men play Argentina in Round 2, so it might be prudent to have an exit strategy in mind if you do decide to start with Sabitzer.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ ($6.5m)

James, 34, continues to be a key player for Colombia.

The playmaker was directly involved in roughly 47% of Los Cafeteros’ qualifying goals, having scored or assisted eight times.

He also created a whopping 61 chances, at an average of 4.03 per 90 minutes!

Above: Players sorted by key passes in CONMEBOL qualifying

Remember, for every two chances created in a match at the World Cup, midfielders will bank an extra point.

Given that James will turn 35 next month, there are naturally some concerns about his minutes this summer.

However, head coach Nestor Lorenzo has already said he will structure his team around him, which should provide him with an opportunity to excel.

A creative force, James seems to be first line for penalties and faces Uzbekistan and DR Congo first, so could be a solid pick for those managers on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

He’s currently just under the Scouting Bonus threshold, too (4.2% ownership).

DECLAN RICE ($7.0m)

There certainly won’t be any minute concerns for Rice, who has recently been named England’s vice-captain.

Sceptics are likely to highlight that the box-to-box midfielder netted just one goal in eight qualifying matches.

However, he did supply four assists, the most of any England player. You’d think his ability from corners and free-kicks will be crucial this summer, too.

Above: England players sorted by key passes in qualifying

Also, with Elliot Anderson ($6.5m) anchoring the midfield, Rice might be given a bit more freedom to push forward, particularly against weaker opposition.

Thomas Tuchel’s men cruised through qualification with eight wins from eight. They are subsequently the favourites to top Group L over Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

LEROY SANE ($7.4m)

The injuries sustained by Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry have afforded Sane a real chance to secure a starting berth this summer.

He certainly took advantage of his promotion to the Germany first XI on Sunday, when he scored the winner and racked up a match-high four shots in the 2-1 friendly win over the USA.

Above: Sane featured on the right for Germany against the USA on Saturday (image from BBC Sport)

The reason we are all looking at Germany’s assets is because they face tournament minnows Curacao in Round 1.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador will likely present much tougher opposition, but the Germans are still heavily favoured to advance as group winners.

Domestically, it wasn’t a great season for Sane at Galatasaray (seven goals and nine assists in 43 matches in all competitions). However, given his speed, he could be a crucial player and an effective early differential against Curacao.

Indeed, Sane’s ownership currently stands at just 1.2%, while teammates Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) and Florian Wirtz ($7.5m) are owned by 12.2% and 22.9% of squads respectively.

HAKAN CALHANOGLU ($7.1m) / ARDA GULER ($7.0m) / KENAN YILDIZ ($7.0m)

Calhanoglu, Guler and Yildiz are mid-price routes into the Turkey attack.

Vincenzo Montella’s men will face Australia, Paraguay and the USA in Group D. That could provide opportunities for all three players to deliver.

Guler, the Real Madrid playmaker, racked up six goals and 14 assists in 51 matches for Los Blancos last season.

Primarily a creator, he also produced four assists in seven qualifying matches for Turkey, the joint-most of any teammate, tied with Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu himself is on set plays and penalties, and unlike Guler, should qualify for the Scouting Bonus, with his ownership currently just 2.7%.

As for Yildiz, he’s as much of a creator as a goalscorer, having combined 26 shots and key passes in qualifying. But that tally fell just short of Calhanoglu and Guler, with 28 and 27 respectively:

Yildiz wasn’t available for selection against Venezuela at the weekend due to a mild calf strain. Calhanoglu hasn’t had much pre-World Cup game time either, so Guler is probably the safer bet from Turkey’s ranks.

ISMAEL SAIBARI ($6.8m) / BRAHIM DIAZ ($6.4m)

Saibari has been used as an ‘out of position’ centre-forward in Morocco’s recent friendlies, sparking some interest as a differential Fantasy option.

Having netted a brace in this period, albeit against Madagascar, the PSV Eindhoven man will certainly head into the World Cup with a sense of confidence.

Diaz is another decent midfielder to consider from the Morocco attack.

He should take penalties and has a share of set plays, too.

That said, you probably don’t need either of these players until Round 2 or 3, when Morocco face Scotland and Haiti.

It provides us with a further opportunity to scout the Atlas Lions in their first match against Brazil.

In theory, Morocco have a very good chance to qualify for the knockout phase, having finished fourth at the last World Cup. They were also retrospectively declared the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners, so they clearly have plenty of quality.

OTHERS

$6.0m-to-$6.6m midfielders

Lee Kang-In ($6.1m): The Paris-Saint Germain midfielder racked up 11 attacking returns in AFC qualifying, with his 39 chances created the second-most of any player from all nations. Known for his creativity, he is expected to be a key player for South Korea this summer.

($6.1m): The Paris-Saint Germain midfielder racked up 11 attacking returns in AFC qualifying, with his 39 chances created the second-most of any player from all nations. Known for his creativity, he is expected to be a key player for South Korea this summer. Granit Xhaka ($6.2m): Penalty-taker Xhaka is another player to consider, particularly with Qatar up first. With one point for every three tackles, plus the aforementioned chances created bonus, he has multiple routes to points.

($6.2m): Penalty-taker Xhaka is another player to consider, particularly with Qatar up first. With one point for every three tackles, plus the aforementioned chances created bonus, he has multiple routes to points. Maxi Araujo ($6.4m): Primarily deployed as a left-back for Sporting CP, he plays further forward on the wing for Uruguay. Araujo chipped in with four assists in qualifying and has Scouting Bonus potential.

($6.4m): Primarily deployed as a left-back for Sporting CP, he plays further forward on the wing for Uruguay. Araujo chipped in with four assists in qualifying and has Scouting Bonus potential. Vitinha ($6.4m): Another PSG midfielder, the pass master created 11 chances in qualifying, the second-most of any Portugal player behind Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m). Coupled with his ability to win duels, he’s undoubtedly worth a mention here.

($6.4m): Another PSG midfielder, the pass master created 11 chances in qualifying, the second-most of any Portugal player behind Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m). Coupled with his ability to win duels, he’s undoubtedly worth a mention here. Leandro Trossard ($6.6m): Minutes are a slight concern, particularly if Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) is fit to start, but the early signs are positive for Trossard after he scored the opening goal in Belgium’s 5-0 friendly win over Tunisia on Saturday.

$6.7m-to-$7.4m midfielders