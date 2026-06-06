World Cup Fantasy 2026

Scouting Bonus tracker: See which World Cup Fantasy picks are close to 5%

6 June 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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If you’re playing the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game, you’ll probably know by now that there’s a ‘Scouting Bonus’ that rewards successful differential picks.

As per the rules

Scouting Bonus

Finding decent players below the threshold is going to be a battle.

Players who looked like they could be savvy low-owned picks, like Ryerson ($4.2m), have sailed past the 5% ownership mark.

Once a player is championed on these pages, on social media or elsewhere, there’s always the danger of their popularity spiking!

To help you track the World Cup Fantasy players who are rising close to (or newly dropping beneath) the 5% mark, our very own Reece has added a ‘Scouting Bonus Watch’ widget to our World Cup Fantasy Toolkit page.

Users can filter this by position, as seen below:

From a Fixture Ticker to qualifying data from every confederation and a World Cup Fantasy draft builder, you can see what else our toolkit has to offer here.

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