Join our FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 mini-league + win prizes!

If you’re playing the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game, why not come and join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league – where there are over £1000-worth of prizes to be won!
We’re offering Fantasy Football Scout memberships to the managers who finish in the top 10 of our mini-league after the tournament ends, as well as Amazon vouchers for the top three.
The prize breakdown is as follows:
- 1st: £300 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle (everything included in the standard FFS Chief Scout annual membership, plus The Fantasy Newsletter, Mini-League Mate, LiveFPL and Premier Fantasy Tools)
- 2nd: £150 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle
- 3rd £50 Amazon voucher + Chief Scout annual membership
- 4th/5th: Chief Scout annual membership
- 6th-10th: Chief Scout one-month membership
You can find information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships here.
If you’re already a Chief Scout, we will of course reimburse you!
You must have a free Fantasy Football Scout account to claim any of the prizes. Sign up here to create a free account.
HOW TO JOIN OUR FIFA WORLD CUP FANTASY 2026 MINI-LEAGUE
Head to this link to join hundreds of managers from the Scout community.
The league code, should you need it, is RYVADQJL.
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