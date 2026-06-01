Join our FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 mini-league + win prizes!

If you’re playing the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game, why not come and join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league – where there are over £1000-worth of prizes to be won!

We’re offering Fantasy Football Scout memberships to the managers who finish in the top 10 of our mini-league after the tournament ends, as well as Amazon vouchers for the top three.

The prize breakdown is as follows:

1st: £300 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle (everything included in the standard FFS Chief Scout annual membership, plus The Fantasy Newsletter, Mini-League Mate, LiveFPL and Premier Fantasy Tools)

£300 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle (everything included in the standard FFS Chief Scout annual membership, plus The Fantasy Newsletter, Mini-League Mate, LiveFPL and Premier Fantasy Tools) 2nd: £150 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle

£150 Amazon voucher + Mega Bundle 3rd £50 Amazon voucher + Chief Scout annual membership

£50 Amazon voucher + Chief Scout annual membership 4th/5th: Chief Scout annual membership

Chief Scout annual membership 6th-10th: Chief Scout one-month membership

You can find information on all that’s included in our Scout memberships here.

If you’re already a Chief Scout, we will of course reimburse you!

You must have a free Fantasy Football Scout account to claim any of the prizes. Sign up here to create a free account.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FIFA WORLD CUP FANTASY 2026 MINI-LEAGUE

Head to this link to join hundreds of managers from the Scout community.

The league code, should you need it, is RYVADQJL.