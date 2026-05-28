FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: Plan with our fixture ticker

Every good Fantasy manager needs a fixture ticker, so we’ve come up with our own for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026!

This ticker includes all 48 competing teams, with their three group stage matches ranked by difficulty.

The ticker is filterable by Round (ie Gameweek), with the instructions below.

For everything else you need to know about FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026, check out our complete guide.

HOW TO ACCESS THE WORLD CUP 2026 FIXTURE TICKER

You can find our ticker via this link here.

HOW TO USE THE FILTER ON THE UCL FANTASY TICKER

When you’ve loaded the ticker, you’ll be able to see four drop-down menus – as ringed in red below.

FDR Type : Choose between Overall, Attack or Defence

: Choose between Overall, Attack or Defence Sort By : Choose from Name (alphabetical order), Gameweek (fixture difficulty by individual Gameweek/Round) or Difficulty (fixture difficulty by all Gameweeks/Rounds in the outlook)

: Choose from Name (alphabetical order), Gameweek (fixture difficulty by individual Gameweek/Round) or Difficulty (fixture difficulty by all Gameweeks/Rounds in the outlook) Direction : Choose between Asc (ascending) or Des (descending)

: Choose between Asc (ascending) or Des (descending) FDR Colors: Choose from the FPL colours, the original FFScout scheme or a colour-blind-friendly option!

Individual Rounds/Gameweeks can be removed by using the ‘x’.

WHY IS A TICKER USEFUL?

Using your chips/boosters in Rounds 1-3 (ie the group stage) is going to be a very popular strategy.

That’s because it’s at this stage of the tournament when we’re going to get the biggest mismatches. Examples of this include Germany v Curacao and Brazil v Haiti. Bigger mismatches often mean heavier victories and heftier Fantasy hauls.

So, targeting short fixture bursts (a Wildcard in Round 2 or 3) is going to be a favoured approach.

Our ticker can help with that. For instance, if you set your team up for Rounds 1 and 2, you can look solely at the best matches for Round 3 on our ticker:

Enjoy!