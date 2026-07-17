Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Early Scout Picks for the Final

The final deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is looming, so it’s time to select our Scout Picks for the upcoming round.

Remember, these picks are not just for the final but also the third-placed play-off.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

As ever, it’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

It’s also worth noting that we can now select up to eight players from each side in our teams.

We will also have access to the England v France line-ups prior to the deadline.

GOALKEEPERS

Mike Maignan ($5.0m) and Unai Simón ($5.0m) make up our goalkeeping pairing for the final round.

Stacking a defence remains one of the best ways to gain rank or make up ground in mini-leagues during the closing stages of a tournament. With that in mind, we’ve backed the two strongest defences left in the competition.

Spain have been the standout defensive side at the World Cup, keeping six clean sheets in seven matches. France also impressed before their semi-final defeat, conceding just two goals throughout the tournament.

DEFENDERS

France rank joint-second in the tournament for clean sheets, with four from seven matches. They now face an England side that has yet to register 100 shots at this World Cup, the lowest total of the remaining four teams.

The injury to William Saliba ($5.3m) could hand Maxence Lacroix ($4.5m) a start. He also offers the added appeal of being eligible for Scouting Bonus. Alongside him, Dayot Upamecano ($5.3m) completes our French defensive double-up.

Some England defensive cover could also prove worthwhile after France’s disappointing display against Spain. At this stage, Marc Guéhi ($5.1m) looks the safest pick when considering fitness, security of starts and the potential for rotation.

That said, all three selections could still change. We’ll have access to the starting line-ups before the deadline, which may reveal more attacking options or players with Scouting Bonus potential.

Completing our Spain defensive triple-up are Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) and Pedro Porro ($5.5m).

Both defenders have already produced at least two attacking returns during the tournament. They have also offered a consistent threat going forward, with each ranking among the top four defenders for total shots on target.

That combination of clean sheet potential and attacking upside makes them two of the standout defensive picks for the final round.

MIDFIELDERS

No side has shown more consistency than Spain, who lead the tournament for total attempts on goal. Argentina have looked far less secure at the back, so doubling up on Spain’s midfield could pay off.

Wide players Álex Baena ($6.0m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) both stand out. They could exploit the space left by Argentina’s full-backs and carry plenty of attacking threat into the final.

However, Argentina have generated more xG than any other team in the tournament, so some attacking coverage still feels important.

Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) offers that route into their attack. He scored against Switzerland in the quarter-finals, then struck the woodwork and threatened again during the semi-final victory over England.

England haven’t always convinced in attack, but Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) has consistently been at the heart of their best moments. He has been the Three Lions’ standout attacking player during the tournament, while no midfielder has registered more shots on target.

Owning at least one France midfielder also feels sensible. Rotation remains a possibility after their semi-final defeat, although we’ll have access to the starting line-ups before the deadline.

For now, we’ve opted for Rayan Cherki ($8.0m). He could earn a starting opportunity after below-par displays from Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ousmane Dembélé ($10.0m), making him an appealing differential if selected.

FORWARDS

Leading the Spain attack is Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m). He outscored two of the three premium forwards in the previous round, and Spain’s consistent attacking displays make a triple-up on their frontline an appealing strategy. Argentina have also looked vulnerable defensively throughout the tournament, which only strengthens his appeal.

No player has delivered more consistently than Lionel Messi ($10.0m). The Argentina captain remains their standout attacking asset, and his ownership means going without him could prove costly for both overall rank and mini-league position.

Completing the frontline is Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m). Aside from a quieter semi-final, he has produced consistently throughout the tournament. Mbappé could also have extra motivation in the third-place play-off, with the Golden Boot still within reach. If he starts against England, he has every chance of adding to his goal tally.

EARLY SCOUT PICKS