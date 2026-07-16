World Cup Fantasy: Is anyone banned for the Final round?

Ahead of the start of the Final round of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, we look at all things disciplinary-related.
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IS ANYONE BANNED FOR THE FINAL ROUND?
In a word, no!
FIFA reset yellow card counts after the quarter-finals, as they did after the group stage. In doing so, it ensured that no one could miss the Final round due to yellow card accumulation.
It meant that the only way a player could miss the final or third/fourth-place play-off was by being sent off in the semi-finals. No one received a red card in the last four, however.
RETURNING FROM A BAN
The only player who was banned in the semi-finals is now free from suspension.
Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) had received a two-match ban for his red card in the Round of 16.
Quansah will thus return in the third/fourth-place play-off on Saturday.