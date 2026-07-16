World Cup Fantasy: Is anyone banned for the Final round?

Ahead of the start of the Final round of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, we look at all things disciplinary-related.

IS ANYONE BANNED FOR THE FINAL ROUND?

In a word, no!

FIFA reset yellow card counts after the quarter-finals, as they did after the group stage. In doing so, it ensured that no one could miss the Final round due to yellow card accumulation.

It meant that the only way a player could miss the final or third/fourth-place play-off was by being sent off in the semi-finals. No one received a red card in the last four, however.

RETURNING FROM A BAN

The only player who was banned in the semi-finals is now free from suspension.

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) had received a two-match ban for his red card in the Round of 16.

Quansah will thus return in the third/fourth-place play-off on Saturday.