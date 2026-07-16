World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: When is the Final deadline?

16 July 2026 4 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Another round looms large for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers: the Final.

While the name of the round suggests that it’s just the tournament ‘final’, the third-place play-off does actually count towards Fantasy scores.

So, like the semi-finals, it’s a two-match, four-team round.

WHEN IS THE FINAL DEADLINE FOR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP?

As such, the first match of the ‘Final’ round is France v England, which kicks off at 22:00 BST on Saturday 18 July.

And that’s exactly when Fantasy managers have to have their teams locked in by.

As was the case in the last seven Rounds, it means we can see the teamsheets from the first match – in this case, the ‘bronze medal’ game, which should be handy given that rotation could ensue – before confirming our transfers, activating our boosters, and so on.

Remember, while the deadline is the cut-off point for transfers and chips, you can still make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after that time.

WHEN ARE THE DEADLINES FOR THE OTHER FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUNDS?

The deadlines for all Fantasy FIFA World Cup rounds are as follows:

  • Round 1: 20:00 BST on Thursday 11 June
  • Round 2: 17:00 BST on Thursday 18 June
  • Round 3: 20:00 BST on Wednesday 24 June
  • Round of 32: 20:00 BST on Sunday 28 June
  • Round of 16: 18:00 BST on Saturday 4 July
  • Quarter-final: 21:00 BST on Thursday 9 July
  • Semi-final: 20:00 BST on Tuesday 14 July
  • Final (inc third-place play-off): 22:00 BST on Saturday 18 July
4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mehedi.123
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    They have changed deadline, please check again.

    Open Controls
  2. asy1mpo
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Deadline is now 8pm on Sunday 19th?? So bronze final is not included?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Back to Saturday again now!

      Open Controls
    2. asy1mpo
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      OK, its back to Saturday 18th!

      Open Controls

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