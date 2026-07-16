Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: When is the Final deadline?

Another round looms large for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers: the Final.

While the name of the round suggests that it’s just the tournament ‘final’, the third-place play-off does actually count towards Fantasy scores.

So, like the semi-finals, it’s a two-match, four-team round.

WHEN IS THE FINAL DEADLINE FOR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP?

As such, the first match of the ‘Final’ round is France v England, which kicks off at 22:00 BST on Saturday 18 July.

And that’s exactly when Fantasy managers have to have their teams locked in by.

As was the case in the last seven Rounds, it means we can see the teamsheets from the first match – in this case, the ‘bronze medal’ game, which should be handy given that rotation could ensue – before confirming our transfers, activating our boosters, and so on.

Remember, while the deadline is the cut-off point for transfers and chips, you can still make manual substitutions and captaincy changes after that time.

WHEN ARE THE DEADLINES FOR THE OTHER FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 ROUNDS?

The deadlines for all Fantasy FIFA World Cup rounds are as follows: