Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: How many players can you own per nation + what is the transfer allowance?

Saturday is deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers as the Final round gets underway.

Transfers have to be made by 22:00 BST.

It’s called the ‘Final’ round but remember that the third-place play-off counts towards Fantasy scores, too.

But how many moves can managers make – and how many representatives from one country are permitted?

HOW MANY FREE TRANSFERS WILL I HAVE?

There is an increase in free transfers from the last round.

Managers get six free transfers ahead of the semi-finals:

Tournament Stage Transfer Allocation Pre-tournament Unlimited Before start of Matchday 2 2 transfers Before start of Matchday 3 2 transfers Before start of Round of 32 Unlimited Before start of Round of 16 4 transfers Before start of Quarter-finals 4 transfers Before start of Semi-finals 5 transfers Before the Final 6 transfers

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN I OWN PER COUNTRY?

There’s also an increase in the number of players permitted per country.

Managers can now own up to eight players per nation, an increase of two from the Semi-final round.

It’s a peculiar rise, given that we’ve got the same number of teams (four) and the same number of fixtures (two) as we had in the previous round!