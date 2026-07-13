World Cup Fantasy 2026

Does the third-place play-off count in Fantasy FIFA World Cup?

13 July 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In recent days, we’ve seen a few questions on the site asking whether the third/fourth-place play-off counts towards Fantasy FIFA World Cup points.

Given that we get a whopping six free transfers in the ‘Final’ round, and can own up to eight players per nation, some assumed not.

However, the opposite is (seemingly) true.

18 JULY DEADLINE + PAST PRECEDENTS

The big clue is on the ‘My Team’ page of the official FIFA Fantasy site.

The screenshot graphic we’ve included above shows the ‘Final’ deadline on 18 July.

However, that’s the day of the third/fourth-place play-off, not the final. Remember that FIFA Fantasy deadlines are at kick-off of the round’s first tie.

And looking back past precedents, the play-off counted towards scores in 2022, 2018, 2014 and 2010.

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF: A GOAL-FEST?

So, we Fantasy managers will get to pick players and a captain for the glorified dead rubber.

History suggests that there is going to be plenty of goalmouth activity in the bronze medal match.

In fact, of the last 11 World Cups, only twice have there been more goals in the final than in the third-place play-off – although those were the most-recent editions in 2022 and 2018!

World CupGoals in third/fourth-place play-offGoals in final
198254
198665
199031
199440
199833
200252
200642
201051
201431
201826
202236

The pressure being completely off in one match and the stakes being sky-high in the other is one convenient narrative to explain this, although it’s also often the case that many rusty second-string players get a run-out in the third/fourth-place play-off, resulting in a more disorganised affair.

As mentioned in the intro, FIFA Fantasy managers get six free transfers to use in the ‘Final’ round. Given that the same four teams are taking part as in the ‘Semi-final’ round, that seems on the generous side.

It does, however, allow us to see the teamsheets for the play-off, deal with any rotation, and take a few maverick punts on what will hopefully be a more open affair.

If you’ve still got your Maximum Captain chip, you’d hope to catch one haul in a Round in which the points might be tough to predict.

Before, then, however, is the ‘Semi-final’ Round – and you can read our content for that here.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Moving away from Ederson to sign Tielemans instead... INEOS just keep failing upwards...

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yep, dodged a medical bullet there.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Funny you say that when it’s his injury record I worry about the most

        Open Controls

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