Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: All 48 nations’ penalty + set-piece takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers.

To do this, we’ve drawn on our Statsbomb set-piece data from World Cup qualification and the Opta data from the subsequent friendlies. You can find the latter in the Members Area.

Where needed (such as the Africa Cup of Nations), we’ve also consulted WhoScored.

These are only educated guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

As World Cup Fantasy rewards players with an extra point for direct free-kick goals, we’re going to take a closer look at direct free-kick takers in a follow-up piece.

SET PIECE TAKERS

We’ve listed the players in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations.

For example, Harry Kane (€10.5m) is England’s first-choice penalty taker. Bruno Fernandes (€8.5m) is towards the front of the queue for corners with Portugal. And so on.

A player first in the list may not be a guaranteed starter, such as Sebastian Berhalter ($4.7m) of the USA. If they’re on the field, however, there’s a very good chance of their involvement in a set play.