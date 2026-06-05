Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: All 48 nations’ direct free-kick takers

In Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, players scoring a goal from a direct free-kick get an extra point:
So, in this article, we look at who could be on direct free-kick duties for all 48 competing nations.
We’ve done this by analysing:
- Statsbomb data from every World Cup qualification confederation
- Opta data from the 2025/26 international friendlies (Opta cover the vast majority of these)
At the end of this article, we’ll also put together a squad of 13 outfield players who can all boast of having at least a share of free-kick duties!
For other set pieces, you can view our list of penalty and corner takers here.
DIRECT FREE-KICK TAKERS
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