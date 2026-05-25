150 World Cup Fantasy 2026 team names

The World Cup is back. That means it’s time to build your squad, chase green arrows and, most importantly, find the perfect Fantasy team name. So, whether you want something funny, clever or football-related, we’ve put together 150 of the best World Cup Fantasy team names for 2026.

From player puns and nation-inspired names to movie references and classic football jokes, there should hopefully be something for every type of Fantasy manager to enjoy.

WORLD CUP 2026 PLAYERS

To start with, here are some Fantasy team names inspired by players who are likely to feature at the World Cup, although some squad selections are still yet to be confirmed:

Ayew Sarr-ious? – Combining the veteran Ghanian with one of several Senegal players!

Ake Breaky Heart – If the Dutch go home early

Alisson Wonderland – Liverpool’s elite shot-stopper

Brat-Wirtz – In case the Reds’ playmaking German acts a bit childish

Baby Reijnders – A callback to the award-winning Netflix miniseries of 2024

Back of the Neto – An easy, directly football-related pun with Chelsea’s Portuguese winger

Bad to the Bowen – “Bbbbbad”

Boom Xhaka-laka – Just one former Arsenal player, not two

Botman McGinns – One isn’t a regular for the Dutch, but Villa’s skipper is for Scotland

Cancelo Culture – If Portugal’s ex-Man City full-back is naughty

Chicken Tikka Musiala/Mo Salah – Either works!

Darwinning ___ – … “it all”, “the (Fantasy) league”, “the World Cup”, etc

De Bruyne Ultimatum – A spin-off starring Matt Damon and Kevin?

Dia de los Muertos – If the Senegal forward faces hosts Mexico at some stage

Don’t talk about Maignan like that! – If any jokes involving the French goalie go too far

Dumb and Dumfries – Not a comment on the Dutch defender’s intelligence, to be clear

Eze Lover – For fans of Phil Collins and the Arsenal attacker, who should make the trip

Gavi and Stacey – One of several exciting young Spain stars, meet British classic

Graham Potter and the order of Joao Felix – Fitting a gaffer in is a bonus!

Groß Misconduct – Will the Brighton creator make Germany’s final squad?

Haaland Globetrotters – Norway are indeed globetrotting this summer

Havertz Your Way – There are a few possibilities for the Arsenal forward

Hey Jude, Don’t Make It Bad – English fans will hope for big things from Bellingham

Hotel? Thiago – The Brentford and Brazil striker is poised for a big tournament

If I Perisic, I Perisic – Biblical

It’s going down, I’m yelling Timber – In honour of games played in Pitbull’s native Miami

Lost his Schouten boots! – If the Dutch midfielder panics in front of goal

Love The Way You Szoboszlai – One of several Rihanna-influenced contenders

Major League Saka – The World Cup is partly in the US, but we still call it football…

Martinelli-tubbies – Brazilian winger, meet British children’s television classic

Mbemba, You’re a Womble – One for the DR Congo defender

Minority Laporte – If the Spanish Euro winner keeps his place in the squad

Never Say Neves – Should be Portugal’s attitude when the PSG midfielder is present

No Kane, No Gain – Sometimes the template picks just make sense

Ødegaardians of the Galaxy – Another for Norway’s first World Cup this century!

Onana, What’s My Name? – Another for Rihanna (it’s Amadou, not Andre, mate)

Pain in Dias/Diaz – Works for any player of that name!

Philipp The Lienhart – An Austrian-inspired entry, this one for history buffs

Ping (Frim)pong – Not my best effort, but a pun regardless

Pinky And De Bruyne – One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane

Porro me a drink – If things aren’t going well

Porro Some Sugar on Me – Would be even better if Ben Mee was playing for England!

Rice, Rice, Baby – A classic

Saka Potatoes – Pretty self-explanatory

Stach of cards – Leeds’ FPL all-rounder will hope to make the cut for Germany

Soucek Mate – Player-focused alternative to the country version of this chess option

Obi-Wan Bissaka – Several variations of this have emerged over the years

Old Havertz Kai Hard – More Gunners-inspired fun

One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest – Throwback film!

One Size Fits Hall – A contender for England, but where does this name rank?

Quit Huijsen Around – If your players need a talking to

That’s Doué I Like It – “Uh huh, uh huh”

The Brothers Grimaldo – He’s Spanish, though, not German

The Konate Kid – The Liverpool man faces stiff competition, here and in the France squad

The Wimmer Takes It All – Provided the Austrian wide man makes the final squad cut

The 40-Year-Old Virgil – He’s not quite that old yet, the Dutch captain

Tierney Henry – Paying homage to the Scot for that qualifying goal

Turkish De Ligt – Will the centre-back be fit in time to make this combo work?

Ugarte be kidding me! – No guarantee the out-of-form Man Utd man does much, mind

Under my Cucurella – Some more Rihanna

Viktor, Ayew still alive? – Did anyone else watch The Secret Show?

What’s in de Vrij? – Hungry for glory?

What The van Hecke? – From one Dutch centre-back to another

When Harry Met Saliba – England could face France in the latter stages

Who Ate All Depays? – A classic, from the (now unused) name of another Dutchman

Winter WonderHaaland – No winter tournament, but the wondrous Norwegian is there

Wirtz Nightmare – You can make a few with Florian’s surname

Wirtz, Wind and Maguire – Three elements, but no more than two will cross the Atlantic

You’ve Had One Tchouameni – It’s always good to have this friend on a night out

RETIRED, FRINGE OR OTHER PLAYERS

Meanwhile, some of the names below come from players who featured at previous World Cups but have since retired. In addition, others are currently on the fringes of their national teams or failed to qualify altogether. Nevertheless, despite not all being guaranteed to appear at the tournament, they still provide plenty of quality Fantasy team name potential:

Absolutely Fabregas – Great player turned great pundit turned great manager

Areola Grande – Thank you, next

Believe by Schar – The Swiss may have belief, but Newcastle’s centre-back is retired now

Better Call Saúl – If Spain start missing the former Atleti midfielder, now at Flamengo

Blink-1 Eto’o – (Jointly-)American tournament, American rock band

Botman and Robben – It’s too easy to make caped crusader-themed puns with Sven

Cesc and the City – Another for the Como boss

Chiellini Con Carne – Not a very Italian dish, but a very Italian (former) player

Come Digne With Me – Oft-overlooked French full-back meets British culture

Dark Side of De Roon – Topical, given this year’s historic moon mission

Domagoj Vida Loca – The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it?

Dragusin To This Mess – Otherwise it could start to go wrong

Duda, Where’s Micah? – Slovak midfielder, omnipresent English footballer-turned-pundit

Enter Shaqiri – Shoutout to the English rockband

Fer Fuchs Ake – A classic triple whammy, though only one still plays for their country

Finding Timo – In the MLS now, he hasn’t featured for Germany in a while…

Game of Stones – Will we see John in an England shirt this summer?

Giroud Awakening – Olivier is about to be overtaken as France’s record goal-scorer

How I Met Your Mata – American sitcom-inspired, for a tournament over there

If Tomori Never Comes – Will the AC Milan man ever get a proper look in for England?

Inglorious Bas Dost – Great film, great name

Kinder Mbeumo – No World Cup for the Cameroonian, despite this decent pun name

Kroos Control – That’s how it looked when he played, the German midfield maestro

Kumbulla, My Lord – Albania won’t be across the Atlantic, though

Men Behaving Chadli – He has retired, but we’ll no doubt see a few poorly behaved blokes

Neuer Gonna Give You Up – By Rick Astley

Neymar Mr. Nice Guy – One last dance for the mercurial talent?

Only Krul’s And Horses – Callback to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals

Ospina Colada – Great summer drink, but the Colombian is a back-up these days

Pass the Busquets – One of two for old Sergio

Pique My Interest – From Spain’s first real golden generation, before the current crop

Shawberto Carlos – Too late for the Man Utd left-back to tempt Tommy T?

Shaw and Order – Another for Luke, combined with another popular US series

Silence of the Lahms – Will we see the legendary German as a pundit this summer?

Slumdog Mignolet – Club Brugge’s Belgian is of several shot-stoppers on this list

Sommer Holiday – The Swiss goalie has a few that work

Sommer Lovin – “Tell me more, tell me more”

Sound Of The Lloris – The French stopper plies his trade in the US

Tea & Busquets – British heritage, Spanish metronome

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels – Nostalgic for early-2010s Liverpool, or cartoon reptiles?

The Balotellitubbies – Combing controversial strikers with kids TV

The Big Lewandowski – Sadly, the Polish legend won’t be competing this summer

The Tortoise and De Gea – Still going for Fiorentina, but out of the Spanish picture

Haven’t Got a Kalou/Kalulu – Take your pick: Ivorian former forward or French defender

Uptown Dunk – Brighton’s captain won’t be near the World Cup action, but this still works

Watch out Bijlow! – Giving a warning to the Dutch back-up goalie

Werner’s Originals – The ex-Chelsea forward’s name is an easy one to make puns from!

What’s Love Gotze To Do With It? – Mario had plenty to do with Germany’s 2014 success

WORLD CUP NATIONS

Czech, Mate – The answer if you ask Ange Postecoglou about Tomas Soucek’s nationality

Feeling Hungary – Little explanation needed

Nether, Netherlands – Y’know, Peter Pan?

There’s Norway I don’t win – For those of you feeling particularly confident

Uzbek-we-can! – Anyone here rooting for the Group K underdogs?

CLUB TEAMS

Of course, there’s no reason to stop at participating countries alone, especially when there are also plenty of brilliant club-focused puns out there to choose from as well. In fact, some of the best Fantasy team names often come from club football rather than the international game itself:

To name a few:

Bayer Neverlosin’ – A classic five-a-side team name

Borussia Teeth – The German sides are good for these!

Cure My Hannover – Some of us may be left googling this

Dynamo Chicken Kiev – Delicious dinner option

Expected Toulouse – If you’re just playing World Cup Fantasy for fun

Hardly Athletic – It’s the taking part that counts

Inter Row Z – Who remembers that Kane spot-kick at the last World Cup?

Pathetico Madrid – Similar to the ‘Toulouse’ entry

Parmesan Belgrade – Fine, some puns are a bit too cheesy…

Real Strugglers – As above

Sporting Abeergut – There are a few along these lines…

Sub-standard Liege – … and same for this theme!

Werder Beermen – Win or lose…

CLASSICS

Of course, we all love a classic Fantasy team name. Thankfully, over the years, creative Fantasy managers from around the world have come up with plenty of iconic and memorable options. As a result, there is no shortage of strong choices ahead of the World Cup. So, with that in mind, here are a few more classic Fantasy team names you could also consider:

Champagne Super Rovers – For the Oasis fans out there

Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray – “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.”

Game of Throw-ins – Long throws are back in vogue, after all!

Murder On Zidane’s Floor – Zizou will take charge after this tournament, after all

My Hits Don’t Lie – As with FPL, extra transfers will cost you points

Neville Wears Prada – The Man Utd defender turned media mogul

Norfolk and Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested

Smells Like Team Spirit – Managers will sure hope so!

Obi 1 Kenobi 0 – Another inspired by the Jedi Master

Wirtz Case Scenario – Wirtz does the heavy lifting here

Make The Wirtz Decision – Wirtz continues to deliver

Pro Evolution Saka – A classic game

Botman Returns – Basic but effective

Gvardiols Of The Galaxy – Another hero reference

Koke Barcola – Nice to say!