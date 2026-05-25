150 World Cup Fantasy 2026 team names

The World Cup is back. That means it’s time to build your squad, chase green arrows and, most importantly, find the perfect Fantasy team name. So, whether you want something funny, clever or football-related, we’ve put together 150 of the best World Cup Fantasy team names for 2026.
From player puns and nation-inspired names to movie references and classic football jokes, there should hopefully be something for every type of Fantasy manager to enjoy.
- READ MORE: World Cup 2026: Confirmed squads so far
WORLD CUP 2026 PLAYERS
To start with, here are some Fantasy team names inspired by players who are likely to feature at the World Cup, although some squad selections are still yet to be confirmed:
- Ayew Sarr-ious? – Combining the veteran Ghanian with one of several Senegal players!
- Ake Breaky Heart – If the Dutch go home early
- Alisson Wonderland – Liverpool’s elite shot-stopper
- Brat-Wirtz – In case the Reds’ playmaking German acts a bit childish
- Baby Reijnders – A callback to the award-winning Netflix miniseries of 2024
- Back of the Neto – An easy, directly football-related pun with Chelsea’s Portuguese winger
- Bad to the Bowen – “Bbbbbad”
- Boom Xhaka-laka – Just one former Arsenal player, not two
- Botman McGinns – One isn’t a regular for the Dutch, but Villa’s skipper is for Scotland
- Cancelo Culture – If Portugal’s ex-Man City full-back is naughty
- Chicken Tikka Musiala/Mo Salah – Either works!
- Darwinning ___ – … “it all”, “the (Fantasy) league”, “the World Cup”, etc
- De Bruyne Ultimatum – A spin-off starring Matt Damon and Kevin?
- Dia de los Muertos – If the Senegal forward faces hosts Mexico at some stage
- Don’t talk about Maignan like that! – If any jokes involving the French goalie go too far
- Dumb and Dumfries – Not a comment on the Dutch defender’s intelligence, to be clear
- Eze Lover – For fans of Phil Collins and the Arsenal attacker, who should make the trip
- Gavi and Stacey – One of several exciting young Spain stars, meet British classic
- Graham Potter and the order of Joao Felix – Fitting a gaffer in is a bonus!
- Groß Misconduct – Will the Brighton creator make Germany’s final squad?
- Haaland Globetrotters – Norway are indeed globetrotting this summer
- Havertz Your Way – There are a few possibilities for the Arsenal forward
- Hey Jude, Don’t Make It Bad – English fans will hope for big things from Bellingham
- Hotel? Thiago – The Brentford and Brazil striker is poised for a big tournament
- If I Perisic, I Perisic – Biblical
- It’s going down, I’m yelling Timber – In honour of games played in Pitbull’s native Miami
- Lost his Schouten boots! – If the Dutch midfielder panics in front of goal
- Love The Way You Szoboszlai – One of several Rihanna-influenced contenders
- Major League Saka – The World Cup is partly in the US, but we still call it football…
- Martinelli-tubbies – Brazilian winger, meet British children’s television classic
- Mbemba, You’re a Womble – One for the DR Congo defender
- Minority Laporte – If the Spanish Euro winner keeps his place in the squad
- Never Say Neves – Should be Portugal’s attitude when the PSG midfielder is present
- No Kane, No Gain – Sometimes the template picks just make sense
- Ødegaardians of the Galaxy – Another for Norway’s first World Cup this century!
- Onana, What’s My Name? – Another for Rihanna (it’s Amadou, not Andre, mate)
- Pain in Dias/Diaz – Works for any player of that name!
- Philipp The Lienhart – An Austrian-inspired entry, this one for history buffs
- Ping (Frim)pong – Not my best effort, but a pun regardless
- Pinky And De Bruyne – One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane
- Porro me a drink – If things aren’t going well
- Porro Some Sugar on Me – Would be even better if Ben Mee was playing for England!
- Rice, Rice, Baby – A classic
- Saka Potatoes – Pretty self-explanatory
- Stach of cards – Leeds’ FPL all-rounder will hope to make the cut for Germany
- Soucek Mate – Player-focused alternative to the country version of this chess option
- Obi-Wan Bissaka – Several variations of this have emerged over the years
- Old Havertz Kai Hard – More Gunners-inspired fun
- One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest – Throwback film!
- One Size Fits Hall – A contender for England, but where does this name rank?
- Quit Huijsen Around – If your players need a talking to
- That’s Doué I Like It – “Uh huh, uh huh”
- The Brothers Grimaldo – He’s Spanish, though, not German
- The Konate Kid – The Liverpool man faces stiff competition, here and in the France squad
- The Wimmer Takes It All – Provided the Austrian wide man makes the final squad cut
- The 40-Year-Old Virgil – He’s not quite that old yet, the Dutch captain
- Tierney Henry – Paying homage to the Scot for that qualifying goal
- Turkish De Ligt – Will the centre-back be fit in time to make this combo work?
- Ugarte be kidding me! – No guarantee the out-of-form Man Utd man does much, mind
- Under my Cucurella – Some more Rihanna
- Viktor, Ayew still alive? – Did anyone else watch The Secret Show?
- What’s in de Vrij? – Hungry for glory?
- What The van Hecke? – From one Dutch centre-back to another
- When Harry Met Saliba – England could face France in the latter stages
- Who Ate All Depays? – A classic, from the (now unused) name of another Dutchman
- Winter WonderHaaland – No winter tournament, but the wondrous Norwegian is there
- Wirtz Nightmare – You can make a few with Florian’s surname
- Wirtz, Wind and Maguire – Three elements, but no more than two will cross the Atlantic
- You’ve Had One Tchouameni – It’s always good to have this friend on a night out
RETIRED, FRINGE OR OTHER PLAYERS
Meanwhile, some of the names below come from players who featured at previous World Cups but have since retired. In addition, others are currently on the fringes of their national teams or failed to qualify altogether. Nevertheless, despite not all being guaranteed to appear at the tournament, they still provide plenty of quality Fantasy team name potential:
- Absolutely Fabregas – Great player turned great pundit turned great manager
- Areola Grande – Thank you, next
- Believe by Schar – The Swiss may have belief, but Newcastle’s centre-back is retired now
- Better Call Saúl – If Spain start missing the former Atleti midfielder, now at Flamengo
- Blink-1 Eto’o – (Jointly-)American tournament, American rock band
- Botman and Robben – It’s too easy to make caped crusader-themed puns with Sven
- Cesc and the City – Another for the Como boss
- Chiellini Con Carne – Not a very Italian dish, but a very Italian (former) player
- Come Digne With Me – Oft-overlooked French full-back meets British culture
- Dark Side of De Roon – Topical, given this year’s historic moon mission
- Domagoj Vida Loca – The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it?
- Dragusin To This Mess – Otherwise it could start to go wrong
- Duda, Where’s Micah? – Slovak midfielder, omnipresent English footballer-turned-pundit
- Enter Shaqiri – Shoutout to the English rockband
- Fer Fuchs Ake – A classic triple whammy, though only one still plays for their country
- Finding Timo – In the MLS now, he hasn’t featured for Germany in a while…
- Game of Stones – Will we see John in an England shirt this summer?
- Giroud Awakening – Olivier is about to be overtaken as France’s record goal-scorer
- How I Met Your Mata – American sitcom-inspired, for a tournament over there
- If Tomori Never Comes – Will the AC Milan man ever get a proper look in for England?
- Inglorious Bas Dost – Great film, great name
- Kinder Mbeumo – No World Cup for the Cameroonian, despite this decent pun name
- Kroos Control – That’s how it looked when he played, the German midfield maestro
- Kumbulla, My Lord – Albania won’t be across the Atlantic, though
- Men Behaving Chadli – He has retired, but we’ll no doubt see a few poorly behaved blokes
- Neuer Gonna Give You Up – By Rick Astley
- Neymar Mr. Nice Guy – One last dance for the mercurial talent?
- Only Krul’s And Horses – Callback to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals
- Ospina Colada – Great summer drink, but the Colombian is a back-up these days
- Pass the Busquets – One of two for old Sergio
- Pique My Interest – From Spain’s first real golden generation, before the current crop
- Shawberto Carlos – Too late for the Man Utd left-back to tempt Tommy T?
- Shaw and Order – Another for Luke, combined with another popular US series
- Silence of the Lahms – Will we see the legendary German as a pundit this summer?
- Slumdog Mignolet – Club Brugge’s Belgian is of several shot-stoppers on this list
- Sommer Holiday – The Swiss goalie has a few that work
- Sommer Lovin – “Tell me more, tell me more”
- Sound Of The Lloris – The French stopper plies his trade in the US
- Tea & Busquets – British heritage, Spanish metronome
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels – Nostalgic for early-2010s Liverpool, or cartoon reptiles?
- The Balotellitubbies – Combing controversial strikers with kids TV
- The Big Lewandowski – Sadly, the Polish legend won’t be competing this summer
- The Tortoise and De Gea – Still going for Fiorentina, but out of the Spanish picture
- Haven’t Got a Kalou/Kalulu – Take your pick: Ivorian former forward or French defender
- Uptown Dunk – Brighton’s captain won’t be near the World Cup action, but this still works
- Watch out Bijlow! – Giving a warning to the Dutch back-up goalie
- Werner’s Originals – The ex-Chelsea forward’s name is an easy one to make puns from!
- What’s Love Gotze To Do With It? – Mario had plenty to do with Germany’s 2014 success
WORLD CUP NATIONS
- Czech, Mate – The answer if you ask Ange Postecoglou about Tomas Soucek’s nationality
- Feeling Hungary – Little explanation needed
- Nether, Netherlands – Y’know, Peter Pan?
- There’s Norway I don’t win – For those of you feeling particularly confident
- Uzbek-we-can! – Anyone here rooting for the Group K underdogs?
CLUB TEAMS
Of course, there’s no reason to stop at participating countries alone, especially when there are also plenty of brilliant club-focused puns out there to choose from as well. In fact, some of the best Fantasy team names often come from club football rather than the international game itself:
To name a few:
- Bayer Neverlosin’ – A classic five-a-side team name
- Borussia Teeth – The German sides are good for these!
- Cure My Hannover – Some of us may be left googling this
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev – Delicious dinner option
- Expected Toulouse – If you’re just playing World Cup Fantasy for fun
- Hardly Athletic – It’s the taking part that counts
- Inter Row Z – Who remembers that Kane spot-kick at the last World Cup?
- Pathetico Madrid – Similar to the ‘Toulouse’ entry
- Parmesan Belgrade – Fine, some puns are a bit too cheesy…
- Real Strugglers – As above
- Sporting Abeergut – There are a few along these lines…
- Sub-standard Liege – … and same for this theme!
- Werder Beermen – Win or lose…
CLASSICS
Of course, we all love a classic Fantasy team name. Thankfully, over the years, creative Fantasy managers from around the world have come up with plenty of iconic and memorable options. As a result, there is no shortage of strong choices ahead of the World Cup. So, with that in mind, here are a few more classic Fantasy team names you could also consider:
- Champagne Super Rovers – For the Oasis fans out there
- Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray – “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.”
- Game of Throw-ins – Long throws are back in vogue, after all!
- Murder On Zidane’s Floor – Zizou will take charge after this tournament, after all
- My Hits Don’t Lie – As with FPL, extra transfers will cost you points
- Neville Wears Prada – The Man Utd defender turned media mogul
- Norfolk and Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested
- Smells Like Team Spirit – Managers will sure hope so!
- Obi 1 Kenobi 0 – Another inspired by the Jedi Master
- Wirtz Case Scenario – Wirtz does the heavy lifting here
- Make The Wirtz Decision – Wirtz continues to deliver
- Pro Evolution Saka – A classic game
- Botman Returns – Basic but effective
- Gvardiols Of The Galaxy – Another hero reference
- Koke Barcola – Nice to say!
- Schlotterbeck Girl – Makes you sing the song, right?