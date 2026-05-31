Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Brazil

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Brazil.

The five-time World Cup winners have underachieved in recent times, having not lifted the trophy since 2002.

They also lag behind the likes of Spain, France and (yes, really) England in the bookies’ odds.

However, there is renewed optimism for Selecao under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, who took over in May 2025.

Brazil were also triumphant in USA ’94, when the World Cup was last held in North America.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

É A LISTA DO CORAÇÃO! É A LISTA DO BRASIL! 🇧🇷 Não são apenas 26 nomes. São 26 corações que sonharam com esse momento. VAMOS EM BUSCA DA SEXTA ESTRELA! 🌟⭐🏆#BateNoPeito ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/1MRWJyG9ug — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) May 18, 2026

The omission of Joao Pedro was one of the major talking points when Ancelotti announced his final squad list.

Just as widely discussed was the inclusion of Neymar ($7.2m). The 34-year-old’s diminishing form and fitness have meant he’s not featured for the national team since October 2023!

The Premier League’s Gabriel Jesus, Igor Jesus and Richarlison miss out. Estevao, currently injured, is also staying at home, along with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

It was a sub-par qualification for Brazil, with four defeats in their first eight matches. Had it not been for the World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams, fifth place would also have necessitated an inter-confederation play-off!

Caretaker manager Fernando Diniz and subsequent head coach Dorival Junior paid the price, with the nadir being the 4-1 loss to Argentina in March 2025. That ended Dorival’s tenure.

In came Ancelotti, who oversaw a limp over the finish line. The final-day defeat to Bolivia came after qualification was assured.

In all, Brazil only won three of their 10 matches against South America sides who also made it to the 2026 World Cup. All were at home, and all by a single-goal margin. Not exactly convincing stuff.

Selecao ranked third for goals scored (24) and fifth for fewest goals conceded (17) in CONMEBOL qualifying. The underlying data was a little better, at least, and it improved upon Ancelotti’s appointment:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Raphinha ($8.2m) was Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying, although three penalties bolstered his tally. The Barcelona winger also led the way for shots (33).

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) racked up the most non-penalty expected goals (xG), however, doing it in fewer minutes than his La Liga rival.

Both players should be part of Ancelotti’s first XI, whether that’s in a 4-3-3 or gung-ho 4-2-4.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Raphinha also led the way for expected assists (xA) and key passes (28), helped by a role on set plays.

Bruno Guimaraes ($6.8m), Brazil’s leading midfielder/forward for minutes in qualifying, was second on both fronts.

Neymar ($7.2m), a shadow of his former self and whose inclusion in Ancelotti’s squad divided opinion, actually topped the pile for assists (three). However, all three contributions came all the way back in 2023 – and, mostly thanks to injury, he’s not played for the national team in nearly three years.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Brazil first) Goalscorers 10 October 2025 v South Korea (a) 5-0 Estêvão (2), Rodrygo (2), Vinícius Jr. 14 October 2025 v Japan (a) 2–3 Paulo Henrique, Martinelli 15 November 2025 v Senegal (n) 2–0 Estêvão, Casemiro 18 November 2025 v Tunisia (n) 1–1 Estêvão 26 March 2026 v France (n) 1–2 Bremer 31 March 2026 v Croatia (n) 3–1 Danilo, Igor Thiago, Martinelli

In keeping with the qualification that preceded it, it’s been a mixed bag.

You take friendly results with a pinch of salt, of course, as there has been plenty of experimentation in the above half-dozen games.

A total of 31 different players have started at least one match across the six friendlies up to March, with Casemiro ($6.3m) and Vinicius Junior the only ones to start all six.

Estevao and Rodrygo scored six goals between them and took the bulk of the set plays but miss the World Cup due to injury.

Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) has worked his way into line-up contention, starting five of the above matches.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

There’s an argument for setting and forgetting Brazil assets through the group stage – although qualification will probably be assured before Round 3, when rotation could bite.

Indeed, the bookies reckon Ancelotti’s troops have the easiest group – or at least, the best chance of topping theirs.

The toughest test does come in Round 1, however.

Morocco are sitting at a best-ever eighth place in the FIFA World Rankings, having ‘officially’ won the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The North African nation also had a superb 2022 World Cup, finishing fourth.

A potential banana skin first up, then, but arguably the easiest fixture of the entire tournament follows – so you’ll want Brazil representation in place (via a Round 2 Wildcard or otherwise) for Haiti.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Raphinha ($8.2m) are the stand-out attackers, with the latter having the benefit of set-piece and penalty-taking duties. Both are listed as midfielders in the FIFA game.

Casemiro ($6.3m) is worth a shout as a cheaper midfield pick, however.

We’ve seen his set-piece threat at Manchester United this season; he’s the Premier League’s top player for set-play goals (eight).

And in Brazil’s recent run of friendlies, he was again a threat, scoring against Senegal.

Above: Brazil players sorted by set-piece shots in the six recent friendlies

Casemiro could also threaten the tackle bonus:

Above: Brazil players sorted by tackles per 90 minutes in qualifying (min. 600 mins)

At the back, with no recovery/tackle bonus for defenders, there’s not much in it.

Gabriel Magalhaes ($5.5m) hasn’t quite been able to replicate his goalscoring exploits for his club at an international level. However, he did outshoot Marquinhos ($5.2m) by 7-4 in qualifying, despite playing fewer minutes.

Both are quite pricy, however, and there are probably more high-upside picks initially, especially with Morocco a tricky Round 1 test.

Uncertainty rages at right-back (it could be any one of Wesley ($4.5m), Danilo ($4.3m) or Roger Ibanez ($4.4m)), so they’re perhaps best avoided. The ageing Alex Sandro ($4.5m) is the clear favourite to start at left-back but again, there are probably better budget defenders for Round 1.