World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Brazil

31 May 2026 17 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Brazil.

The five-time World Cup winners have underachieved in recent times, having not lifted the trophy since 2002.

They also lag behind the likes of Spain, France and (yes, really) England in the bookies’ odds.

However, there is renewed optimism for Selecao under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, who took over in May 2025.

Brazil were also triumphant in USA ’94, when the World Cup was last held in North America.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

The omission of Joao Pedro was one of the major talking points when Ancelotti announced his final squad list.

Just as widely discussed was the inclusion of Neymar ($7.2m). The 34-year-old’s diminishing form and fitness have meant he’s not featured for the national team since October 2023!

The Premier League’s Gabriel Jesus, Igor Jesus and Richarlison miss out. Estevao, currently injured, is also staying at home, along with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

It was a sub-par qualification for Brazil, with four defeats in their first eight matches. Had it not been for the World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams, fifth place would also have necessitated an inter-confederation play-off!

Caretaker manager Fernando Diniz and subsequent head coach Dorival Junior paid the price, with the nadir being the 4-1 loss to Argentina in March 2025. That ended Dorival’s tenure.

In came Ancelotti, who oversaw a limp over the finish line. The final-day defeat to Bolivia came after qualification was assured.

In all, Brazil only won three of their 10 matches against South America sides who also made it to the 2026 World Cup. All were at home, and all by a single-goal margin. Not exactly convincing stuff.

Selecao ranked third for goals scored (24) and fifth for fewest goals conceded (17) in CONMEBOL qualifying. The underlying data was a little better, at least, and it improved upon Ancelotti’s appointment:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Raphinha ($8.2m) was Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying, although three penalties bolstered his tally. The Barcelona winger also led the way for shots (33).

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) racked up the most non-penalty expected goals (xG), however, doing it in fewer minutes than his La Liga rival.

Both players should be part of Ancelotti’s first XI, whether that’s in a 4-3-3 or gung-ho 4-2-4.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Raphinha also led the way for expected assists (xA) and key passes (28), helped by a role on set plays.

Bruno Guimaraes ($6.8m), Brazil’s leading midfielder/forward for minutes in qualifying, was second on both fronts.

Neymar ($7.2m), a shadow of his former self and whose inclusion in Ancelotti’s squad divided opinion, actually topped the pile for assists (three). However, all three contributions came all the way back in 2023 – and, mostly thanks to injury, he’s not played for the national team in nearly three years.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

DateOppositionResult (Brazil first)Goalscorers
10 October 2025v South Korea (a)5-0Estêvão (2), Rodrygo (2), Vinícius Jr.
14 October 2025v Japan (a)2–3Paulo Henrique, Martinelli
15 November 2025v Senegal (n)2–0Estêvão, Casemiro
18 November 2025v Tunisia (n)1–1Estêvão
26 March 2026v France (n)1–2Bremer
31 March 2026v Croatia (n)3–1Danilo, Igor Thiago, Martinelli

In keeping with the qualification that preceded it, it’s been a mixed bag.

You take friendly results with a pinch of salt, of course, as there has been plenty of experimentation in the above half-dozen games.

A total of 31 different players have started at least one match across the six friendlies up to March, with Casemiro ($6.3m) and Vinicius Junior the only ones to start all six.

Estevao and Rodrygo scored six goals between them and took the bulk of the set plays but miss the World Cup due to injury.

Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) has worked his way into line-up contention, starting five of the above matches.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

There’s an argument for setting and forgetting Brazil assets through the group stage – although qualification will probably be assured before Round 3, when rotation could bite.

Indeed, the bookies reckon Ancelotti’s troops have the easiest group – or at least, the best chance of topping theirs.

The toughest test does come in Round 1, however.

Morocco are sitting at a best-ever eighth place in the FIFA World Rankings, having ‘officially’ won the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The North African nation also had a superb 2022 World Cup, finishing fourth.

A potential banana skin first up, then, but arguably the easiest fixture of the entire tournament follows – so you’ll want Brazil representation in place (via a Round 2 Wildcard or otherwise) for Haiti.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Brazil 9

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Raphinha ($8.2m) are the stand-out attackers, with the latter having the benefit of set-piece and penalty-taking duties. Both are listed as midfielders in the FIFA game.

Casemiro ($6.3m) is worth a shout as a cheaper midfield pick, however.

We’ve seen his set-piece threat at Manchester United this season; he’s the Premier League’s top player for set-play goals (eight).

And in Brazil’s recent run of friendlies, he was again a threat, scoring against Senegal.

Above: Brazil players sorted by set-piece shots in the six recent friendlies

Casemiro could also threaten the tackle bonus:

Above: Brazil players sorted by tackles per 90 minutes in qualifying (min. 600 mins)

At the back, with no recovery/tackle bonus for defenders, there’s not much in it.

Gabriel Magalhaes ($5.5m) hasn’t quite been able to replicate his goalscoring exploits for his club at an international level. However, he did outshoot Marquinhos ($5.2m) by 7-4 in qualifying, despite playing fewer minutes.

Both are quite pricy, however, and there are probably more high-upside picks initially, especially with Morocco a tricky Round 1 test.

Uncertainty rages at right-back (it could be any one of Wesley ($4.5m), Danilo ($4.3m) or Roger Ibanez ($4.4m)), so they’re perhaps best avoided. The ageing Alex Sandro ($4.5m) is the clear favourite to start at left-back but again, there are probably better budget defenders for Round 1.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dragon Arcana
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 59 mins ago

    Rochet (KSA) | Vargas (USZ)
    Tagliafico (ALG) | Inacio (COD) | Elvedi (QAT) | Alaba (JOR) | Mojica (UZB)
    Fernandes (COD) | Yamal (CPV) | Valverde (KSA) | Raphinha (MAR) | Sabitzer (JOR)
    Haaland (IRQ) | Ronaldo (COD) | Oyarzabal (CPV)

    My strategy is wildcard for match-day 3, would appreciate feedback. Aware that there’s not many people playing this game seriously but thought I’d try my luck with a post.

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    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      I agree with the week 3 wildcard due to the fixtures. And I’m going with Haaland as the 12th man chip in week 1. Then maybe the maximum captain chip week 2.

      You don’t fancy any German players? I’ve got 3!

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      1. Dragon Arcana
        • 13 Years
        8 hours, 36 mins ago

        Nice, who you got? I’m not overly excited about Germany tbh, they’re lacking in star quality for me

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        1. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          8 hours, 30 mins ago

          Neuer, Kimmich and Wirtz. Maybe overkill but it’s Curaçao…

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          1. Dragon Arcana
            • 13 Years
            8 hours, 22 mins ago

            Makes sense, the Ivory Coast fixture turned me off but might go for a defender. What’s the rest of your squad looking like?

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            1. tutankamun
              • 16 Years
              8 hours, 12 mins ago

              Neuer
              Porro, Kimmich, Cucurella, Mendez, Munoz
              Mctominay, BrunoF, Valverde, Fernandez, Wirtz
              Mbappe, Oyarzabal, Suarez
              (Haaland 12th man)

              Only picking McTominay as a Scot (heart over head), might change to an Austrian mid.

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              1. tutankamun
                • 16 Years
                8 hours, 6 mins ago

                +Rochet sub keeper

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                1. TheFridge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Nice squad. I've been debating whether to add Valverde in lieu of Rodriguez. I have plenty of money in the bank. Right now, I'm on

                  Rangel Rochet
                  Raum, Cucu, Elvedi, Alex Sandro, Molina
                  BrunoF, L Diaz, J Rodriguez, Wirtz, Odegaard
                  Haaland, Mbappe, Oyarzabal

                  My plan is to move Odegaard out for Rapinha in GW2 and then 12th man Vini. Thoughts?

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      2. AAAFootball
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          For me I'm thinking Haaland in team and then havertz 12th man, mainly because I want to be able to captain Haaland.

          Why neuer, surely that's a lot of budget...

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          1. tutankamun
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Neuer because he plays Curaçao.

            I’ve got £2.6M in the bank with that squad. Money isn’t an issue.

            Good point about Haaland captaincy though. I may have to rethink the strategy. Although McTominay, Wirtz, Spain player + Mbappe will probably be enough before that.

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            1. AAAFootball
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                True, good points. What do you think of my lads?

                Pickford Cakir
                Mendes Akanji Kimmich Kadioglu Davies
                Fernandes nusa sabitzer n. Williams ruler
                Kane haaland oyarzabal

                Havertz 12th man.

                Pickford I do understand hasn't the best fixtures but as an everton fan I also believe england have one of the strongest defenses in the tournament and expect at least 6pts there.
                Kane I agree is laso bad fixtures but from a guy who can score as much as he did vs psg, real Madrid etc Croatia should be a walk in the park.

                I really fancy turkey to walk the group so my triple reflects that

                Sabitzer the only big question mark, with Swiss Vargas and de arrascaeta also in contention.

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      3. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        Any thoughts on Ritsu Doan, potentially OOP?

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      4. fenixri
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        With 48 teams format there is so much missmatches that I think its waste of def slot.

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        1. fenixri
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 28 mins ago

          Failed reply to post above

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      5. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Didn’t realise Neymar hasn’t played for the national team in three years, quite a lengthy period, can see why it’s divided opinion with his inclusion let alone his form / age

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        1. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          He’s 34 and it’s Brazil

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      6. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Subway Socceroo Volpato is commended to all playing in this Tourney. He’s always loved Australia!

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