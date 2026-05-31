Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Austria

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Austria.

Taking part in their first one since 1998, Das Team are in Group J alongside champions Argentina, debutants Jordan, and Algeria – the victim of 1982’s infamous ‘Disgrace of Gijon’ between Austria and West Germany.

Still, the current side has a good vibe about it. Ralf Rangnick took them to the knockout stage of Euro 2024, having finished ahead of France and the Netherlands in their group.

22nd in the bookies’ odds, a good run could see Austria match their greatest World Cup finish, the third place of 1954.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

THE AUSTRIA SQUAD

There’s some decent pedigree in this squad, as David Alaba ($4.6m) and Konrad Laimer ($5.8m) spent 2025/26 at global giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The one Premier League player – and even that went down to the wire – is centre-back Kevin Danso ($4.3m).

Previous ones include Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m), Carney Chukwuemeka ($5.0m), Sasa Kalajdzic ($6.0m) and brief Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m).

Speaking of the Red Devils, Rangnick was their interim manager for 29 matches before this job. One of Gegenpressing’s biggest preachers, it remains to be seen whether such a high work rate will suffer in the North American heat.

READ MORE: Confirmed World Cup 2026 squads so far

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Group H went down to the final match versus Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Michael Gregoritsch ($6.0m) equalised to secure their place.

Austria’s playing style boasted the lowest passes per defensive action (7.14) in UEFA qualifying.

Clean sheets came in both encounters against Cyprus and San Marino, ruthlessly thrashing the latter 10-0 last October.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

While Sabitzer accumulated the most shots (but with a poor 0.07 xG average), the less-used Arnautovic led the way for goals. Eight of them, at a rate of one per 57.2 minutes. Although four took place against San Marino, a day when defender Stefan Posch ($4.3m) netted twice.

Back-up forward Gregoritsch didn’t just score the aforementioned vital strike; he did it three more times.

As for penalties, Sabitzer’s one was successful, but Arnautovic both scored and missed from the spot.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS

Not content with just goals, Sabitzer also leads the way for key passes (13) and assists (three).

He shares set pieces with Alaba when the defender is around.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result Goalscorers 27 March 2026 v Ghana (h) 5-1 Sabitzer (pen), Gregoritsch, Posch, Chukwuemeka, Seiwald 31 March 2026 v South Korea (h) 1-0 Sabitzer

In preparation for their upcoming African and Asian opponents, there were a couple of early spring home friendlies that both ended in victory.

When Ghana visited Vienna, Sabitzer scored a penalty, then went on to set up Gregoritsch and club teammate Chukwuemeka, who came off the bench to score on his international debut. Both he and Paul Wanner ($5.6m) switched allegiances in March, adding more squad depth.

Back to the versatile Posch, his long shot was tipped wide before heading in the resulting corner.

Wrapping up the 5-1 win was a powerful, edge-of-the-box Nicolas Seiwald ($5.6m) effort.

Four days later, an Arnautovic pull-back was swept in by – once again – Sabitzer.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Austria’s easiest test comes in the first round of matches, with a fixture against group outsiders Jordan.

Argentina lie in wait thereafter, with a hard-to-call clash against Algeria rounding off the group stage.

Rangnick’s troops, therefore, probably only appeal as Round 1 picks in isolation. This is ideal for those managers looking at a Round 2 Wildcard, of course.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: Plan with our fixture ticker

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Taking all this into account, Marcel Sabitzer would be the immediate thought. Listed as a Fantasy midfielder, he offers multiple routes to points and gets to face Jordan in Matchday 1. He’s probably the stand-out pick, on paper.

For a marginally lower price is the brilliant Christoph Baumgartner, fresh from a German Bundesliga season of 13 goals and 10 assists.

Managers curious about Stefan Posch‘s attacking returns from defence should probably stay away, as he’s probably not in Rangnick’s first-choice XI. Instead, Kevin Danso is one of several low-priced names at the back.

Of course, one of the main questions about Austria involves David Alaba. It was recently announced that the veteran is leaving Real Madrid after three injury-plagued seasons, meaning he’s not nailed to start.

Even older is Marko Arnautovic, the only player to have more all-time Austria caps than Alaba. Aged 37, he’s their leader for goals, too. His sole competition up front seems to be Michael Gregoritsch, the former West Ham United man should make the lineup.

However, bear in mind that his eight goals in qualifying – the joint-second-highest tally in UEFA qualifying – all came against San Marino and Cyprus. Given his age and

ENTER YOUR TEAM HERE