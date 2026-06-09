Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Canada

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at co-hosts Canada.

A favourable Group B draw alongside Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland raises expectations that Les Rouges could get their first-ever win on the biggest stage, having lost all six matches across 1986 and 2022.

There’s even a confidence of reaching the knockout phase, as bookies’ odds say Jesse Marsch’s side are (just) the group’s second-best. The only thing dampening the mood is a bunch of recent injuries.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

THE CANADA SQUAD

Immediately, star players Alphonso Davies ($4.9m) and Jonathan David ($7.0m) stand out, but several others are playing at a credible level, like Porto’s Stephen Eustaquio ($5.0m), Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone ($6.0m) and Villarreal duo Tajon Buchanan ($5.5m) and Tani Oluwaseyi ($4.9m).

The British-based contingent includes Celtic’s Alastair Johnston ($4.0m) and recent Rangers loanee Derek Cornelius ($4.0m). Meanwhile, Alfie Jones ($3.8m) played loads for Hull City – where Liam Millar ($5.1m) is – before switching to Middlesbrough.

Ali Ahmed ($4.9m) moved to Norwich City in January and netted four Championship goals. In the same month, Cyle Larin ($6.2m) joined Southampton and found time to score eight times.

READ MORE: All 48 final squads for the World Cup

However, since this squad announcement, a major injury has led to Marcelo Flores‘ withdrawal and Nice’s Moise Bombito ($4.1m) could follow, although Marsch says the centre-back will be given every chance to recover in time.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Canada qualified automatically for the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts…

SINCE QUALIFICATION

….but the last few years brought an impressive fourth-place finish in the 2024 Copa America, as well as two victories over the United States. One was their first win on US soil in 57 years.

Date Opposition Result Goalscorers 5 September 2025 v Romania (a) 3-0 J David, Ahmed, Sigur 9 September 2025 v Wales (a) 1-0 Cornelius 10 October 2025 v Australia (h) 0-1 14 October 2025 v Colombia (n) 0-0 13 November 2025 v Ecuador (h) 0-0 18 November 2025 v Venezuela (n) 2-0 Kone, P David 28 March 2026 v Iceland (h) 2-2 J David (x2, both pens) 31 March 2026 v Tunisia (h) 0-0 1 June 2026 v Uzbekistan (h) 2-0 Osorio, Nelson 5 June 2026 v Ireland (h) 1-1 (own goal)

Yet one setback was last summer’s Gold Cup quarter-final elimination to Guatemala. Canada have only reached one semi-final in the last nine of these CONCACAF tournaments.

From September 2025 onwards, they’ve won or drawn nine of 10 friendlies, keeping a brilliant seven clean sheets along the way. A period when Canada – currently 30th – reached an all-time high of 26th in FIFA’s rankings.

As for playing style, the team isn’t great for open-play goals these days. But Marsch’s tactics have them aggressively pressing from the front, while also being able to counter-attack via his 4-4-2’s devastatingly fast wingers.

LATEST FRIENDLIES

Crucially for Fantasy managers, Canada’s latest two outings had identical starting XIs, except for Luc De Fougerolles ($3.5m) ousting the injured Bombito. It looks like we know Marsch’s lineup for Round 1.

Having said that, their performance against Uzbekistan improved in the much-changed second half.

Substitute goal scorer Jayden Nelson isn’t currently in the World Cup squad, but could imminently be named as Flores’ replacement.

Four days later, Canada dominated Ireland for shots (21-5) but conceded four big chances while having none themselves. They needed an own goal to break the deadlock.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Right now, Group B looks very even, due to a lack of global heavyweights. That’s the effect of an expanded World Cup.

Playing in front of raucous home crowds in Toronto and Vancouver could give them the edge during tight contests.

And the first two fixtures are the most favourable, with group favourites Switzerland on ice until Round 3.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Right now, each of Canada’s players are eligible for Scouting Bonus points, as all are below 5.0% ownership. The most-picked is Alphonso Davies ($4.9m), playing at left-back under Marsch, but we can’t endorse him because a hamstring injury probably means he misses the opener (at least).

“No, he won’t play in the first game. But he’ll play in the tournament. We’re going to have to manage the group phase and get out. I think for sure he can be ready once we get out of the group. And I think if we’re smart, and good, and careful, that he can be ready for the third match in the group as well.” – Jesse Marsch on Alphonso Davies

After that, we’re looking at players below 2.0% ownership. Their other star man, penalty-taking centre forward Jonathan David ($6.0m), could have a great summer.

The 26-year-old is already his nation’s all-time top scorer, and averaged almost 22 goals during five seasons at Lille. Unfortunately, his free transfer move to Juventus hasn’t started quite as well. He’s found the net on just eight occasions, in all competitions.

Still, he was the only Canada player to score more than once in the above friendlies (three), netting twice from the spot.

Tajon Buchanan ($5.5m) and Liam Millar ($5.1m) are listed as forwards rather than midfielders, so the other recommendations focus on low-cost defensive options that could build upon these friendly shutouts.

For a while, there’s been debate over whether Dayne St Clair ($3.8m) or Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) will be the starting goalkeeper.

But Marsch recently confirmed it would be the latter, justified by him saving a penalty versus Ireland and making a great late stop. As per World Cup Fantasy rules, he could start the Round as your goalkeeper, then be switched for the other should he not do well. All for a bargain price.

Finally, injury to Moise Bombito in his first match back since breaking a leg in October seemingly secures uber-cheap defender Luc De Fougerolles ($3.5m) in Canada’s lineup.

He could prove extremely handy for those wanting to squeeze in lots of premium players.

For anyone after a dirt-cheap midfielder, Stephen Eustaquio ($5.0m) should take plenty of corners – but don’t expect any goals. He didn’t have a single shot in the box in the aforementioned friendlies!