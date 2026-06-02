World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

2 June 2026 0 comments
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This team news page contains predicted Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.

These are still provisional and will be fine-tuned closer to the start of the tournament on Thursday 11 June.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

World Cup Fantasy predicted

South Africa

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Korea Republic

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Czechia

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Group B

Canada

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Switzerland

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Group C

Brazil

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

Morocco

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Haiti

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Scotland

Group D

United States

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Paraguay

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Australia

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Turkiye

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Group E

Germany

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Curacao

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Ivory Coast

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Ecuador

World Cup Fantasy predicted

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 1

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

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