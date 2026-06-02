Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

This team news page contains predicted Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.

These are still provisional and will be fine-tuned closer to the start of the tournament on Thursday 11 June.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama