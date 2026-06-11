Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams updated

We have predicted the Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.
We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Thursday 11 June.
They may be fine-tuned further the closer we get to this evening’s deadline.
The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Czechia
Group B
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkiye
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
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GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama
Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price
Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers
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Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar