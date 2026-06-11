World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams updated

11 June 2026 114 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

We have predicted the Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.

We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Thursday 11 June.

They may be fine-tuned further the closer we get to this evening’s deadline.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 63

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams updated

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 3

Ghana

Panama

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 4
Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CONTENT

GROUP A: Mexico | South Africa | Korea Republic | Czechia
GROUP B: Canada | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Qatar | Switzerland
GROUP C: Brazil | Morocco | Haiti | Scotland
GROUP D: USA | Paraguay | Australia | Turkiye
GROUP E: Germany | Curacao | Cote d’Ivoire | Ecuador
GROUP F: Netherlands | Japan | Sweden | Tunisia
GROUP G: Belgium | Egypt | Iran | New Zealand
GROUP H: Spain | Cabo Verde | Saudi Arabia | Uruguay
GROUP I: France | Senegal | Iraq | Norway
GROUP J: Argentina | Algeria | Austria | Jordan
GROUP K: Portugal | DR Congo | Uzbekistan | Colombia
GROUP L: England | Croatia | Ghana | Panama

Round 1 Scout Picks | Round 1 best captains | Round 1 best differentials: | Sleep-friendly XV | Players to avoid | Team reveals | Best players by position + price

Predicted line-ups | Penalty + corner takers | Direct free-kick takers

How to play World Cup 2026 Fantasy | What is ‘Scouting Bonus’? | How to order your starters + subs | Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man? | 150 of the best, worst and funniest team names

Join our mini-league + win prizes! | Stats Centre | FREE AI Team Rater | Fixture Ticker | Scouting Bonus tracker | Fixture calendar

114 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Musisla or Sane?

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Musiala

      Open Controls
  2. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    How does this maximum captain booster work if I use manual substitutions. If I bench my highest scoring player in the hope that the other player from the bench will score more, will the highest scoring player be subbed back in after the round.

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No
      Maximum captain will be from your starting eleven (at the end of the round)
      There's one possibility though, auto substitution

      Open Controls
  3. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Alright think I'll settle with this:

    Nyland / Vargas
    Kimmich / Cucu / D. Sanchez / Estupinan / R. Rodriguez
    Bruno / Raphinha / Wirtz / Diaz / KDB
    Mbappa / Oyarzabal / Havertz / 12th man: Haaland

    Feels wrong to only have 2x Spain and 1x Portugal, but with Mendes iffy I'm really not sure who else to pick. Also, would rather leave the scouting bonus to the defense. Don't think it's worth trying to get cute in attack, just pick the guys who score all the time and/or are on dead ball duties.

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anyone know how nailed Vargas' position is for Colombia?

    Open Controls
  5. CBS
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have kimmich and writz. And what should I Pick as the last german player:
    A; haverts
    B: musiala

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      B maybe
      But triple up isn't too much?

      Open Controls
      1. CBS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ye maybe, but I would say they probaly play against the badest team in the World cup. could easily be 4 or 6-0 to Germany.

        And Will probaly change 1 or 2 of Them to the next round

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.