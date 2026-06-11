Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams updated

We have predicted the Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.

We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Thursday 11 June.

They may be fine-tuned further the closer we get to this evening’s deadline.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama