Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Croatia

In our next team-by-team preview series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy game, we turn our attention to Croatia.

For such a small and relatively newly formed nation, Croatia boasts a wonderful World Cup record of overachievement. In their six appearances at the finals, they have twice come third, as they did four years ago, and once finished runners-up, in 2018.

The Vetreni breezed through qualifying, winning seven matches out of eight and drawing the other, with an ageing side still guided by the indefatigable Luka Modric ($6.2m).

Croatia, still led by Zlatko Dalic, kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against key Group L contenders England on 17 June before meeting Panama on 24 June and Ghana three days later.

Below, we review Croatia’s recent results and key stats, as well as assess their squad and potential best players for the official Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game.

SQUAD

Modric joined by fellow veterans Ivan Perisic ($5.4m), 37, Andrei Kramaric ($6.2m) and Ante Budimir ($6.8m), both 34.

Dalic has added a sprinkling of younger players, with Martin Baturina ($6.5m), 23, and cousins Luka Sucic ($4.9m), 23, and Petar Sucic ($4.2m), 22, representing the new guard.

As well as recovering Modric, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in April, Dalic has also been able to call upon the Manchester City pair of Josko Gvardiol ($5.0m) and Mateo Kovacic ($6.0m), who both missed most of the Premier League season with respective shin bone and Achilles injuries. This squad has experience and quality in spades.

Franjo Ivanovic, Lovro Majer and Dion Dreno Beljo have missed the cut and are among those players left on standby.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Croatia cruised through qualification, following up their opening 7-0 drubbing of Gibraltar with a 5-1 hammering of the Czech Republic. They only just scraped a win over the Faroe Islands but once Montenegro had been dispatched 4-0, they were in total control of the group. The only blip thereafter was a goalless draw with a Czech Republic side eager not to repeat the same mistakes of their reverse fixture.

A total of 26 goals scored was the fourth-best return in UEFA qualifying, while their four goals conceded was the joint fifth-best defensive record.

Underlying numbers-wise, Croatia were top-10 material for both xG and xG conceded:

Croatia will not be facing Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and Montenegro at the finals, of course.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

Note: The above xG is non-penalty

Croatia’s top scorer was Kramaric, who rattled off six goals from 23 shots and delivered more than double the xG numbers of any teammate.

Perisic was the next best scorer with four goals, including a penalty, from 18 shots.

Ivanovic and the versatile Kristijan Jakic ($5.6m) weighed in with two goals each but the former didn’t make the squad. Jakic also likely won’t start at the World Cup.

Budimir – who will probably lead the line in Round 1 – also bagged two goals, one of which came from the penalty spot. His xG of 1.80 was behind only Kramaric and Ivanovic (1.87), and delivered in just 275 minutes of action.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Perisic underlined his enduring quality by leading the way in goal creation, delivering four assists from 23 key passes. He registered over three times the xGA of any other Croatian player.

He outperformed Modric, who produced two assists and 13 key passes.

Full-back/wing-back Josip Stanisic ($4.3m) merits a mention, having produced double figures for chances created.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result Goalscorers Assists 26 March 2026 v Colombia 2-1 (W) Vuskovic, Matanovic Mario Pasalic, Marco Pasalic 1 April 2026 v Brazil 1-3 (L) Majer Fruk 2 June 2026 v Belgium 0-2 (L) 7 June 2026 v Slovenia 2-1 (W) Modric, Mario Pasalic Perisic, Stanisic

We’ve seen a 3-4-2-1 (against Belgium) and a 4-3-3 (against Slovenia) in the last week. It’s possible that Dalic goes with the former against England before unleashing the latter system in the two more winnable games.

The back eight in the Belgium game…

…will likely be joined by Budimir and Kramaric, plus one other. Perisic – the only outfielder to start all four friendlies this year – can play wing-back or left wing, depending on the system.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

While there will be few takers in Croatia players initially, Modric and co become a lot more appealing from Round 2 onwards.

Depending on the result against England, Croatia may have a favourable fixture AND have something to play for in Round 3 – which will be great for Wildcarders at that stage.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

The two players who stood out from Croatia’s ranks in qualification were Andrej Kramaric ($6.2m) and Ivan Perisic ($5.4m).

The former top-scored in qualifying with six goals and has scored in the group stages of the last two World Cup finals.

Perisic was by far Croatia’s most clutch player in qualifying, delivering four goals, including a penalty, and a team-leading four assists and 23 key passes. Only Kramaric had more goal attempts than the 18 of the PSV Eindhoven midfielder, who has an impressive pedigree at World Cups. Perisic has scored in each of the last three tournaments, too, producing six goals.

Alas, FIFA have classified both as forwards. That’s a bit of a blow to Perisic, who not only doesn’t get clean sheet points but will also fail to benefit from any ‘key pass’ bonus. The shot-happy Kramaric, therefore, might be the better forward bet, especially considering the ‘shots on target’ bonus that forwards get.

The charge levelled at Luka Modric ($6.2m) over the years is that he’s a far better footballer than a Fantasy asset. While that’s partly true, he’s more appealing for his country than he is at club level.

He’s probably first in line for penalties (he was one of four takers in qualification but was off the field for two of the other three), while he’s also got a big say at corners and direct free-kicks.

Open-play goal threat is minimal – he didn’t score one such goal in qualifying – but he’s heavily involved with anything dead-ball related.

At the back, Tottenham Hotspur’s teenage centre-half Luka Vuskovic ($3.7m) has worked his way into the national team after impressing on loan at Hamburg last season.

The 19-year-old scored six Bundesliga goals in 2025/26 and demonstrated his attacking threat when scoring against Colombia in a friendly in March.

He’s got a very attractive price tag, too.

Josip Stanisic ($4.3m) and, depending on the system, Josko Gvardiol ($5.0m) will get forward more from open play but will set you back more cash.