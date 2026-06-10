Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Morocco

Next, our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team preview series focuses on Morocco.

The Atlas Lions officially head to North America as African champions after CAF dramatically awarded them the AFCON title, following the controversial final against Senegal.

That turbulence has created a strange backdrop for a nation that made history in Qatar. Morocco became the first African side ever to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, and have since risen to an all-time-best seventh in the FIFA rankings.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

SQUAD

Under Mohamed Ouahbi, who revealed his squad on May 26, Morocco enter a new era ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ouahbi replaced Walid Regragui in March after a turbulent AFCON campaign. The new head coach built a strong reputation in youth development after leading Morocco’s Under-20 side to World Cup success. Although he lacks senior international experience, he is highly regarded within Moroccan football. Many see him as a modern coach capable of refreshing the squad without changing its identity.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Firstly, it’s worth noting that Morocco played only eight qualification matches, and not 10, because Eritrea withdrew from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers before the group stage even started.

Morocco didn’t drop a point en route to the Americas. They secured dominant victories against the likes of Congo and Niger, while also edging past recent AFCON participants Zambia and Tanzania.

As well as winning all eight of their matches, the Atlas Lions showcased their defensive strength by keeping six clean sheets.

The underlying numbers made for pretty good reading, too, with Morocco in the top three for both xG and xG conceded (per 90 minutes) in CAF qualification:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

Note: The above xG is non-penalty

Morocco’s top scorer during qualification was striker Ayoub El Kaabi ($5.9m), who found the net four times. However, his role in the side is still in question, and he could mainly make an impact from the bench.

Another player who impressed in qualifying was in-game midfielder Ismael Saibari ($6.8m), who scored three goals. Saibari has also been tested in a more advanced role on several occasions ahead of El Kaabi, but there are still concerns surrounding both players and their expected gametime.

Meanwhile, both Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice during qualifying, but neither made the squad for the upcoming tournament.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

One player who stands out massively for creativity is Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m). The PSG full-back delivered three assists and produced an impressive 15 key passes during qualifying, helped further by his set-piece duties.

Another player growing in importance for Morocco is in-game midfielder Brahim Diaz ($6.0m). Diaz registered two assists and nine key passes during the same period.

Saibari also features again here. As well as impressing in front of goal, he created seven key passes, although none resulted in assists.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

AFCON

Date Opposition Result Goals Assists 21/12/25 Comoros 2-0 (W) El Kaabi, Diaz Mazraoui, Salah-Eddine 26/12/25 Mali 1-1 (D) Diaz – 29/12/25 Zambia 3-0 (W) El Kaabi x2, Diaz Ounahi x2, Ezzazouli 04/01/26 Tanzania 1-0 (W) Diaz Hakimi 09/01/26 Cameroon 2-0 (W) Diaz, Saibari El Kaabi, Aguerd 14/01/26 Nigeria 0-0* (D) – – 18/01/26 Senegal 0-1** (L) – – *won on pens

**result overturned and Morocco were awarded a 3-0 win It was a fantastic campaign from Morocco overall. They needed a penalty shootout to get past Nigeria and were eventually awarded the AFCON trophy by default, but their performances throughout the tournament were excellent and fully deserved silverware. Only once did they concede a goal in normal time. The competition also highlighted just how influential both Diaz and El Kaabi were for the side. FRIENDLIES

Date Opposition Result Goals Assists 27/03/26 Ecuador 1-1 (D) Al Aynaoui Hakimi 31/03/26 Paraguay 2-1 (W) El Khannouss, Al Aynaoui Hakimi x2 26/05/26 Burundi 5-0 (W) El Kaabi x2, Benjdida x2, Bentayeb – 02/06/26 Madagascar 4-0 (W) Saibari x2, El Kaabi, Rahimi El Khannouss 07/06/26 Norway 1-1 (D) Diaz Ezzazoulli

Hakimi’s creativity came to the fore in recent friendlies as he produced three assists.

Both Saibari and El Kaabi also impressed, which only adds more uncertainty over who will start up front at the upcoming tournament.

However, during the most recent friendly, left-back Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) and left-winger Abde Ezzalzouli ($5.3m) both picked up injuries. Mazraoui still looks likely to start in Round 1, whereas Ezzalzouli has been ruled out for several weeks.

Morocco are yet to replace Ezzalzouli, though. At the time of writing, they believe he could still make an impact later in the competition.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

As strong as Morocco have been in recent years, an opening match against Brazil is far from appealing from an investment perspective.

Their Round 2 clash with Scotland looks more favourable on paper, although Steve Clarke’s side head into the World Cup with a bit of momentum behind them.

Round 3 could be a much better opportunity to invest in Morocco’s assets. Haiti are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the competition, so expect Morocco to find plenty of success in that match-up.

Should Brazil defeat Ouahbi’s troops in Round 1, then they’ll likely need a result against Haiti to progress – which should ensure any final-day rotation is avoided. That’ll be optimal for Round 3 Wildcarders.

TOP PICKS

Morocco have developed into a strong defensive unit on the international stage. So, investing in one of their defenders is an appealing proposition from Round 2/3.

Although they have cheaper options available, none compare to Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) when it comes to attacking threat.

As well as producing three assists in recent friendlies and handling corners and direct free-kicks, the PSG full-back registered seven attacking returns during his Champions League-winning campaign with the French giants.

Morocco have not achieved their recent success through clean sheets alone. The Atlas Lions have also scored plenty of goals along the way.

However, with no clear first-choice striker emerging, Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) could be the safer attacking option.

He’s a Fantasy midfielder, too, so he will benefit from any key pass bonus.

Diaz played a crucial role during Morocco’s recent AFCON campaign, scoring five goals in just seven appearances.

He has also taken three penalties for his country over the last 15 months, but it should be said that another regular taker, Sofiane Rahimi ($5.6m), was off the field on each occasion. With Ezzalzouli out, Rahimi may be on the pitch in the first few games.