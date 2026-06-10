World Cup Fantasy 2026

13 players to avoid in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026

10 June 2026 40 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our in-depth build-up to Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has plenty of articles recommending players across various positions and price points.

But, with the Round 1 deadline fast approaching, which tempting player traps need avoiding?

Factors taken into account include injury doubts, likely rotation, being expensive, and facing tricky fixtures.

FANTASY WORLD CUP PLAYERS TO AVOID

Rayan Cherki (France) – $8.0m

Fantasy World Cup to avoid

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers might still be scarred from Cherki being benched for Manchester City’s final three encounters, plus the FA Cup final.

The rotation risk continues in World Cup Fantasy, and it’s better not to add to his current 7.5% ownership. While he started and scored in France’s penultimate friendly, he’s only on seven international caps and four starts.

The expected front four for France’s clash with Senegal is Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m), Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Desire Doue ($7.5m), and that was the quartet that lined up against Northern Ireland in what seemed to be a dress rehearsal for Round 1.

Alphonso Davies (Canada) – $4.9m

Fantasy World Cup to avoid

A cruciate ligament tear caused Davies to miss seven months of 2025, and he’s had a sequence of niggles ever since. The latest is a hamstring injury that rules him out of Round 1.

“No, he won’t play in the first game. But he’ll play in the tournament. We’re going to have to manage the group phase and get out. I think for sure he can be ready once we get out of the group. And I think if we’re smart, and good, and careful, that he can be ready for the third match in the group as well.” – Canada head coach Jesse Marsch

There’s appeal in buying a world-class player, motivated by a buoyant home crowd. Just not this one.

If you’re one of the managers who has made Davies Canada’s most-owned player (at 4.3%), it’s time to think again.

David Raya (Spain) – $5.0m

Fantasy World Cup to avoid

Up next, a trio of Spanish individuals. It’s a surprise to see Raya currently be the game’s second-most owned goalkeeper (14.9%).

Brilliant for Arsenal, yes. But Unai Simon ($5.0m) is very likely going to start ahead of him for his national team.

Raya has started just one of Spain’s last 15 games.

Lamine Yamal (Spain) – $10.0m

Continuing with the hotly fancied Spaniards, this Barcelona wonderkid is in 42.6% of squads, placing him fourth for overall popularity.

In truth, he’s fighting to be fit, having been unused in Spain’s latest two friendlies. The teenager has been sidelined since April with a muscle injury.

Luis de la Fuente expects him to be available in Round 1…

“If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we expect them to be ⁠available on the 15th. I think all ​three ⁠will be in a position ‌to play.” – Luis de la Fuente on Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz, via talkSPORT

… but, after two months out, there’s no reason to risk him from the start against Cabo Verde, when Ferran Torres ($7.8m) is a more than capable replacement. We can probably expect a substitute appearance at best.

Pedro Porro (Spain) – $5.5m

Fantasy World Cup to avoid

Although the Tottenham Hotspur right-back was in La Roja’s lineup for five out of six qualifiers, Marcos Llorente ($5.5m) is expected to start there next Monday.

There’s a chance of rotation in that position as the group stage (and indeed the match against Cabo Verde) wears on but there’s just too much uncertainty to blow $5.5m on a defender who has huge question marks over his game-time.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – $8.6m

Tuesday night brought explosive news that Real Madrid made a €150 million offer for the star player of rivals Atletico. It was swiftly rejected, causing social media mockery from the latter.

More pertinent to Fantasy managers is that, hours later, Alvarez didn’t feature in a successive Argentina friendly.

That will concern his 16.1% ownership, especially as he hasn’t kicked a ball since April.

Alvarez at least made the matchday squad, remaining unused on the bench, but there’s obvious scepticism about whether Lionel Scaloni would throw the striker, without any action in two months, straight in against Algeria.

The reigning champions also have the luxury of fielding both Lionel Messi ($10.0m) and Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) up top in the meantime.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – $7.4m

Unused versus Uzbekistan on Monday, Depay’s cameo at home to Algeria a week ago was his only minutes from this year’s four Netherlands matches.

Brilliant during qualifying, grabbing eight goals and four assists, the struggle for fitness makes him hard to recommend.

Due to hamstring issues, he’s played just 75 minutes for club Corinthians since mid-March.

David Raum (Germany) – $4.9m

The forward-thinking full-back was thought to be Germany’s number one left-back, and a set-piece-taking one at that.

However, Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) is suddenly starting ahead of him. That’s now three friendlies in a row that has happened.

Raum’s ownership has plummeted since, and it’s time to hop off.

Neymar (Brazil) – $7.2m

Most clued-up Fantasy managers will know not to go anywhere near Neymar but, if you’ve not been following the Brazil national team or the career of their all-time top goalscorer, the 34-year-old is not the indispensable talisman of yore.

Indeed, he hasn’t played for Seleção since October 2023, due to form and fitness.

So much has his stock fallen that his inclusion in the 26-man squad was a source of contention.

3.1% of Fantasy managers own the Santos attacker; don’t join them.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – $10.0m

Salah is an exception in this list: he’s fully fit and raring to go, fresh from nine goals during qualification, and he’s not a rotation risk.

The problem? He’s the joint-most expensive midfielder in World Cup Fantasy, about to meet Belgium in Round 1. It’s a hard fixture for Egypt, who’ve never won a World Cup match.

He’s one to perhaps consider in Rounds 2/3 (against New Zealand and Iran) and he’s very capable of scoring from all manner of situations, but the huge $10.0m outlay is surely better spent elsewhere in Round 1.

Raul Rangel – $3.9m/Guillermo Ochoa – $4.2m (Mexico)

As co-hosts, Mexico haven’t had a competitive test for a while. That doesn’t help when trying to figure out who’ll start between the sticks: Raul Rangel ($3.9m) or Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m). Both are owned by nearly 5% of Fantasy managers.

Predicted lineups have leant towards Rangel, but recent rumours say that Ochoa – who turns 41 next month – will be handed the shirt, in tribute to him being on the verge of making history.

He could be the first-ever player to compete in six World Cup tournaments, shortly followed by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m).

Sergio Rochet (Uruguay) – $4.1m

Finally, another goalkeeping dilemma. Uruguay’s Rochet has been gaining momentum due to a combination of his low price and early meetings versus Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

But rumours suggest that Fernando Muslera ($4.1m) could instead get the nod. Making matters worse, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have taken the unique route of not having any friendlies across late May and early June, which could have provided a signpost to Bielsa’s preference.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Messi vs Algeria or Embolo vs Qatar?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don’t know why I’ve ignored Argentina so much

      Too many teams in this fecking tournament

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  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Muslera essential.

    World Cup royalty versus dry sandboys and wet sandboys in rounds 1 & 2

    Mismatch City.

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  3. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Rochet is a rotation risk now?

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  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Which midfielder under 5%?

    A) Nusa (Have Haaland and Wolfe)
    B) Sabitzer
    C) Çalhanoğlu
    D) Other (don't want Rodriguez)

    WC MD3

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sane

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oh MD3 only? Salah vs Iran, or Kubo vs Sweden.

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    2. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sort of depends on your other picks. Nusa if you are looking for more explosive potential, B, C if more stable routes for points maybe

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yep.. The explosive potential is tempting!

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Williams, just because I have him currently 😆

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Is he fit enough to start though?

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          Ah god, I thought the issue was only with Yamal?

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  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Should have mentioned, already have him

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to Langerz

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  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Am I a bit overkill in defence here?

    Rochet, Crepeau
    Dumfries, Cucurella, Munoz, Kimmich, Dias
    Bruno, Diaz, Musiala, Williams, Guler
    Haaland, Oyarzabal, Havertz

    French boys being the obvious omission. Would ideally like Olise, but also like the bit of a mixture of picks in Guler and Williams!

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    1. OLB
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Like the squad, I had Williams in prev draft, but he’s injured and not played for a while, so minutes risky at best. But a bargain yes.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        What do you think of below moves I just made?

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Did Kimmich + Dias > Rodriguez + Molina allowing me to get Olise for Williams!

      Good luck, good night and god bless to it

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    3. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I prefer Yildiz over Guler. Neither on pens I believe but Yildiz has scouting bonus and if you believe either have about a rough equal chance of returns then that is important

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  7. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    What are the thoughts on keeping a big pile of money in reserve? I have gone heavy on scouting bonuses and am not using anywhere close to my budget, but may give more flexibility for week 2?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Like it to target premiums after the dust settles from first week

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think it's hard to spend all the budget without putting high value players in just for the sake of spending the budget. Like I've put Vini Jr in just because I had about £7m remaining after picking the team I wanted, I don't even like or want Vini Jr but feels weird choosing a £7m player over a £10m when you have excess budget.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’m actually finding it tricky to get everyone I want, but I suppose it’s more so options than being completely hamstrung with budget

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      2. Jstap94
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        No i have the same like £7m to spare. Going to stick to my guns with it. Especially with defence where there's passive CS points, the scouting bonus feels massive

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  8. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anyone know if Varela is nailed for Uruguay?

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  9. OLB
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is this defence too weak / balance wrong ? How does she look ?
    I’ve tried to get a few captain options in…

    Vargas / Muslera
    Doan / Kimmich / Widmer / Demiral / Ryerson
    Olise / Vitinha / Wirtz / Bruno / Pedri
    Oyarzabal / Mbappe / Ronaldo

    Haaland as 12th man

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    1. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would try to get scouting bonus in more, especially in defence. So Tah for Kimmich, Ajer/Wolfe for Ryerson etc.. Realistically and statistically, even the most attacking defenders are unlikely to return in even one game (Kimmich for example has a 10: game to goal ratio), so scouting bonus is a safer return of points.

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  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which Hernandez starts in defence for France folks???

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      The back four will probably be Theo Hernandez - Saliba - Upamecano - Kounde.
      Worth noting that Theo is the least nailed of the bunch, Digne could maybe get a start.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ah brilliant!! Thankyou for that information mate! Will go for a safer option!!

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  11. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Van Hecke an option with Timber out? Decent group, scouting bonus

    Ake won't start ahead of Van Hecke?

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    1. Jstap94
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dont like what i have read about the Netherlands form and prospects. Japan and Sweden could be tough

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Japan will win the group.

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      2. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am so confused with 2 positions in my team. 13 out of 15 are final. Which of the two options would you go for?

        A) Pickford + Mojica
        B) Vargas + Van Hecke

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        1. LangerznMash
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B for scouting bonus

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  12. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Am I crazy to fill mine team entirely with Subway Socceroos?

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  13. Scratch
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm finally getting around to making a team and going over the rules.
    How come there's a Vice Captain option if you're allowed swap your captain as many times as you like?

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  14. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Declan Rice essential.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He can play like Lampard and he can play like N'Golo Kanté
      He is happy doing either

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  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rice from Gordon
    1-0 3lions

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