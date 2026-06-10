13 players to avoid in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026

Our in-depth build-up to Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has plenty of articles recommending players across various positions and price points.

But, with the Round 1 deadline fast approaching, which tempting player traps need avoiding?

Factors taken into account include injury doubts, likely rotation, being expensive, and facing tricky fixtures.

FANTASY WORLD CUP PLAYERS TO AVOID

Rayan Cherki (France) – $8.0m

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers might still be scarred from Cherki being benched for Manchester City’s final three encounters, plus the FA Cup final.

The rotation risk continues in World Cup Fantasy, and it’s better not to add to his current 7.5% ownership. While he started and scored in France’s penultimate friendly, he’s only on seven international caps and four starts.

The expected front four for France’s clash with Senegal is Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m), Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Desire Doue ($7.5m), and that was the quartet that lined up against Northern Ireland in what seemed to be a dress rehearsal for Round 1.

Alphonso Davies (Canada) – $4.9m

A cruciate ligament tear caused Davies to miss seven months of 2025, and he’s had a sequence of niggles ever since. The latest is a hamstring injury that rules him out of Round 1.

“No, he won’t play in the first game. But he’ll play in the tournament. We’re going to have to manage the group phase and get out. I think for sure he can be ready once we get out of the group. And I think if we’re smart, and good, and careful, that he can be ready for the third match in the group as well.” – Canada head coach Jesse Marsch

There’s appeal in buying a world-class player, motivated by a buoyant home crowd. Just not this one.

If you’re one of the managers who has made Davies Canada’s most-owned player (at 4.3%), it’s time to think again.

David Raya (Spain) – $5.0m

Up next, a trio of Spanish individuals. It’s a surprise to see Raya currently be the game’s second-most owned goalkeeper (14.9%).

Brilliant for Arsenal, yes. But Unai Simon ($5.0m) is very likely going to start ahead of him for his national team.

Raya has started just one of Spain’s last 15 games.

Lamine Yamal (Spain) – $10.0m

Continuing with the hotly fancied Spaniards, this Barcelona wonderkid is in 42.6% of squads, placing him fourth for overall popularity.

In truth, he’s fighting to be fit, having been unused in Spain’s latest two friendlies. The teenager has been sidelined since April with a muscle injury.

Luis de la Fuente expects him to be available in Round 1…

“If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we expect them to be ⁠available on the 15th. I think all ​three ⁠will be in a position ‌to play.” – Luis de la Fuente on Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz, via talkSPORT

… but, after two months out, there’s no reason to risk him from the start against Cabo Verde, when Ferran Torres ($7.8m) is a more than capable replacement. We can probably expect a substitute appearance at best.

Pedro Porro (Spain) – $5.5m

Although the Tottenham Hotspur right-back was in La Roja’s lineup for five out of six qualifiers, Marcos Llorente ($5.5m) is expected to start there next Monday.

There’s a chance of rotation in that position as the group stage (and indeed the match against Cabo Verde) wears on but there’s just too much uncertainty to blow $5.5m on a defender who has huge question marks over his game-time.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – $8.6m

Tuesday night brought explosive news that Real Madrid made a €150 million offer for the star player of rivals Atletico. It was swiftly rejected, causing social media mockery from the latter.

More pertinent to Fantasy managers is that, hours later, Alvarez didn’t feature in a successive Argentina friendly.

That will concern his 16.1% ownership, especially as he hasn’t kicked a ball since April.

Alvarez at least made the matchday squad, remaining unused on the bench, but there’s obvious scepticism about whether Lionel Scaloni would throw the striker, without any action in two months, straight in against Algeria.

The reigning champions also have the luxury of fielding both Lionel Messi ($10.0m) and Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) up top in the meantime.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – $7.4m

Unused versus Uzbekistan on Monday, Depay’s cameo at home to Algeria a week ago was his only minutes from this year’s four Netherlands matches.

Brilliant during qualifying, grabbing eight goals and four assists, the struggle for fitness makes him hard to recommend.

Due to hamstring issues, he’s played just 75 minutes for club Corinthians since mid-March.

David Raum (Germany) – $4.9m

The forward-thinking full-back was thought to be Germany’s number one left-back, and a set-piece-taking one at that.

However, Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) is suddenly starting ahead of him. That’s now three friendlies in a row that has happened.

Raum’s ownership has plummeted since, and it’s time to hop off.

Neymar (Brazil) – $7.2m

Most clued-up Fantasy managers will know not to go anywhere near Neymar but, if you’ve not been following the Brazil national team or the career of their all-time top goalscorer, the 34-year-old is not the indispensable talisman of yore.

Indeed, he hasn’t played for Seleção since October 2023, due to form and fitness.

So much has his stock fallen that his inclusion in the 26-man squad was a source of contention.

3.1% of Fantasy managers own the Santos attacker; don’t join them.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – $10.0m

Salah is an exception in this list: he’s fully fit and raring to go, fresh from nine goals during qualification, and he’s not a rotation risk.

The problem? He’s the joint-most expensive midfielder in World Cup Fantasy, about to meet Belgium in Round 1. It’s a hard fixture for Egypt, who’ve never won a World Cup match.

He’s one to perhaps consider in Rounds 2/3 (against New Zealand and Iran) and he’s very capable of scoring from all manner of situations, but the huge $10.0m outlay is surely better spent elsewhere in Round 1.

Raul Rangel – $3.9m/Guillermo Ochoa – $4.2m (Mexico)

As co-hosts, Mexico haven’t had a competitive test for a while. That doesn’t help when trying to figure out who’ll start between the sticks: Raul Rangel ($3.9m) or Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m). Both are owned by nearly 5% of Fantasy managers.

Predicted lineups have leant towards Rangel, but recent rumours say that Ochoa – who turns 41 next month – will be handed the shirt, in tribute to him being on the verge of making history.

He could be the first-ever player to compete in six World Cup tournaments, shortly followed by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m).

Sergio Rochet (Uruguay) – $4.1m

Finally, another goalkeeping dilemma. Uruguay’s Rochet has been gaining momentum due to a combination of his low price and early meetings versus Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

But rumours suggest that Fernando Muslera ($4.1m) could instead get the nod. Making matters worse, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have taken the unique route of not having any friendlies across late May and early June, which could have provided a signpost to Bielsa’s preference.