Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $4.1m-to-$4.9m defenders

We turn our attention to the best Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 mid-price defenders as we continue to survey the price list.

Players that cost between $4.1m and $4.9m are profiled here, and it’s safe to say there are plenty of options to consider.

You can read our run-through of the best premium and cheap defenders via the links below.

MAXIM DE CUYPER ($4.7m)

Belgium are the favourites to advance from Group G.

They are placed alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, so they are clearly the strongest nation on paper.

Owned by just 3.5% of squads, De Cuyper, who plays as a left-back in Rudi Garcia’s 4-2-3-1 formation, offers an attacking threat, having produced four attacking returns (two goals, two assists) in seven qualifying matches.

He supplied an assist and two key passes in Tuesday’s 2-0 friendly win over Croatia, too.

In qualifying, a further 11 shots and 14 chances created arrived. Five of the latter were thanks to his share of set plays.

Above: Belgium players sorted by combined shots and key passes in qualifying

In terms of clean sheets, Belgium kept four in eight qualifiers.

NICO O’REILLY ($4.7m)

England kept clean sheets in each of their eight qualifiers.

Their 1.77 expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in that time was the best of any team in European qualification, too.

As for O’Reilly, he has enjoyed a superb breakout season at Manchester City, with nine goals and six assists in 53 matches across all competitions.

He’ll wear the No 3 shirt this summer, and should start as Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice left-back ahead of Tino Livramento ($4.6m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m).

England are expected to top Group L over Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

O’Riley could therefore provide a couple of early hauls at a very reasonable price.

WILLIAN PACHO ($4.4m)

Ecuador finished second behind Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Their success was built on solid defensive foundations, as they conceded just five goals and kept 13 clean sheets in 18 matches.

Pacho, who only costs $4.4m, subsequently feels like a very decent pick, having enjoyed a superb season at Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back doesn’t offer much attacking threat, but could potentially compensate by qualifying for the Scouting Bonus, with his ownership currently under 3%.

Ecuador’s opening fixture against the Ivory Coast isn’t straightforward, but a plum encounter with Curacao follows in Round 2.

Round 3 Wildcarders could then move Pacho out before the Germany encounter.

RYERSON ($4.2m)

It’s a tricky group, but Norway should progress from Group I and at least have the easiest on-paper fixture up first.

They subsequently sit third on the clean sheet odds list for Round 1.

At just $4.2m, Ryerson is coming off the back of an excellent season, as he claimed 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, ranking ninth among all players for chances created.

Helped by his role at set plays, he was the top defender for expected assists (xA) in European qualification, too:

At 7.7% ownership, the advanced Ryerson won’t bank Scouting Bonus points, but with Erling Haaland ($10.5m) up top, his assist potential is sky high, particularly against Iraq.

JOHAN VASQUEZ ($4.7m)

Co-hosts Mexico are the favourites to advance from Group A.

They stepped up their preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Australia on Sunday, with Vasquez nodding in the winner.

He followed it up with another strike (and another header!) in Friday’s 5-1 victory against Serbia.

A left-footed centre-half, Vasquez faces South Africa and South Korea in the first two rounds, and should qualify for the Scouting Bonus (1.4% ownership).

Defensively, the Mexicans have kept clean sheets against Australia and Ghana recently, lifting their appeal.

DANIEL MUNOZ ($4.6m)

With the potential for points at both ends of the pitch, Munoz deserves a mention.

The attack-minded full-back/wing-back racked up a combined 22 shots and key passes in qualifying, with all six of his goal attempts inside the box.

He also played a major part for Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner, with 23 attacking returns across his past two seasons in all competitions.

Colombia’s defence can sometimes be vulnerable, but with Munoz, the potential for attacking returns is always there.

OTHERS