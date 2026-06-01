Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 1 clean sheet odds

Our new ‘World Cup Fantasy Toolkit’ page has plenty of useful information for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers – including clean sheet odds.

Here, we look at the teams with the best clean sheet chances of Round 1. At least, that is, according to the bookies.

These figures are provided by Sportsmonks.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – ROUND 1: BEST CLEAN SHEET ODDS

No surprise to see Germany top of the clean sheet pile for Round 1. Die Mannschaft face the third-lowest-ranked nation at the World Cup, tournament debutants Curacao.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven fixtures. While the calibre of opposition has to be factored in (Slovakia, Finland, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg x2), many of the above nations are above Curacao in the world rankings.

Dick Advocaat’s minnows were the highest scorers in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying – but 10 of their 13 goals were scored against group minnows Bermuda.

Spain follow next in the list. They face another World Cup new boy, Cabo Verde.

Of the nine group winners in African qualification, the Blue Sharks were the second-lowest scorers.

Spain themselves have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight matches.

Ten other nations fall between 50% and 60% in the clean sheet odds, including Scotland. Steve Clarke’s side meet the rank outsiders for the tournament, Haiti.

Below this threshold, however, are Brazil and England. Both countries have their toughest-on-paper tests in Round 1.

Selecao face Morocco, who are sitting at a best-ever eighth place in the FIFA World Rankings.

The North African nation also had a superb 2022 World Cup, finishing fourth, and ‘officially’ won the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

England meanwhile square off against old foes Croatia, ranked 11th in the world and themselves semi-finalists in the last World Cup. They’re an ageing squad – but we said that about them in 2022!