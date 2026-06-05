World Cup friendly notes: Mexico GK uncertainty + Saliba fit?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is nearly here – but before then, the participating countries are fine-tuning their preparations with some last-minute friendlies.

There could be some significant takeaways for Fantasy managers from these friendlies – and we’ll be producing some brief Scout Notes from each of these kickabouts.

We continue with six more friendlies contested on Thursday 4 June.

You can get the Opta data from four of the six matches (Opta didn’t cover two of them) via the links below:

IRAN 2-0 Mali

Goals: Ezatolahi, Rezaeian

Mali fielded a fairly strong side, barring one or two key players, so this was a good opportunity to see where Iran are at. Mali haven’t lost a game by a two-goal deficit for around five years, so it was a good win.

It was a back four again for Iran, but in a 4-4-2 this time.

First-team goalkeeper Beiranvand started again, making it back-to-back friendly starts. Nemati (centre-back), who isn’t a regular, did likewise.

started again, making it back-to-back friendly starts. (centre-back), who isn’t a regular, did likewise. This was definitely more of a first team, though, as Mohammadi (left-back), Khalizadeh (centre-back), and Hardani (right-back) all started the game. It was a very strong central midfield also, as both Ghoddos and Ezatolahi both started. Ghayedi , who is expected to line up in Round 1, also started this one out wide, along with Taremi (striker). He’ll be the main man now that Azmoun isn’t in the squad anymore.

(left-back), (centre-back), and (right-back) all started the game. It was a very strong central midfield also, as both and both started. , who is expected to line up in Round 1, also started this one out wide, along with (striker). He’ll be the main man now that isn’t in the squad anymore. Rezaeian came off the bench to score again, showing just how attacking he can be as full-back. But whilst he is a legend for Iran, and super attacking, his minutes aren’t guaranteed.

came off the bench to score again, showing just how attacking he can be as full-back. But whilst he is a legend for Iran, and super attacking, his minutes aren’t guaranteed. Mohebi (right-wing) wasn’t in the squad for this one, so Yousefi took over that spot.

(right-wing) wasn’t in the squad for this one, so took over that spot. There was a lack of team/player data for this one, with Opta not covering it.

SWEDEN 2-2 Greece

Goals : Gyokeres, Nilsson

: Gyokeres, Nilsson Assists: Ali

This was quite a good test for Sweden, considering some of the players Greece have.

The Swedes dominated possession, had more big chances (2 v 1) and the same amount of attempts on goal, but produced less xG (1.53 v 2.05).

We saw a back three again from Sweden as we’d expect.

Nordfeldt started this one ahead of Zetterstrom ; there are still some question marks over who is going to start with Johansson unused on the bench.

started this one ahead of ; there are still some question marks over who is going to start with unused on the bench. Svensson started this one again, but rather than left wing-back he played left centre-back. Gudmundsson returned to full fitness to fill that role, as he’s expected to do in the World Cup. Hien and Lagerbielke started again at centre-back, so no shocks there again. Lindelof didn’t make the squad due to an issue; he’s expected to start when fit. Rather than seeing Johansson at right wing-back, we saw Bernhardsson . Remember, Holm is injured, so won’t feature. Issues and question marks still remain with the Swedish backline.

started this one again, but rather than left wing-back he played left centre-back. returned to full fitness to fill that role, as he’s expected to do in the World Cup. and started again at centre-back, so no shocks there again. didn’t make the squad due to an issue; he’s expected to start when fit. Rather than seeing at right wing-back, we saw . Remember, is injured, so won’t feature. Issues and question marks still remain with the Swedish backline. Svanberg and Ayari started in midfield. Karlstrom and Bergvall, who started the last one, had to settle for an appearance off the bench.

and started in midfield. and who started the last one, had to settle for an appearance off the bench. Gyokeres and Isak started this one up top. That meant that we didn’t see Elanga until the second half.

and started this one up top. That meant that we didn’t see until the second half. It was a questionable performance from Svensson, but Hien was much better. Bernhardsson was more attacking than Gudmundsson, with one key pass and two shots.

Gyokeres scored a deflected free-kick, which was one of his two attempts. Isak did miss a big chance but nothing much outside of that.

Elanga played well in his cameo, having two shots on goal.

Overall, whilst they convinced in attack again, defence is obviously an issue for them. It’s now 5.43 xG conceded across the last two games, which is a massive worry.

SPAIN 1-1 IRAQ

Goals : Torres | Doski

: Torres | Doski Assists: Olmo | Hashem





Spain dominated possession, having more big chances (3 v 0) and more shots (13 v 3). So, statistically, this was still a decent game for them; the score just didn’t reflect that.

This was definitely a weaker side for Spain, as several players were ruled out/rested before the game, including Yamal, Pedri, Williams, Rodri, Ruiz, Oyarzabal, Zubimendi, Cucurella, Raya and Munoz .

and . Joan Garcia had a mare in goal.

had a mare in goal. Grimaldo (left-back), Martin (centre-back) and Porro (right-back) all started but may not get many minutes during the World Cup. Laporte was the only defender in the line-up who you’d think would start.

(left-back), (centre-back) and (right-back) all started but may not get many minutes during the World Cup. was the only defender in the line-up who you’d think would start. Gavi and Bernal started in central midfield, so again, not a first-team combination.

and started in central midfield, so again, not a first-team combination. Baena (left wing), Olmo (10) and Torres (right wing) all started but they too have doubts over their minutes. Iglesias got the nod up front, and we’re unlikely to see much of him in the World Cup.

(left wing), (10) and (right wing) all started but they too have doubts over their minutes. got the nod up front, and we’re unlikely to see much of him in the World Cup. Torres scored, had two shots on target, hit the woodwork, created a big chance and made two key passes. Baena was also good, with one big chance created, three key passes, three shots and one effort that also hit the woodwork.

Can’t read too much into the game due to Spain playing their B team.

Iraq drew but probably were lucky to do so when looking at the data. They ended the game with 0.05 xG, which says it all in attack.

There is some doubt over the goalkeepers. Basil started but Hassan came on in the second half.

started but came on in the second half. It was a strong backline though, as Doski (left-back), Hashim + Tahseen (centre-back) and Ali (right-back) all started.

(left-back), + (centre-back) and (right-back) all started. Al -Ammari started in midfield as expected, while Bayesh and Ali Jasim on the flanks weren’t a surprise either. Al-Hamadi also started up top.

FRANCE 1-2 COTE D’IVOIRE

Goals : Cherki | Doue, Amad

: Cherki | Doue, Amad Assists: Konate | Pepe, Doue

Whilst France dominated possession, and had double the shots of Ivory Coast, they created no big chances compared to the opposition’s three.

It was still a strong team from France. Maignan started in goal as expected. The inclusion of Hernandez (left-back), Upamecano + Konate (centre-back) and Kounde (right-back) meant it was a first-team backline. Tchouameni started in midfield also, while Olise and Cherki both started further forward; they will be key attackers for France. Mbappe led the attack, as we’d expect.

started in goal as expected. The inclusion of (left-back), + (centre-back) and (right-back) meant it was a first-team backline. started in midfield also, while and both started further forward; they will be key attackers for France. led the attack, as we’d expect. The big news is that Saliba made the bench and Deschamps actually confirmed he could play. All this after he was rumoured to be out of the World Cup! He was joined on the bench by the other UCL finalists, Doue and Dembele, who could be Round 1 starters.

made the bench and Deschamps actually confirmed he could play. All this after he was rumoured to be out of the World Cup! He was joined on the bench by the other UCL finalists, and who could be Round 1 starters. Olise only played 45 minutes but managed three key passes and a shot on target. Cherki was also good, playing 78 minutes, managing to score, making three key passes and registering two shots on target. Mbappe hit one shot on target and made two key passes in 45 minutes.

Ivory Coast were dominated mostly, but still racked up three big chances, which, against that France XI, is impressive.

No shocks with Fofana in goal, Konan at left-back and Doue (the French Doue’s brother!) at right-back. There is a crisis for Ivory Coast at centre-back, with both Kossounou and Ndicka struggling for fitness. We’ll likely see Agbadou , as we saw here, and O Diomande , who didn’t start this one.

in goal, at left-back and (the French Doue’s brother!) at right-back. There is a crisis for Ivory Coast at centre-back, with both and struggling for fitness. We’ll likely see , as we saw here, and , who didn’t start this one. Kessie started as expected but Oulai and Sangare didn’t, although they did get off the bench.

started as expected but and didn’t, although they did get off the bench. Y Diomande started on the left but Amad only came off the bench and Guessand didn’t even get on the field.

started on the left but only came off the bench and didn’t even get on the field. Adingra started and played 45 mins but he’s not nailed anymore.

started and played 45 mins but he’s not nailed anymore. Adingra also had two shots on goal and a big chance missed, but Y Diomande and Kessie didn’t do much. Amad, who should start in Round 1, came on for 45 minutes and impressed. Pepe came on in the second half and got the assist.

came on in the second half and got the assist. Full-back Doue was the star man, with a goal and an assist.

Ivory Coast have now beaten Korea, Scotland and France in their last three matches but with Ecuador and Germany up first, won’t be big Fantasy targets in the first two rounds.

CZECHIA 3-1 Guatemala

Goals : Schick, Chory, Visinsky

: Schick, Chory, Visinsky Assists: Sulc, Doudera

Czechia dominated possession, had a massive 21 shots on goal and registered six efforts on target.

It was a back three again, so that seems to be the formation going into the World Cup.

Kovar started in goal, with Jurasek at left wing-back, Krejci, Hranac and Chaloupek at centre-back, and Coufal at right wing-back. This seems to be their strongest backline.

started in goal, with at left wing-back, at centre-back, and at right wing-back. This seems to be their strongest backline. Soucek and Sadilek played in central midfield, while it was a full house in attack, as Provod (right wing), Sulc (left wing) and Schick (forward) all started the game.

and played in central midfield, while it was a full house in attack, as (right wing), (left wing) and (forward) all started the game. There was little player data for this game but their two key attackers, Schick and Sulc, returned.

This was a strong line-up from Czechia, so there may be some concern with the fact that they conceded to the minnows of Guatemala with a first-choice team out.

MEXICO 5-1 Serbia

Goals : Vasquez, own-goals x2, Raul, Chavez

: Vasquez, own-goals x2, Raul, Chavez Assists: Gutierrez, Quinones, Vega