Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $4.0m-and-under defenders

We continue our trawl through the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 price list – and now it’s the turn of the $4.0m-and-under defenders.

It’s not just bench fodder we’re after here.

Given that the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game allows for substitutions during a Matchday, you ideally want to have a fully active squad of 15 players.

So, having looked at the best cheap goalkeepers and forwards, we now shift our focus to the defenders.

JOEL ORDONEZ ($3.9m)

Dark horses Ecuador finished second in the South American qualifiers behind Argentina.

They had the best defence, too, with 13 clean sheets in 18 matches, conceding only once in the other five.

Piero Hincapie ($4.7m) and Willian Pacho ($4.4m) are pricier options at the back, but for those Fantasy managers on a smaller budget, Ordonez is a cheap defender to consider.

He plays for Club Brugge, but recent media reports have linked him with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

A powerful, aerially dominant centre-back (he can also play at right-back), he carries a bit of a threat from set plays, so you may get lucky with an attacking return.

Ecuador’s opening fixture against the Ivory Coast isn’t entirely straightforward, but a plum encounter with Curacao follows in Matchday 2.

Matchday 3 Wildcarders can then move Ordonez out before the Germany test.

JOHAN MOJICA ($3.9m)

Colombia conceded more goals than five other nations in South American qualifying.

They did, however, perform well, coming third in the CONMEBOL table.

For those who fancy a cheap Colombia defender, Mojica seems to be the first-choice left-back.

The 33-year-old created six chances, all from open play, and supplied one assist in his eight qualifying appearances.

However, the real appeal lies in the initial fixtures, with Uzbekistan and DR Congo in Matchdays 1 and 2, who are ranked 50th and 46th, respectively, in the world rankings.

Then, with Portugal in the final round, Mojica could be a really decent enabler for those on a Matchday 3 Wildcard strategy.

VLADIMIR COUFAL ($3.6m)

The Czech Republic are a physical, well-organised team, known for their threat from crosses and set-pieces.

In fact, no other team scored more goals from dead-ball situations than Miroslav Koubek’s men in European qualifying (10).

With a share of corners, wing-back Coufal could therefore present good value at just $3.6m.

He really caught the eye at Hoffenheim in the season just gone, supplying eight assists in the Bundesliga.

He created 12 chances in qualifying, too, the second-most of any Czech Republic player:

Given their defence-first approach, Coufal could potentially grind out clean sheets against South Korea and South Africa in the first two matches.

Even if the shutouts don’t stick, Coufal’s assist potential could offer a nice compensation.

NIKOLA KATIC ($3.8m)

Another dirt-cheap option, centre-back Katic looks good for starts.

Part of a Bosnia and Herzegovina side who will face Canada, Switzerland and Qatar, he was an ever-present starter in the play-offs, where Sergej Barbarez’s men eliminated Wales and Italy.

Bosnia kept only two clean sheets in 12 qualifying matches, but did manage to shut out North Macedonia in their latest friendly.

Katic netted one goal and had 12 shots in the qualification phase, primarily from set-pieces.

Bosnia’s approach revolves around their defensive structure, probably in a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, making Katic a decent enabler to consider.

MOHAMED HANY ($3.6m)

Ranked by difficulty on our Fixture Ticker, Egypt are second in Matchdays 2 and 3.

Impressively, the Pharaohs kept clean sheets in seven of their 10 qualifying matches.

They’ve shut out Spain, Saudi Arabia and Russia in their most recent friendlies, too, so it’s not just minnows they’ve done well against.

As for Hany, he created seven chances for his teammates in qualifying, all from open play. He also supplied an assist against Russia in Egypt’s recent warm-up match for the World Cup.

TORBJORN HEGGEM ($3.7m)

After a dominant qualifying campaign, Norway will face Iraq in Matchday 1.

They subsequently sit third in the clean sheet odds list for that round in isolation:

Bologna centre-back Heggem was a mainstay in qualifying, starting all eight matches, so he could be a nice option for Fantasy managers, particularly for those on a Matchday 2 Wildcard strategy.

TIM REAM ($3.9m)

Ream is well-suited to a Matchday 3 Wildcard approach, with Paraguay and Australia, ranked 40th and 27th respectively, up first.

The USA are favourites to advance from this group, so they could provide value.

Ream isn’t the most attacking defender, it has to be said, but he has recently been named as the United States World Cup captain by Mauricio Pochettino, so there are at least no game-time concerns.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER