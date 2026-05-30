FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: Best cheap goalkeepers

We’re going position by position on the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game, picking out the best players ahead of Matchday 1.

Next up, a look at some goalkeepers priced lower than the big names.

GREGOR KOBEL ($4.7m)

Matchday 1: Qatar

Qatar Matchday 2: Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina Matchday 3: Canada

As mentioned in our Switzerland team preview, Murat Yakin is going for stability, as eight players started in each of their qualifiers, including Kobel and an established back four. Therefore, only England conceded fewer than their two goals in six.

And, although the Swiss let in four during March’s defeat to a Florian Wirtz ($7.5m)-inspired Germany, a few days later they stopped Erling Haaland ($10.5m) from scoring in a 0-0.

In such a nice-looking group, Kobel – who took over after Yann Sommer’s 2024 international retirement – should get clean sheets.

YASSINE BOUNOU ($4.7m)

Matchday 1: Brazil

Brazil Matchday 2: Scotland

Scotland Matchday 3: Haiti

Also at a cost that makes ‘low-priced’ a bit debatable, Bounou was actually born in Canada, though none of Morocco’s group games will be there. He’s mostly known for a few years at Sevilla and helping The Atlas Lions reach the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

In that run, only one goal was conceded in their first five matches, before eventually succumbing to France. As of now, they’re the Africa Cup of Nations champions, officially allowing just once all tournament but, of course, that final against Senegal has a huge asterisk beside it.

Regardless, Morocco is a nation that puts their defence first. They let in two goals while winning all eight qualification games, boasting 0.46 non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC) per 90 minutes.

Letting both Ecuador and Paraguay score in March friendlies may slightly concern some, but Bounou has Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m), Nayef Aguerd ($4.3m) and the world-class Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) playing in front. There’s also the newly naturalised Issa Diop ($4.5m).

Not a name to consider in Round 1 – but one very much on the radar for Round 2 Wildcarders.

CAMILO VARGAS ($4.3m)

Matchday 1: Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Matchday 2: DR Congo

DR Congo Matchday 3: Portugal

Facing Uzbekistan and DR Congo is very useful for those planning a Matchday 3 Wildcard. So it’s no wonder that Vargas is a popular cheap choice online.

Then again, Colombia conceded more goals than South America’s other five qualifiers (18), where four of their seven shutouts came in late 2023. They also rank sixth for NPxGC (15.84).

Knowing this, there are definite question marks over Los Cafeteros, but three of their subsequent six outings brought clean sheets

37-year-old Vargas has never played for a European club, but was the main goalkeeper as Colombia reached 2024’s Copa America final. What’s concerning is that he didn’t start three of the four closing qualifiers, then Alvaro Montero ($3.8m) began three of the latest five friendlies.

HERNAN GALINDEZ ($4.2m)

Matchday 1: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Matchday 2: Curacao

Curacao Matchday 3: Germany

Now it’s time for an even more senior CONMEBOL goalkeeper, from a nation that kept 13 clean sheets throughout 18 qualifiers, conceding exactly once in the other five.

In fact, it’s extraordinary to see that Ecuador let in only one goal during the final 11 occasions. Eight matches ended 0-0.

What helps is that 39-year-old Galindez has high-quality, quick and strong defenders in front of him, like Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho and Joel Ordonez.

Meanwhile, midfielder Moises Caicedo won’t be suspended for Matchday 1 anymore. Originally supposed to, the potential of a Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) ban panicked FIFA into a rule change.

Round 3 Wildcarders can move Galindez out before the Germany test.

SERGIO ROCHET ($4.1m)

Matchday 1: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Matchday 2: Cape Verde

Cape Verde Matchday 3: Spain

One of Ecuador’s many 0-0 draws was against Uruguay, who collected five of their own. La Celeste kept 10 clean sheets from 18, including impressive 2-0 victories over Argentina and Brazil.

Rochet is another one handy for Matchday 3 Wildcard users, versus Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in the meantime.

He was their goalkeeper during the 2022 World Cup, 2024 Copa America and these qualifiers, though his place is under threat from Fernando Muslera ($4.1m), who recently returned from international retirement and played the 1-1 draw in England.

Yet a few days later, Rochet was back between the sticks for Uruguay’s 0-0 against Algeria. Neither took part in last November’s 5-1 thrashing by the United States.

Whoever starts will have the security of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo ($5.0m) and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez ($4.4m) playing in front.

MAXIME CREPEAU ($4.0m)

Matchday 1: Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina Matchday 2: Qatar

Qatar Matchday 3: Switzerland

Finally, co-hosts Canada have no qualification data, but we have friendlies and the 2024 Copa America to check out.

They actually reached the semi-finals of the latter, having shut out Peru and Chile. After last year’s disappointing quarter-final Gold Cup exit, Jesse Marsch’s side has kept six clean sheets in eight friendlies, including against Colombia, Romania and Wales.

Group B lacks any global giants, so a cheap pick like Crepeau could start the Matchday in goal, then be switched out should he dodge points.

The issue is that, since Copa America, he hasn’t started two in a row because of Dayne St Clair‘s ($3.8m) existence. Keep an eye out for some useful Marsch quotes.