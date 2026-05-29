FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: Best premium goalkeepers

We’re going position by position on the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game, picking out the best players ahead of Matchday 1.

Next up, a look at the appealing big-name goalkeepers.

No ‘keeper exceeds $5.0m in World Cup Fantasy, with the cheapest down at $3.5m.

UNAI SIMON ($5.0m)

Matchday 1: Cape Verde

Cape Verde Matchday 2: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Matchday 3: Uruguay

Euro 2024 champions Spain haven’t lost in 31 competitive matches, matching an all-time European record, and this includes a qualifying campaign featuring five clean sheets in six.

An average of 0.38 non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC) per 90 was the second-best on the continent. Then came shutouts in March friendlies against Serbia and Egypt.

Simon should hold off David Raya ($5.0m) for a starting spot, which is handy because Spain begin with a very favourable couple of matches.

MIKE MAIGNAN ($5.0m)

Matchday 1: Senegal

Senegal Matchday 2: Iraq

Iraq Matchday 3: Norway

Hugo Lloris retired from international duty after 2022’s final, and his number one spot went to Maignan. In front of him is a star-studded squad that has centre-backs like William Saliba ($5.3m), Dayot Upamecano ($5.3m) and Jules Kounde ($5.4m).

Although France conceded in half of their qualifiers, they only granted seven shots on target to opponents.

Additionally, Les Bleus were Europe’s tightest backline in terms of efforts conceded per match (3.83).

JORDAN PICKFORD ($4.8m)

Matchday 1: Croatia

Croatia Matchday 2: Ghana

Ghana Matchday 3: Panama

Seeing undisputed England number one Pickford priced slightly cheaper than these is a surprise, considering that Thomas Tuchel’s side won every match without conceding during World Cup qualification. They’re the first European nation to ever achieve this (minimum of six games).

Above: A Statsbomb scatter graph, comparing shots conceded to non-penalty xG conceded (per 90)

Opponents gathered a mere six shots on target, and England’s 0.22 NPxGC per 90 was the only one to better Spain.

However, March’s home friendlies were disappointing, conceding in both a Uruguay draw and Japan defeat. Perhaps a well-timed reality check for the Three Lions.

Pickford is perhaps more of an option for managers playing a Round 2 Wildcard|

EMILIANO MARTINEZ ($5.0m)

Matchday 1: Algeria

Algeria Matchday 2: Austria

Austria Matchday 3: Jordan

Let’s briefly step over to CONMEBOL, where the hero from 2022’s final, Martinez, soon added another ‘Best Goalkeeper’ award to his cabinet following Argentina’s 2024 Copa America success. The team conceded once in six matches.

On paper, the centre-back partnership of 38-year-old Nicolas Otamendi ($4.4m) and erratic Cristian Romero ($4.9m) looks unconvincing, but La Albiceleste were able to keep 11 clean sheets in 18 qualifiers. No South American side surrendered fewer shots on target (38).

Group J looks less straightforward than others, but Martinez is fresh from a marvellous club campaign. He helped Aston Villa to a fourth-placed finish and a Europa League trophy.

THIBAUT COURTOIS ($4.9m)

Matchday 1: Egypt

Egypt Matchday 2: Iran

Iran Matchday 3: New Zealand

Back to UEFA, world-class stopper Courtois refused to play under Domenico Tedesco after a public fallout, meaning he wasn’t part of Euro 2024. But he’s in goal again, now that Rudi Garcia is in charge of Belgium.

Selecting the veteran here is based around fixtures, rather than form. After all, Belgium conceded five times to Wales across two qualifiers, then let in three during March friendlies versus co-hosts United States and Mexico.

Yet Group G pits them against Egypt, Iran and New Zealand. It’s hard to ignore, even if the days of having Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in front of him are long gone.

DIOGO COSTA ($4.9m)

Matchday 1: DR Congo

DR Congo Matchday 2: Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Matchday 3: Colombia

Meanwhile, Portugal’s first two encounters also look appealing. This is despite the current Nations League champions being one of the only qualifiers to concede more than once per match (averaging 0.83 NPxGC).

Often linked with a move away from Porto, Costa is part of a defence that has a weakness for opposition crosses. In fact, it was he who misjudged one in 2022’s quarter-final, allowing Morocco forward Youssef El-Nesyri to head in the game’s crucial goal.

However, in 2024, Costa became the first goalkeeper to save three penalties in a European Championship shootout, stopping all of Slovenia’s.

The 26-year-old has built up quite a reputation for denying spot kicks. In October 2022, he saved one in three consecutive Champions League matches.

MANUEL NEUER ($5.0m)

Matchday 1: Curacao

Curacao Matchday 2: Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Matchday 3: Ecuador

Finally, a goalkeeper who said goodbye to the international scene after Euro 2024, but has been convinced to come back for one more tournament.

And if there was a slight doubt that 40-year-old Neuer would immediately reclaim his place from Oliver Baumann ($4.3m), head coach Julian Nagelsmann has already made his decision.

“We decided he was still one of the three best keepers in the country, so we got in touch and asked if he’d like to play for the national team again. Everyone knows about Manuel’s aura and what he brings to the team, and we are planning for him to be our number one.” – Julian Nagelsmann

“The decision was, of course, a blow for him, which is totally understandable. But Oli is a team player and a great guy, someone who will never let the group down.” – Julian Nagelsmann on how Oliver Baumann took the news

Germany only let in three goals throughout six qualifying matches, and Neuer will be protected by a combination of Jonathan Tah ($5.3m), Antonio Rudiger ($5.5m) and Nico Schlotterbeck ($5.3m).