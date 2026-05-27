FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: Best cheap forwards

We’re going position by position on the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game, picking out the best players ahead of Matchday 1.

We kick off our guides with a look at the best sub-$7.0m forwards.

The options at this price point, as you would expect, tend to be less reliable, but they could still provide some value, particularly in the group stage.

LUIS SUAREZ ($5.7m)

Matchday 1: Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Matchday 2: DR Congo

DR Congo Matchday 3: Portugal

Given the first two matches against Uzbekistan and DR Congo, Luiz Suarez (not to be confused with the other one!) instantly jumps out.

The Colombian forward has been in superb form for Sporting CP, as he ended the 2025/26 campaign with 38 goals across all competitions, as well as nine assists.

It offers a platform to hit the ground running at the World Cup, especially since Colombia enters Group K as the favourites with Portugal, who they won’t face until the final round.

Consequently, Suarez could be a nice early enabler for those Fantasy managers on a Wildcard Matchday 3 strategy.

On the international stage, Suarez has netted four goals in 10 appearances for Colombia. All of those goals were scored in one match against Venezuela in September 2025.

He also started both friendly matches in March against Croatia and France, where he recorded two shots and two key passes against the former.

As well as price, Suarez has fixtures on his side, and with the support of creators James Rodriguez ($6.5m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m), he could be one to watch.

Furthermore, if Suarez’s ownership stays below 5% (it’s only 1.8% at present), he will also qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

LYLE FOSTER ($5.4m)

Matchday 1: Mexico

Mexico Matchday 2: Czech Republic

Czech Republic Matchday 3: South Korea

A familiar name, Burnley’s Lyle Foster will be a key player for South Africa this summer.

Two goals and one assist arrived in six qualifying matches.

The 25-year-old also showed his quality at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring twice in the group stage.

Foster’s lack of end product can often frustrate, as seen at Burnley and in the March friendlies against Panama, when he missed four decent opportunities.

However, as the focal point of the Bafana Bafana attack, his contribution will be key.

Foster could potentially get some joy against the Czech Republic, who are prone to defensive errors.

As for South Africa, they had a superb qualifying campaign and could potentially reach the round of 32.

AYOUB EL KAABI ($5.9m)

Matchday 1: Brazil

Brazil Matchday 2: Scotland

Scotland Matchday 3: Haiti

Ayoub El Kaabi netted 17 goals in 22 matches for Olympiacos in the 2025/26 Greek Super League.

He also scored a brace in Morocco’s latest friendly, a comfortable 5-0 win over Burundi.

Notably, the Atlas Lions reached the last four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, triumphing over Spain, Portugal and Belgium on the way.

They strolled through qualification, too, finishing with a perfect record. Throughout this campaign, El Kaabi scored four goals in six appearances, the most of any Morocco player.

Although El Kaabi faces Brazil in Matchday 1, which is admittedly not the most favourable matchup, it is important to note that Morocco often excel when they have less possession than their opponent.

Fixtures against Scotland and Haiti follow, the latter of which could be there for the taking.

So, keep an eye on El Kaabi in the upcoming friendly matches against Madagascar and Norway, because he may very well spearhead the Morocco attack this summer.

EDIN DZEKO ($6.1m)

Matchday 1: Canada

Canada Matchday 2: Switzerland

Switzerland Matchday 3: Qatar

Another familiar name, former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko will play a crucial role for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The veteran forward, who recently turned 40, played in nine of his country’s qualifying matches.

After finishing second in their group behind Austria, Bosnia beat Wales and Italy in the play-offs to advance, both on penalties.

Averaging 3.25 shots per 90 minutes, Dzeko scored an impressive six goals during that run.

He recently showed he’s still got it at Schalke, too, netting six times in the second half of the 2025/26 season before succumbing to injury.

Bosnia are in Group B with Canada, Switzerland and Qatar, which should provide them with chances to score.

Dzeko, who will lead the line in a 4-4-2 formation, is also the main penalty taker.

MEHDI TAREMI ($6.1m)

Matchday 1: New Zealand

New Zealand Matchday 2: Belgium

Belgium Matchday 3: Egypt

Mehdi Taremi is also on penalties for Iran, who are the favourites to beat New Zealand in Matchday 1.

The 33-year-old has had a decent season for Olympiacos, with 10 goals and four assists in 19 league matches.

Prior to his spell in Greece, Taremi scored consistently for Porto and also had a brief spell at Inter Milan, so he has plenty of experience.

In qualifying, he racked up 17 attacking returns in 15 appearances, so with his physicality and aerial ability, Taremi could be a decent under-the-radar budget option, particularly for those playing their Wildcard in Matchday 2.

HAZEM MASTOURI ($4.2m)

Matchday 1: Sweden

Sweden Matchday 2: Japan

Japan Matchday 3: Netherlands

Hazem Mastouri’s price is key to his appeal, having led the line for Tunisia at AFCON.

A physical presence, if he features in the upcoming friendly matches against Austria and Belgium, he could offer value, particularly in Matchdays 1 and 2, when Tunisia face Sweden and Japan.

In qualifying, Mastouri netted two goals and supplied one assist in six matches.

He also produced more shots (17) and generated more expected goals (xG, 2.18) than any other international teammate.

Although Tunisia will likely adopt a pragmatic approach this summer, at just $4.2m, Mastouri could be an enabler to look at.