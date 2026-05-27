World Cup Fantasy 2026

FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: FPLReactions’ first draft + 12th Man

27 May 2026 18 comments
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The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up a notch now with the official Fantasy game going live.

In this article, international fantasy whizz @FPLReaction will share his current first draft team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026.

He discusses some of the key players catching his eye, the nations he’s targeting early on and the initial strategy he’s considering for the group stage.

Of course, this is only an early draft, and plenty could still change before the deadline with friendlies, injuries and confirmed line-ups all still to come. But for now, this is where his thinking currently stands ahead of the tournament start.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON BOOSTER/CHIP STRATEGY

I could talk at length about chip (or ‘booster’) strategy but my initial thought is that there does seem to be a standout path to take, although there are alternative approaches.

My thinking, as with all international Fantasy games, is that the best time to use chips is in the group stage. This is down to the fact that the best teams face the worst teams, thus offering more value from the chips.

My provisional plan for the tournament ahead is to use:

  • 12th Man in Round 1
  • Max Captain in Round 2
  • Wildcard in Round 3.

Ultimately, I think rotation in the third round dictates a Wildcard in Round 3, although I will continue to weigh up the pros and cons of Wildcarding in Round 2, also.

With that in mind, most of the players I have included in my first draft have two good fixtures early on.

FPL REACTIONS’ FIRST WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT

Introducing The Eye Test 2
18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Nuno staying on. I’m glad he has been given the chance to get the back to the Prem.

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    https://x.com/EtihadPapers/status/2059357240818020451

    "JUST IN: Erling Haaland could consider leaving Manchester City following Pep’s departure."

    That makes reason nr.116 for him to leave City....

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Nevermind... satire account -_-

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    2. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Man signed an extra 6+ years contract. He knew Pep was going soon, yet signed. He's not leaving and neither is 115 going to cost City more than fines.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        He didn't know Pep was going. Players wouldn't been in shock last week with the news, if they knew.

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  3. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Fifa world cup fantasy first draft!

    verbruggen ochoa
    mendes kimmich minoz ryerson coufal
    bruno raphina wirtz mctominay doku
    mbappe messi oyarzabal

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Where are the Socceroos?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Plan to get them in the knockout rounds.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Niiiiice!

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Looks good, this is my first draft.

      Taffarel-Seamen
      Aldair-Eggen-Desailly-Kovac
      Zidane-Rekdal-Bebeto-Prosinecki
      Suker-Ronaldo-Owen

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Forgot Thuram, he's in my draft as well

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          Where are the Subway Socceroos?

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Did they play in 98? Genuine question haha.

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              No, we got pipped at the post by Iran.

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  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can you change your 12th man midweek?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Think I'll play it in GW1

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    2. Bobby Pires
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No, once picked that's it, boom or bust!

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Just realised that I will be missing plenty matches this WC, because of the kick-off times.

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