Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $5.1m-to-$6.0m midfielders

We’re going position-by-position on the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game, picking out the best players ahead of Round 1.

Having already covered the best goalkeepers, defenders and forwards, we will now focus on the midfielders.

Here is the best of what we could find in the $5.1m-$6.0m bracket.

Crucially, every player listed here is currently eligible for the Scouting Bonus.

CHARLES DE KETELAERE ($5.6m)

Drawn in a group with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, it’s fair to say Belgium should do well.

Rudi Garcia’s ideal starting XI would surely include Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) up top, but the centre-forward did not start a single match for Napoli last season, so there are serious question marks over his fitness.

In the absence of Lukaku, De Ketelaere has taken on the role of an ‘out of position’ false nine, netting in the 5-0 friendly win over Tunisia.

His season at Atalanta was pretty poor (five goals and seven assists in all competitions), and Lukaku will surely re-enter the line-up at some point (he came on for De Ketelaere around the 66th minute in the most recent friendly).

However, De Ketelaere could feature initially, making him a decent option, particularly for those on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

The 25-year-old performed well in qualifying, scoring two goals and providing two assists in five matches.

NILSON ANGULO ($6.0m) / JOHN YEBOAH ($5.1m)

Pacey wingers Angulo and Yeboah could offer value, given Ecuador’s dynamic counter-attack approach.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men don’t tend to score many goals. However, progress from a group containing the Ivory Coast, tournament minnows Curacao and Germany is very much expected.

A second-place finish in the CONMEBOL qualifiers provides further encouragement.

Sunderland winger Angulo has 13 international caps to his name and recently scored in the friendly win against Guatemala.

Before that match, Yeboah was one of Ecuador’s top performers in the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, supplying two assists.

Yeboah averaged 2.47 shots per 90 minutes in qualifying, in contrast to Angulo’s 1.38.

His rate of key passes was slightly better, too (0.90 to 0.83).

It suggests the cheaper option here perhaps has the edge.

PAVEL SULC ($5.9m)

A rising star in Europe, set-piece taker Sulc enjoyed a superb debut season at Lyon, delivering 15 goals and 10 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

Remember, the Czech Republic scored more goals from set-pieces than any other nation in the European qualifiers.

All four goals in their two play-off matches came from dead-ball situations, too, so Sulc could profit.

Furthermore, no Czech player selected in the World Cup squad registered more combined shots and key passes (30) than him in qualifying.

Miroslav Koubek’s squad get their 2026 World Cup underway against South Korea and South Africa. It means Sulc certainly has the potential to start strongly.

MIGUEL ALMIRON ($6.0m)

A familiar name, former Newcastle United man Almiron should be a nailed-on starter for Paraguay.

He led his teammates for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) and expected assists (xA) in qualifying, although it didn’t result in many returns (one goal and one assist).

Nevertheless, with a share of set plays, Almiron should be one of Paraguay’s key performers, particularly if Julio Enciso ($6.6m) is ruled out due to injury.

Gustavo Alfaro’s men have been drawn in Group D and will face the USA, Turkey and Australia.

CANDIDATES WITH CAVEATS

Each player here has certain caveats, primarily related to minutes. However, they undoubtedly carry potential when on the pitch, making them worthy of a mention.