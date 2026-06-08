World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $5.1m-to-$6.0m midfielders

8 June 2026 45 comments
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We’re going position-by-position on the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game, picking out the best players ahead of Round 1.

Having already covered the best goalkeepers, defenders and forwards, we will now focus on the midfielders.

Here is the best of what we could find in the $5.1m-$6.0m bracket.

Crucially, every player listed here is currently eligible for the Scouting Bonus.

CHARLES DE KETELAERE ($5.6m)

Drawn in a group with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, it’s fair to say Belgium should do well.

Rudi Garcia’s ideal starting XI would surely include Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) up top, but the centre-forward did not start a single match for Napoli last season, so there are serious question marks over his fitness.

In the absence of Lukaku, De Ketelaere has taken on the role of an ‘out of position’ false nine, netting in the 5-0 friendly win over Tunisia.

His season at Atalanta was pretty poor (five goals and seven assists in all competitions), and Lukaku will surely re-enter the line-up at some point (he came on for De Ketelaere around the 66th minute in the most recent friendly).

However, De Ketelaere could feature initially, making him a decent option, particularly for those on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

The 25-year-old performed well in qualifying, scoring two goals and providing two assists in five matches.

NILSON ANGULO ($6.0m) / JOHN YEBOAH ($5.1m)

Pacey wingers Angulo and Yeboah could offer value, given Ecuador’s dynamic counter-attack approach.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men don’t tend to score many goals. However, progress from a group containing the Ivory Coast, tournament minnows Curacao and Germany is very much expected.

A second-place finish in the CONMEBOL qualifiers provides further encouragement.

Sunderland winger Angulo has 13 international caps to his name and recently scored in the friendly win against Guatemala.

Before that match, Yeboah was one of Ecuador’s top performers in the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, supplying two assists.

Yeboah averaged 2.47 shots per 90 minutes in qualifying, in contrast to Angulo’s 1.38.

His rate of key passes was slightly better, too (0.90 to 0.83).

It suggests the cheaper option here perhaps has the edge.

PAVEL SULC ($5.9m)

A rising star in Europe, set-piece taker Sulc enjoyed a superb debut season at Lyon, delivering 15 goals and 10 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

Remember, the Czech Republic scored more goals from set-pieces than any other nation in the European qualifiers.

All four goals in their two play-off matches came from dead-ball situations, too, so Sulc could profit.

Furthermore, no Czech player selected in the World Cup squad registered more combined shots and key passes (30) than him in qualifying.

Miroslav Koubek’s squad get their 2026 World Cup underway against South Korea and South Africa. It means Sulc certainly has the potential to start strongly.

MIGUEL ALMIRON ($6.0m)

A familiar name, former Newcastle United man Almiron should be a nailed-on starter for Paraguay.

He led his teammates for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) and expected assists (xA) in qualifying, although it didn’t result in many returns (one goal and one assist).

Nevertheless, with a share of set plays, Almiron should be one of Paraguay’s key performers, particularly if Julio Enciso ($6.6m) is ruled out due to injury.

Gustavo Alfaro’s men have been drawn in Group D and will face the USA, Turkey and Australia.

CANDIDATES WITH CAVEATS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best $5.1m-to-$6.0m midfielders 5

Each player here has certain caveats, primarily related to minutes. However, they undoubtedly carry potential when on the pitch, making them worthy of a mention.

  • Houssem Aouar ($6.0m): The midfielder provides creativity and netted in the recent friendly win over Guatemala. He could be one to watch in Round 2, when Algeria face Jordan.
  • John McGinn ($6.0m) / Ryan Christie ($5.6m): McGinn was a key player for Aston Villa in 2025/26 and has a share of set plays for Scotland, but was only a substitute in Saturday’s 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia. Bournemouth man Christie netted a couple of goals in qualifying and could find himself on penalties.   
  • Orkun Kokcu ($6.0m): The Besiktas midfielder racked up 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season, and could be an option if Vincenzo Montella opts for a more attacking approach.
  • Nico Paz ($5.9m) / Guiliano Simeone ($5.6m): Paz has been superb for Como, with 12 goals and six assists in Serie A last season, but he isn’t a sure-fire starter. The same applies to Atletico Madrid winger Simeone, who caught the eye with five key passes and three shots in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win over Honduras.
  • Michael Aebischer ($5.9m) / Johan Manzambi ($5.6m): Aebischer has a share of set plays for Switzerland and has Qatar up first. If he gets the nod as a roaming midfielder, he could do well. As for Manzambi, 20, he had a very decent season for Freiburg, with seven goals and nine assists in all competitions. He also had three shots, including one that hit the woodwork, in the recent friendly win over Jordan.
  • Francisco Conceicao ($5.7m): He should start in Round 1 against DR Congo. In that scenario, expect the Portugal winger to offer a consistent threat down the flank.
  • Franck Kessie ($5.9m): With potential penalties in his locker, the defensive midfielder could also pick up the tackle bonus this summer. Initial fixtures are tough, but he might be one to consider in Round 3, when the Ivory Coast face Curacao.

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Awful price range for midfielders, avoid completely.

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Kokcu the best pick here imo, but Lee Kang-In for 6.1 is far better

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    2. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Agreed, absolutely no need to waste a pick in that price bracket.

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      True story. For znother 0.1m Nusa has some potential.

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    4. gart888
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm pretty tempted by De Ketelaere. Find it so hard to resist the starting 9 from a good team being OOP and this cheap. Wish they had NZ as their first match though.

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  2. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    am i the only one to struggle between Olise + Havertz and Mbappe + Sabitzer?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      captains?

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Currently on Olise and Mbappe.

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'm on Mbappe and Havertz. Out of those I'd pick Mbappe and Sabitzer.

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    4. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Just Olise v Senegal but my MD2 transfer will be Haaland to Mbappe. I don't want to 12th man Haaland, I'd like the option of (C) him v Iraq.

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    5. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm struggling with the same choice, BBC_TF. A couple of thoughts:
      - I like the cheaper forward options better than the cheaper mid field options. See above. So if you feel really good about Havertz (I do) and can get a nailed premium in midfield, there's something to be said for the approach.
      - I was thinking about Yamal for MD1, but I don't know that he's fit enough to play 90 minutes. If I went down that path, I'd probably flip that spot to Vini for MD2, and then move Havertz to another forward in that price range.
      - As is, I'm back to Mbappe + Musiala instead of Havertz + ___. Figure that (a) I'd love to have captaining Haaland as an option; and (b) if I go with Wirtz and Musiala, one of them will hopefully have a nice game, and then I can sub out the alternative.

      Thoughts?

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      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        To add to the above:
        - Mbappe, Oy, Havertz at forward would mean that I'm going with Haaland with the 12th man. I don't think I want to skip the Robot against Iraq.

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        1. BBC_TF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          i prefer haaland over mbappe for MD1 for sure.

          yamal feels like he is not going to exceed 60min in MD1 so he can be avoided

          mbappe vs havertz in md1 is not obvious at all.

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          1. TheFridge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            agree with all of that. at the 8.0 range in midfield, there are interesting choices: assuming wirtz is nailed in your squad, you could add Sane, Musaila, L Diaz, or even Odegaard, who gets the scouting bonus. I sorta like all of them, and so the decision comes down to:
            - Mbappe, Musaila, Sabitzer*
            or
            - Havertz, mid for 9.5 - 10M (Dembele, Olise, Yamal, or Vini), and Diaz / Odegaard* / Sabitzer*
            * for scouting bonus

            what do you think?

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  3. ow00019
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Does anyone else feel like it's really boring this year? So many good options facing poor to average teams and not really having to make many budgetary sacrifices.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Can't be Looks boring if most results go as predicted in group stages.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Fair point. Most keepers and defenders are underpriced. Too many chips too. Could be a few mad ones in groups getting a couple of goals to make it interesting. The heat might scupper a few cleansheets against minnows.

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  4. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Not very scientific and few posters these days but why does a recently returned from injury Havertz seem a more popular choice than form Alvarez?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      (c) option wk 1 I suppose

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Alvarez is 0.8m more expensive

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    3. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Havertz with a goal in the CL final and a goal and assist v USA at the weekend. He's fit.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Fit but not better than Alvarez.

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        1. Gommy
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I agree but that's a different conversation. You only highlighted Havertz' fitness.

          To help answer your original question, it comes down to their pricing and their value/role within their national side, plus fixtures (for the first 2 games, at least).

          With all that considered, that is why you'll find Havertz is more popular.

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    4. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Alvarez was a fitness doubt for a few days, too, although Scaloni has since passed him fit

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  5. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Beast Scot to get vs Haiti?

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Robertson
      McTominay

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Christie?

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  6. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Raul Jimenez released by Fulham on the eve of him playing at a home World Cup 😀

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      McKenna doesn't rate him 😉

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Pick one combo:

    A. Raphinha and Doku
    B. DeKetelaere and Vinicius

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah that's what I'm on atm. Cheers!

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  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    What is your highest rated draft on the scout AI RMT tool?

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    1. Tanganga and Cash
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Can't seem to make it go higher than 97?

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        That's a very good rating.

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      2. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I'm at 99s across the board.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I got 98 with the 15 captains one, but i probably won't go with that team. 1 player per team is just too risky.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        99 now after i replaced Gabriel with Mendes

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        1. Tanganga and Cash
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Good to know it goes that high. Kept making tweaks but couldn't get it to budge from 97! Seems fairly crude/ unresponsive overall overall though

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          1. Tanganga and Cash
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            *sorry, no need for a pair of overalls there

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  9. Tanganga and Cash
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Can't seem to find much consensus on who starts in goal for Uruguay - Rochet or Muslera? Both 4.1, so just need to know which one will get the nod. Annoyingly they seem to be the only nation not playing warm-up matches... Anyone got any reliable intel?

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  10. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    https://bulinews.com/predicted-lineups-for-all-48-teams-the-2026-world-cup

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Got our own here, GreennRed!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/06/08/fantasy-fifa-world-cup-2026-predicted-line-ups-all-48-teams

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'll look at a few until Thursday especially the teams groups starting later, might be more changeable starting 11s.

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