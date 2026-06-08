Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams updated

This team news page contains predicted Round 1 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you with your Fantasy picks.
We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Monday 8 June.
They may be fine-tuned closer to the start of the tournament on Thursday 11 June.
The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Czechia
Group B
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkiye
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
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