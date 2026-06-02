Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Netherlands

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at the Netherlands.

The Oranje have a rich and storied World Cup history, albeit one of near misses. They have made 10 appearances at the prestigious tournament and reached the final on three occasions.

Though they have never quite managed to get over the line, they have generally always punched above their weight, considering the size of the nation and European standing of the Eredivisie. Their last three finals they have contested read: runners-up, third place, quarter-finals.

This year, they will be hoping to fare better than a last-eight finish and they certainly have the strength in depth to make an impression in the United States.

They are priced at around 20/1 by the bookies, making them eighth-favourites to clinch a first victory.

THE NETHERLANDS’ SQUAD

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Ronald Koeman’s side made light work of qualifying, going the entire campaign unbeaten and drawing only twice, with Poland. All other comers were routinely dispatched, with 12 goals hammered past Malta, seven rattled past Lithuania and six of the best presented to Finland.

Their average goals-scored-per-match tally of 3.38 placed them fourth in UEFA qualifying. They also had the joint-fourth-best defence, with only 0.50 goals conceded per match.

In terms of non-penalty expected goals (xG) in qualifying, the Oranje ranked an unremarkable 12th out of the 54 participants with 1.74 per 90 minutes.

Their defence’s underlying numbers were more convincing: 0.47 xGC per 90 minutes ranked them fourth.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Memphis Depay ($7.4m) was the star of the Netherlands’ qualifying campaign, producing eight goals in total with a peerless non-penalty xG of 2.93.

He also netted two spot-kicks.

Speaking of which, Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) also scored from the spot on three occasions.

The Liverpool man and Donyell Malen ($6.1m) both ended on four goals each, although Gakpo’s non-penalty xG (0.94) left a lot to be desired.

Indeed, even flying full-back Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) and central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders ($6.5m) outdid him on the expected goals front. Those two, plus Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m), all scored two goals in qualification.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

The Netherlands’ top two scorers were also their most creative players. No surprise that both were on set plays.

Depay and Gakpo returned four assists apiece, with 18 and 23 key passes delivered, respectively. The Liverpool forward particularly impressed with an expected assists tally of 3.02.

Frenkie de Jong ($7m) weighed in with three assists of his own, with Dumfries and the now-injured Xavi Simons each providing two.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Netherlands first) Goalscorers 27 March 2026 Norway (h) 2-1 van Dijk, Reijnders 31 March 2026 Ecuador (h) 1-1 own-goal

The Netherlands played two friendlies in March, from which they emerged with credit.

The Oranje overcame a Norway side who had top-scored in UEFA qualifying, winning with the help of a late strike by Reijnders.

Holding Ecuador to a 1-1 draw was no mean achievement, either, considering this was a side that came second only to Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifying group. Koeman’s men also had to play with 10 men for 79 minutes following the dismissal of Dumfries.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

The Netherlands’ three opponents are neither international heavyweights nor bona fide minnows. There’s no Haiti or Curacao in Die Oranje‘s group.

While Koeman’s troops should still top the pile, the bookies are not as convinced about the Netherlands as many of the other group favourites.

Round 1 opponents Japan are, on paper, the Dutch side’s toughest test. The first side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup (outside of the hosts), they have since won six friendlies in a row. Brazil and England are among the scalps claimed.

Fantasy managers may opt to hold fire on Dutch players until Round 2/3, then. Even then, Sweden, showing improvement under Graham Potter, could pose problems with Messrs Isak and Gyokeres.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Given what we discussed above about Japan, the Netherlands perhaps can be avoided in initial drafts.

For those who have more conviction in Koeman’s mob, Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) is a standout pick at the rear.

The Inter Milan full-back loves to raid down the right flank and delivered two goals and two assists in qualifying. Even if Jurrien Timber ($5.2m) is fully fit for the start of the tournament, the Arsenal man hasn’t often featured at right-back (more at centre-half) for his country.

Above: Dumfries was among the top four defenders for both xG (1.46) and shots (14) in qualification

Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m) is an alternative at the back with his threat from set-pieces. He scored six Premier League goals for Liverpool last season, while he’s found the net on a dozen occasions for his country in 90 appearances. No defensive contribution points is a bit of a blow for centre-halves, though,.

Further forward, another reason to wait is the slight uncertainty over who will feature in Round 1. Is Memphis Depay ($7.4m) going to be fit enough to start after a decimated season? His availability will, in turn, have repercussions on the game-time of the in-form Donyell Malen ($6.1m) and set-piece whizz Teun Koopmeiners ($6.2m).

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) is thus the safest bet in attack for now but Depay probably carries the greater upside (when fit), having boasted the superior shot/xG count in qualification. Remember, forwards get ‘bonus’ points for efforts on target in World Cup Fantasy.

Memphis may be a name to consider in Round 3, then, should he prove his fitness by that point – and the Netherlands still have something to play for.