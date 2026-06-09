Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Uruguay

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Uruguay.

Winners in 1930 and 1950, this is the country’s fifth World Cup in a row. There have been quarter-final and fourth-placed finishes in the last 20 years but 2022 ended in group-stage failure.

Marcelo Bielsa is coaching a third different South American side at the biggest stage, though La Celeste have found themselves in a recent rut, explaining why they’re quite low in the bookies’ odds.

Still, the first couple of fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde are full of fantastic potential for Fantasy managers.

READ MORE: How to play the FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 game

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, reviewing the road to the World Cup and more.

THE URUGUAY SQUAD

While the era of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin is over, this squad is full of familiar names, like Federico Valverde ($7.5m), Darwin Nunez ($7.5m), Ronald Araujo ($5.0m) and Jose Maria Gimenez ($4.4m).

READ MORE: All 48 final squads for the World Cup

None of the 26 is based domestically. But there is nervousness over playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta‘s ($6.5m) recent calf problem. Will he be deemed fit to take part?

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Finishing fourth on 28 points seems about right, but it’s important to notice the order of results.

Uruguay’s best bits happened almost three years ago, in autumn 2023, when impressively dominant 2-0 victories over Brazil and Argentina had them racking up goals and wins.

However, by the time qualification resumed in late 2024, dressing room unrest had led to public comments from Suarez about Bielsa’s behaviour, where even the head coach labelled himself “toxic”.

They were goalless in eight of their remaining 12 matches, a spell of five 0-0 draws, that ensured they ranked second-worst for overall shots (186), ahead of only Peru.

Then again, at least Uruguay were able to showcase some solidity at the back. 10 clean sheets from 18, in spite of conceding the third-most attempts (225).

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Five goals came from Nunez, scorer of their sole penalty.

Midfielder Valverde almost matched his 29 shots, while Nicolas de la Cruz ($5.9m) and Rodrigo Aguirre ($5.6m) netted three times.

In terms of playing style, Bielsa is sticking to his well-known pressing principles. Uruguay recorded 147 high turnovers during qualifying, 26 more than next-best Argentina.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS

As for creativity, left winger Maxi Araujo ($6.4m) ended up joint-second across the continent for assists (four).

De La Cruz was close behind, beating his teammate for expected assists (2.33) and key passes (20) from less than half the amount of playing time.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result Goalscorers 10 October 2025 v Dominican Republic (n) 1-0 Laquintana 13 October 2025 v Uzbekistan (n) 2-1 Torres, Sanabria 15 November 2025 v Mexico (a) 0-0 18 November 2025 v United States (a) 1-5 de Arrascaeta 27 March 2026 v England (a) 1-1 Valverde (pen) 31 March 2026 v Algeria (n) 0-0

Form peaked when winning all 2024 Copa America group games and knocking out Brazil on the way to a third-placed podium spot.

But one win in 12 spilt over into 2025, before Bielsa steered the ship to safety. Well, he thought he had. November’s heavy 5-1 defeat to an under-strength United States brought out all the media’s adjectives, and saw the 70-year-old fighting to keep his job.

Spring trips to London and Turin brought a couple of draws to calm things down, though Uruguay aren’t playing any June friendlies in preparation.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Yet, if you’re playing Fantasy, those early Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde fixtures likely overrule such turmoil.

Expect their assets to gain popularity as the Round 1 deadline approaches, especially if the plan is to Wildcard in Round 3, a time when they meet Spain in Guadalajara.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Uruguay aren’t in the best nick, so selecting Darwin Nunez ($7.5m) is purely about the opening fixtures. But we don’t even know if he’s a nailed-on starter, having not begun any of these six friendlies, limited to a cameo in March’s two. Injury ruled him out of the other four.

In fact, Al-Hilal’s mid-season registration of new signing Karim Benzema means the 26-year-old hasn’t played any club football since February.

Perhaps Bielsa will be loyal to a striker who scored five throughout qualifiers – but the lack of any pre-tournament friendlies is a blow.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta ($6.5m) uncertainty pushes Federico Valverde ($7.5m) to the front of midfielders.

The world-class Real Madrid talent is at the peak of his powers, coming off the back of nine goals and 13 assists across all club competitions.

On top of probable set-piece duties, Valverde might even be the team’s penalty taker. He took a stoppage-time spot kick at Wembley just after Nunez entered proceedings, also stepping up first in both Copa America shootouts.

That’s why, currently, he’s the only Uruguay player ineligible for Scouting Bonus rewards, being in over 5.0% of squads.

Valverde may soon be joined by popular cheap goalkeeper Sergio Rochet ($4.1m).

Yet no one truly knows if Rochet or 134-cap veteran Fernando Muslera ($4.1m) is going to get the nod.

Again, some pre-World Cup friendlies would have been nice to ascertain who is definitely first choice between the posts. Reports vary from day to day, the latest suggesting Muslera might be in pole position.

For those unwilling to take the risk, right-back Guillermo Varela ($4.2m) is the cheapest route into the back four.