Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Bosnia & Herzegovina

Our Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews continue with a look at Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are embarking on only their second World Cup adventure as an independent nation.

Until 1992, players from Bosnia and Herzegovina played under the flag of Yugoslavia. Their only appearance at the tournament since was in 2014, when they went out at the group stage.

This time, the Zmajevi (Dragons) had to come through two penalty shootout-deciding playoffs to reach the promised land of the World Cup. They broke the hearts of Welsh and then Italian fans to win their ticket to the Americas.

Expectations are not sky high for Sergej Barbarez’s side but they’ve got a decent shot at reaching the knockout stage.

They are almost level with tournament co-hosts Canada in the Group B betting stakes, with both nations behind Switzerland. Three points against Qatar are a must.



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THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Bosnia and Herzegovina were 13 minutes away from qualifying for the World Cup as group winners, before they conceded an equaliser to Austria. That left them in second place and at the mercy of the playoffs.

The Zmajevi began their five-team group stage well, recording four straight wins over Romania, Cyprus and San Marino (twice), but a 2-1 defeat by Austria, followed by a damaging draw in Cyprus, who scored a 97th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot, put them on the back foot. They beat Romania again, but needed a final-day win over Austria, which narrowly eluded them, for automatic qualification.

Bosnia’s average goal tally of 1.9 goals per match placed them a modest 21st in European qualifying.

Barbarez’s charges managed three clean sheets, although those shutouts did come against San Marino and a poor Romania side.

The underlying numbers were nothing to write home about:

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

*note: the xG in the above table is non-penalty

Edin Dzeko top-scored in qualifying with six goals from 28 shots and is unquestionably his country’s talisman. One of only two players remaining from the side who played in the 2014 World Cup, along with Sead Kolasinac, Dzeko helped his side with key goals, not least his 86th-minute equaliser against Wales in the playoff semi-final.

Haris Tabakovic, the Borussia Monchengladbach forward, also impressed, scoring three goals in four matches. But neither he nor fellow striker Samed Bazdar, who trailed only Dzeko for xG, will likely start in Round 1, providing their 40-year-old positional rival is fit.

Centre-back Nikola Katic racked up a dozen shots.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Teenage playmaker Karim Alajbegovic proved an influential force for The Dragons in qualifying, providing two assists, while fellow left-winger Amar Memic delivered one and achieved the highest expected assist figures of all with 1.32.

If that figure seems low, it is because goal creation duties were shared by all, with eight players producing one assist. Dzeko supplied arguably the most crucial one, 11 minutes from the end of the play-off final.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Bosnia-H’vina first) Goalscorer 29 May 2026 v North Macedonia 0-0 – 6 June 2026 v Panama 1-1 Katic

Bosnia and Herzegovina have played just two friendly matches since qualifying for the finals, as their play-off involvement extended their competitive tests right the way through to the March break.

Draws with North Macedonia and Panama weren’t exactly convincing auditions.

A partly second-string side had 13 shots to North Macedonia’s two but couldn’t find the net, while a much stronger-looking XI could only muster a draw against a rotated Panama.

Edin Dzeko didn’t feature in either fixture, remaining unused on the bench against Panama. His coach said he’d been dealing with a minor issue.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

You won’t find many Bosnian players in early World Cup Fantasy drafts – but that could change if/when managers Wildcard in Round 3, effectively creating a Free Hit for the final day.

While several of the top teams will have qualified and may be rotating their regulars, the odds are that Bosnia-Herzegovina will need a result against Qatar. The 2022 hosts are the group outsiders, and on a pretty dismal run of one win in 11 matches.

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Edin Dzeko’s ($6.1m) six goals in qualifying and assist in the playoff final demonstrate the former Manchester City striker can still deliver on the big stage – even at the age of 40.

Dzeko is more than just a striker; for his country, he is a totem and leader, and he will be leaving it all out there to make his mark on his final international hurrah.

Dzeko helped get Schalke promoted back to the Bundesliga this season, after joining in January, with six goals and three assists in 11 appearances. He has mentioned how he has to put extra work in before and after training to ensure his body can keep defying time.

However, quite whether he is up to playing matches in quick succession in high temperatures remains up for debate. We also await word on his fitness after he missed the final two friendlies, although many managers won’t be interested until Round 3 anyway.

The Bosnian who most caught the eye in qualifying was Karim Alajbegovic ($4.2m), and not just because of his peroxide blond highlights.

The Cologne-born 18-year-old is a skilful attacking midfielder with an eye for a pass. Alajbegovic produced nine goals and three assists for Salzburg last season, prompting Bayer Leverkusen to trigger his buyout clause.

The precocious playmaker showed he has the minerals for the big occasion when stepping up to score the decisive shootout penalty against Wales and one of his side’s three successful spot-kicks in the playoff final against Italy.

Of the likely starters for his country in Round 1, he had the best rate of shots (3.39 per 90) and key passes (2.48 per 90).

Alas, FIFA have listed him as a forward, but he’s a very, very cheap one.

At the rear, Nikola Katic ($3.8m) is the cheapest regular starter.

Racking up 12 attempts in qualification, chiefly with his head from set plays, he could pop up with the odd goal – as he did on six occasions in his final two seasons with Zurich.