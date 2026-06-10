Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost upon us, so it’s time to have a look at some differential options.

And differentials have much greater importance in this game due to the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

As per the rules…

In this article, we’ve put together what we believe is the best XV of low-owned picks for Rounds 1 and 2, perfect for those Fantasy managers on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

Of course, players who look like they could be decent differentials, such as James Rodriguez ($6.5m), could easily exceed the 5% ownership threshold soon, so be sure to monitor our ‘Scouting Bonus Watch’ widget.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: BEST SCOUTING BONUS XV

GOALKEEPERS

From a defensive perspective, Ecuador were superb in qualification. They conceded only five times, with 13 clean sheets in 18 matches! Given the uncertainty around many of the other cheap goalkeepers in the game, Hernan Galindez ($4.2m) stands out, particularly in Round 2, when Ecuador encounter Curacao.

Our other goalkeeper is Canada’s Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m), who head coach Jesse Marsch recently confirmed will be his number one. The co-hosts are probably the second-best team in Group B, only behind Switzerland, with some nice early fixtures to target against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar.

If Galindez exceeds the Scouting Bonus threshold, which is very possible, you could consider Turkey’s Ugurcan Cakir ($4.2m) as an alternative.

DEFENDERS

Johan Vasquez ($4.7m), who plays for Genoa in Serie A, is an aerial threat, as evidenced by his recent friendly goals against Austria and Serbia. That’s three goals in as many matches for club and country. Mexico have the potential to deliver a clean sheet in Thursday’s World Cup opener against South Africa.

USA wing-back Sergino Dest ($4.3m) could also offer value on home turf, with early fixtures against Paraguay and Australia, while Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) is a similarly cheap option for Switzerland, who kept four clean sheets in six qualifying matches.

As for Davinson Sanchez ($4.3m) and David Moller Wolfe ($4.0m), they represent intriguing Scouting Bonus alternatives to the more popular Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) and Julian Ryerson ($4.2m). Johan Mojica ($3.9m) could easily sail past the 5% threshold soon, too!

A threat from set plays, Sanchez netted from a corner in a recent World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Wolfe isn’t anywhere near as attacking as Ryerson, but he did create two chances in last week’s friendly win over Sweden. Norway have one of the best Round 1 fixtures against Iraq.

MIDFIELDERS

Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) supplied six assists in five qualifying matches, helped by a role on set plays. It’s tight, but he currently qualifies for the Scouting Bonus and could be an excellent low-owned option against Iraq, given his creativity in the final third. You’d think he’ll be in the mix for the chance creation bonus most weeks, too. Indeed, Odegaard averaged just over four key passes per 90 minutes in qualifying!

France are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, yet Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doue ($7.5m) is owned by just 3.3% of managers. In contrast, the ownership figures for fellow midfielders Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) are 30.7% and 17.6%, respectively. Despite the depth of France’s attacking options, Doue is an elite performer who could be one of the stars of the World Cup.

With positional rivals Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry both injured, Leroy Sane ($7.4m) should start for Germany against Curacao, having scored the winner and racked up a match-high four shots in the recent 2-1 friendly win over the USA. With Florian Wirtz ($7.5m), Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) and Kai Havertz ($7.8m) all owned by over 10% of squads, Sane is the differential play from the Germany attack.

Hakan Calhanoglu ($7.1m), who is on penalties and set plays for Turkey, and Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) round off our midfield picks.

Sabitzer encounters Jordan in Round 1 and is also on the majority of corners and free-kicks for Austria.

FORWARDS

Breel Embolo ($7.5m) is set to play a key role for Switzerland, who face Qatar in Round 1. The centre-forward was his nation’s top scorer in qualifying, with four goals in six matches. You can’t really fault his shot map much in that campaign, with most of his efforts in/around the six-yard box:

South Korea could be worth backing offensively this summer, with Son Heung-min ($7.4m) their star man. He led the way for goals in qualification, with 10. Throw in penalties, corners and free-kicks, plus the potential Scouting Bonus, and the former Tottenham Hotspur man has multiple routes to points.

Finally, Luis Suarez ($5.7m) jumps out as a differential option, as Colombia face Uzbekistan and DR Congo first. An energetic presence up front, he could shine in the early rounds, particularly with James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz ($8.1m) and Jhon Arias ($6.3m) providing the creativity in behind.