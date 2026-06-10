World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Scouting Bonus XV

10 June 2026 36 comments
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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost upon us, so it’s time to have a look at some differential options.

And differentials have much greater importance in this game due to the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

As per the rules

world cup scouting bonus

In this article, we’ve put together what we believe is the best XV of low-owned picks for Rounds 1 and 2, perfect for those Fantasy managers on a Round 3 Wildcard strategy.

Of course, players who look like they could be decent differentials, such as James Rodriguez ($6.5m), could easily exceed the 5% ownership threshold soon, so be sure to monitor our ‘Scouting Bonus Watch’ widget.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: BEST SCOUTING BONUS XV

world cup scouting bonus

GOALKEEPERS

From a defensive perspective, Ecuador were superb in qualification. They conceded only five times, with 13 clean sheets in 18 matches! Given the uncertainty around many of the other cheap goalkeepers in the game, Hernan Galindez ($4.2m) stands out, particularly in Round 2, when Ecuador encounter Curacao.

Our other goalkeeper is Canada’s Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m), who head coach Jesse Marsch recently confirmed will be his number one. The co-hosts are probably the second-best team in Group B, only behind Switzerland, with some nice early fixtures to target against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar.

If Galindez exceeds the Scouting Bonus threshold, which is very possible, you could consider Turkey’s Ugurcan Cakir ($4.2m) as an alternative.

DEFENDERS

Johan Vasquez ($4.7m), who plays for Genoa in Serie A, is an aerial threat, as evidenced by his recent friendly goals against Austria and Serbia. That’s three goals in as many matches for club and country. Mexico have the potential to deliver a clean sheet in Thursday’s World Cup opener against South Africa.

USA wing-back Sergino Dest ($4.3m) could also offer value on home turf, with early fixtures against Paraguay and Australia, while Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) is a similarly cheap option for Switzerland, who kept four clean sheets in six qualifying matches.

As for Davinson Sanchez ($4.3m) and David Moller Wolfe ($4.0m), they represent intriguing Scouting Bonus alternatives to the more popular Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) and Julian Ryerson ($4.2m). Johan Mojica ($3.9m) could easily sail past the 5% threshold soon, too!

A threat from set plays, Sanchez netted from a corner in a recent World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Wolfe isn’t anywhere near as attacking as Ryerson, but he did create two chances in last week’s friendly win over Sweden. Norway have one of the best Round 1 fixtures against Iraq.

MIDFIELDERS

Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) supplied six assists in five qualifying matches, helped by a role on set plays. It’s tight, but he currently qualifies for the Scouting Bonus and could be an excellent low-owned option against Iraq, given his creativity in the final third. You’d think he’ll be in the mix for the chance creation bonus most weeks, too. Indeed, Odegaard averaged just over four key passes per 90 minutes in qualifying!

France are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, yet Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doue ($7.5m) is owned by just 3.3% of managers. In contrast, the ownership figures for fellow midfielders Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) are 30.7% and 17.6%, respectively. Despite the depth of France’s attacking options, Doue is an elite performer who could be one of the stars of the World Cup.

With positional rivals Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry both injured, Leroy Sane ($7.4m) should start for Germany against Curacao, having scored the winner and racked up a match-high four shots in the recent 2-1 friendly win over the USA. With Florian Wirtz ($7.5m), Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) and Kai Havertz ($7.8m) all owned by over 10% of squads, Sane is the differential play from the Germany attack.

Hakan Calhanoglu ($7.1m), who is on penalties and set plays for Turkey, and Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) round off our midfield picks.

Sabitzer encounters Jordan in Round 1 and is also on the majority of corners and free-kicks for Austria.

FORWARDS

Breel Embolo ($7.5m) is set to play a key role for Switzerland, who face Qatar in Round 1. The centre-forward was his nation’s top scorer in qualifying, with four goals in six matches. You can’t really fault his shot map much in that campaign, with most of his efforts in/around the six-yard box:

South Korea could be worth backing offensively this summer, with Son Heung-min ($7.4m) their star man. He led the way for goals in qualification, with 10. Throw in penalties, corners and free-kicks, plus the potential Scouting Bonus, and the former Tottenham Hotspur man has multiple routes to points.

Finally, Luis Suarez ($5.7m) jumps out as a differential option, as Colombia face Uzbekistan and DR Congo first. An energetic presence up front, he could shine in the early rounds, particularly with James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz ($8.1m) and Jhon Arias ($6.3m) providing the creativity in behind.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Is Swiss Rodriguez nailed? Attacking potential worth it over Elvedi?

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'm going Widmer. Save every cent.

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yep, could be better

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  2. Wirtz Nightmare
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Team:

    Rangel crepeau
    Kimmich Doue sanchez widmer Mendez
    Olise Sane De Ketelare Bruno Raphina
    Haaland Mbappe Oyarzable

    Bit worried about lack of Spain. Any tips or help appreciated. Cheers

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  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why is Nuno Mendez so popular? Don't know anything about him.
    Thanks

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendes (Portuguese pronunciation: [ˈnunu ˈmẽdɨʃ]; born 19 June 2002) is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Portugal national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world.[3][4][5][6]

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  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Can you roll transfers in this game folks??

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      "During the group stage, one transfer can be carried over into the next group stage Round. However, due to the unlimited transfer limit between the last game of Round 3 and the start of the Round of 32 you will not be able to carry a transfer over at this stage. "

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Fantastic cheers mate!!

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Means basically if you use 1 transfer'and roll 1 in round 2, you have 3 transfers in round 3.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      1 transfer can be carried over in the group stage.

      After round 3 i don't think any transfer can be carried over.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Awesome cheers mate!

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  5. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Drop your predictions below

    Winner:
    Biggest underachiever:
    Biggest overachiever:
    Best player:
    Best young player:
    Top scorer:
    Most assists:

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Winner: Portugal
      Biggest underachiever: Brazil
      Biggest overachiever: Algeria or Mexico
      Best player: Olise
      Best young player: O'Reilly
      Top scorer: Kane
      Most assists: Olise

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    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      France
      England
      Japan
      Olise
      Olise
      Mbappe
      Olise

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    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Spain
      Portugal
      Switzerland
      Mbappe
      Yamal
      Oyarzabal
      Pedri

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    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hmmm, maybe I need to get Olise

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    5. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Winner: France
      Biggest underachiever: Spain
      Biggest overachiever: New Zealand
      Best player: Olise
      Best young player: Olise
      Top scorer: Mbappe
      Most assists: Fernandes

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      1. AAAFootball
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Go new Zealand!!!

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        • NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          53 mins ago

          Go NZ! Good nudge lad

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Winner: France
        Underachiever: Brazil
        Overachiever: Japan
        Best Player: Fernandes
        Best Young Player: Olise
        Top Scorer: Mbappe
        Assists: Fernandes

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      3. AAAFootball
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Winner: England
          Underachiever: USA
          Overachiever: Turkey
          Best player Kane
          Young player Arda guler
          Top scorer Kane
          Assists Olise

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        • Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Just realised I never posted mine. Will be fun to revisit in a month or so.

          Portugal
          Netherlands
          United States
          Bruno Fernandes
          Joao Neves
          Cristiano Ronaldo
          Bruno Fernandes

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      4. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Is Rochet a good goalkeeper? How likely is a CS from him?

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Rochet might not start apparently.

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          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Ah ffs

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          2. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Then it's Crepeau...
            Thanks mate

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            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Still a problem I need to fix 😆

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          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            He'll start. He's been the #1 for a while.

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            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Apparently a lack of match sharpness after a difficult season of injuries:

              https://www.rotowire.com/soccer/headlines/sergio-rochet-news-starter-decision-pending-518925

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      5. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Just a caution:

        Make sure your team is completely ready 2 hours before the first match kick off/start (Match starts 8 PM UK).

        The reason is the game might glitch out and lock the round 1 early. (Has happened before)

        After the lock out happens, making unlimited transfer for round 1 is not possible and you can only do subs.

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          *transfers

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      6. Aaa
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        GTG?

        Crepeau/Galindez
        Kimm/Cucu/Dest/Mojica/Coufal
        Raph/Bruno F/Musiala/Wirtz/Diaz
        Haaland/Mbappe/Oyarz

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      7. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        FFS Mini league

        RYVADQJL

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      8. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Massive recency bias to think Johan Vásquez is superior to César Montes based on Vásquez scoring in Mexico's last two matches (both friendlies) when his record prior to this was a single goal in 44 appearances.

        Montes is 195cm and towers over Vasquez at 182cm, and the stats clearly show he is significantly better at aerial duels.
        Montes scored 4 goals and had 1 assist in 2206 minutes this season in the very physical and low scoring Russian league, averaging an attack contribution every 441 minutes. Whereas Vasquez only scored once in 3217 minutes this season.
        Montes won 119 headers (the most in the Russian league) with a 71.1% win rate = 4.9 per 90 minutes.
        Vasquez won 73 headers with only a 47.1% win rate = 2.0 per 90 minutes.

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      9. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Can you imagine if you were one of those planning on setting an alarm to do some of the stupid o'clock kickoffs and you find out its been delayed by an hour like this England friendly tonight. Tournament has disaster written all over it in so many ways

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