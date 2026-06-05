Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 team previews: Czechia

In our next team-by-team preview series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy game, we turn our attention to Czechia/the Czech Republic.

Since becoming an independent republic, Czechia has appeared at only one previous World Cup finals, exiting at the group stages in 2006. As Czechoslovakia, they were twice runners-up in 1934 and 1962 and reached the last eight on two other occasions, in 1938 and 1990.

Following a difficult qualifying campaign in which they scrambled a second-place finish behind Croatia, the Czechs had to come through two tense play-offs to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, winning penalty shootouts in both matches.

Czechia will have the second-oldest manager on the bench at the tournament, having turned to Miroslav Koubek, 74, to get them through the play-offs.

Below, we review Czechia’s recent results and key stats, including their nail-biting shoot-out sagas and evaluate their squad and potential best players for the official Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game.

SQUAD

Takto vypadá finální nominace hrdých lvů, kteří vyráží na mistrovství světa! 🏆🌎 #ProTenhleMoment pic.twitter.com/1xOXezfxU0 — Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) May 31, 2026

Koubek has not been in charge for long enough to accurately gauge his playing style but it seems that he will adopt a 3-4-2-1 formation, which plays to Czechia’s defensive strengths. In the harder matches, the formation effectively becomes five at the back with the full-backs adopting a more conservative approach.

The Czechia head coach is expected to favour structure and efficiency over a possession-based game and lean on a pack of physically imposing midfielders who turn matches into attritional affairs and rely on Patrik Schick ($7.3m) and playmaker Pavel Sulc ($5.9m) to provide the magic. Don’t expect them to wow the crowds.

Failing victory, they know they have what it takes to win on spot-kicks.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

The campaign began well enough for the Czechs with three straight victories before a demoralising 5-1 defeat in Croatia left them with little room for error. A win over Montenegro and a goalless draw with Croatia put them back on track, but a shock defeat by the Faroe Islands cost Ivan Hlasek his job. The Czechs then thumped Gibraltar 6-0 to earn a place in the play-offs.

One of Koubek’s first moves in charge was to strip Tomas Soucek ($5.6m) of the captaincy after he failed to thank supporters following the final group match. He nonetheless managed to keep the group unified and they showed formidable resolve and team spirit to come through the play-offs.

They were four minutes away from a semi-final exit to the Republic of Ireland before Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m), wearing the captain’s armband for the first time, popped up with an equaliser to force extra time. Goalkeeper Matej Kovar ($4.1m) made amends for an own goal with two saves in the shootout.

On to Denmark, and it was a case of rinse and repeat, although the Czechs were twice pegged back after Sulc and Krejci, in extra time, had given Koubek’s charges the lead. Penalties beckoned again and the Danes obliged by fluffing their lines from 12 yards.

Above: UEFA teams sorted by xG and xGC per 90 minutes in qualifying

Czechia’s 22 goals make them the joint-sixth highest scoring team in UEFA qualifying, although they did play 10 matches (plus an hour of extra time).

Factor in the additional matches and their average return of 2.22 ranks them 17th – a fair bit lower than their average expected goals figure of 1.87 (10th out of 54 teams).

Their 12 goals conceded placed them joint 24th out of the 54 clubs, but 20th when average goals conceded are factored in (1.20).

Their expected goals conceded (0.87) ranked them 18th.

In short: not particularly stellar on either front.

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS IN QUALIFICATION

The above xG is non-penalty

Czechia’s top scorer was their main striker Schick, who recorded five goals from 25 shots and delivered a non-penalty xG of 3.52.

One of his strikes was a penalty.

Five players, Soucek, Sulc, Vaclav Cerny, Krejci and Adam Karabec, conjured two goals each. Karabec and Cerny haven’t made the final squad, however.

Of the players who will be in North America this summer, Soucek and Sulc were the two most threatening players outside of Schick, producing an xG of 3.14 and 2.39 from 18 and 20 shots, respectively.

MOST CREATIVE PLAYERS IN QUALIFYING

Schick’s deputy, Tomas Chory ($5.3m), co-led the way on assists, with three, but the omitted Cerny had the better underlying numbers.

Of the likely starters at the World Cup, set-piece taker Lukas Provod ($5.9m) topped the pile for xGA (1.49) and key passes (13).

The dirt-cheap Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) is worth a mention, too. On a share of dead-ball duties with Provod, he created a dozen chances – albeit without success.

SINCE QUALIFICATION

Date Opposition Result (Czechia first) Goalscorers 31 May v Kosovo 2-1 Ladra, Hlozek 5 June v Guatemala 3-1 Schick, Chory, Visinsky

The Czechs’ playoff endeavours precluded any friendly activity in March, but they have played twice in the last week.

Basically, we can forget about the Kosovo game, as it was a reserve side outside of the three centre-backs.

The Guatemala match was more of a steer in terms of how Czechia will set up for Round 1, with the starting XI looking much more full-strength:

Above image from BBC Sport

David Jurasek ($3.9m) v Ladislav Zeleny ($3.9m) is an ongoing battle at left wing-back, while Michal Sadilek ($5.6m) got the nod over Lukas Cerv ($5.3m) and Vladimir Darida ($5.3m) to be Soucek’s midfield partner here.

There’s no defender cheaper in World Cup Fantasy than Stepan Chaloupek ($3.5m), who has started both friendlies over the last week.

WORLD CUP FIXTURES

Koubek’s charges get their 2026 World Cup campaign underway against the two sides below them in the Group A betting odds: Korea Republic and South Africa.

However, there’s really not much in the Round 1 encounter with Korea, as our Match Odds page betrays:

TOP FANTASY PICKS

Patrik Schick ($7.3m) and Pavel Sulc ($5.9m) are the two leading lights in the side.

Schick is unquestionably Czechia’s star player. Not only was he his nation’s top scorer in qualifying but he is a proven performer on the big stage.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was joint-top scorer with five goals at Euro 2020. That tally included a goal of the tournament contender, when he scored from his own half against Scotland.

He has also rattled off 27 goals in club competition this campaign, including four in the Champions League.

The graceful forward is on penalties, too, which is another feather in his cap.

Sulc is an up-and-comer hoping to make his name at these finals.

Unlike most of his 6ft-plus team-mates, he is a diminutive playmaker who plays with flair and intelligence and has an eye for goal.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine first season at Lyon, delivering 15 goals and 10 assists in 42 matches in all club competitions.

He also scored the opening goal in the play-off semi-final against Denmark.

Of the players in the Czechia squad, no one registered more key passes and shots combined (30 – a total that Schick also hit) than Sulc.

The Czech defence stands a decent chance of holding out against South Korea and especially South Africa in the opening two matches.

As such, Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) merits attention. The former West Ham United man is one of the cheapest starting defenders in World Cup Fantasy.

Not only is he a wing-back (hence able to get higher up the pitch than a conventional full-back), but he’s also on a share of free-kicks and corners. No one in the current Czech squad attempted more crosses (39) in qualification.

Naturally, Coufal’s budget-friendly tag has alerted plenty of managers to his services. At the time of writing, he’s 3.9% owned – so he may go above the 5% Scouting Bonus threshold by next Friday morning.

So, if you do want to look at a lower-owned alternative, Ladislav Krejci ($4.4m) represents an attractive differential option given his ability to pop up with goals from set pieces. The Wolves centre-back scored a goal in both play-off ties and is likely to be in way fewer than 5% of teams.

Goalkeeper Matej Kovár ($4.1m) is in just 0.4% of squads, too.