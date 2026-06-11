Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Can you captain, transfer or sub 12th Man?

In Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, every manager has a ‘booster’ (or chip) called 12th Man.

When activating this booster, a Fantasy manager can pick another player (outside of their squad of 15) to score points for their team. This can only be used once.

READ MORE: How to play the Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 game

The chosen player is exempt from the usual budgetary and maximum player-per-nation restrictions.

However, there are some limits and stipulations upon activation.

CAN YOU CAPTAIN, TRANSFER OR SUB OFF THE 12TH MAN?

No, you can’t do any of these, according to FIFA’s rules:

Therefore, Fantasy managers need to plan their 12th Man carefully. It needs to be someone you want for one match only, because they either cost too much or have other, unappealing fixtures.

However, if you think they’ll haul massively on that occasion, it’s probably better to have them in the standard squad and hand them the captain’s armband for double points.

It’s a difficult balance between predicting a player will do well, but not too well.